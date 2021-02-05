Diane Boit: Double wedding at Fallon, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996
Julie Kottsick, sponsored by the Hair For You Salon, has been crowned the 1996 Winter Daze Queen during the annual pageant held at the Mandan High School Auditorium. Peggy Wright, sponsored by Brunsoman, Leifur and Mattern Dental Associates, Bismarck, was chosen as the Winter Daze Princess. Kottsick will reign over all Winter Daze events during February. This year’s theme was “Remember When.” Nine candidates participated in the pageant.
This year’s Winter Daze activities include: a Caribbean Beach Party, with dancing in the sand to “Night Life” and the “Way Hot Horns,” held at the Mandan Community Center. Tournaments were also held for indoor sand volleyball, wheelchair and amateur basketball, Squirt hockey, co-ed snow softball and a “Heartbreaker Run” road race, beginning from the Community Center.
A record 95.13 million U.S. television viewers watched Super Bowl XXX where the Dallas Cowboys, coached by Barry Switzer, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, coached by Bill Cowher, 27-17. (Mandan native Ron Erhardt was on the sidelines of the Steelers as their offensive coordinator.) NBC broadcasters claim this was the most watched sporting event ever and the second most watched show of all time in the United States, trailing only the 1983 final episode of "M.A.S.H." that claimed 105.97 million viewers.
Temps recorded Monday, Feb. 5: a high of 14 degrees above zero; 1 below zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The annual meeting of the First Lutheran Church of Mandan was held this past week, with Fred Hirsch, council president presiding. After Rev. Hagestuen gave his 1970 report, followed by the reading of committee reports, an election of new council officers was held for 1971. They are: Howard Oppegard, president; Fred Hirsch, vice president; Herb Mittelstedt, secretary, and James McFarland, treasurer. Lunch was served by the Miriam Circle.
Donald Hertz, Mandan postmaster, is the new president of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce. Other officers are L.F. Gerhart, vice president, and James Collins, treasurer. Del Skjod is the chamber’s secretary. New members on the board include: Melvin Beckler, LeRoy Schlittenhart, Leonard Schmautz, Gene Mastel, C.H. Walker and Terry Steckler.
Joke of the Week, a newspaper ad. “For Sale: Secondhand tombstone. A real buy for a family named Murphy.”
Super Bowl V saw the Baltimore Colts, coached by Don McCafferty, defeating the Dallas Cowboys, coached by Tom Landry, 16-13. The Jan. 17 game is often referred to as the "Blunder Bowl," due to it being marred with poor plays, missed opportunities, penalties, turnovers and officiating miscues. The two teams combined for a Super Bowl record of 11 turnovers - five of them in just the fourth quarter. Dallas also had a record 10 penalties in the game. To date, this is the only Super Bowl that the Most Valuable Player award went to a player on the losing team, Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley. And, this was also the first bowl game played on artificial turf.
75 Years Ago – 1946
John F. Sullivan, Mandan attorney for more than 25 years, has been named to the board of directors of the Montana-Dakota Utilities company, according to R.M. Heskett, president of the company.
Ivan Kraemer, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Kraemer, arrived in Mandan this past week following his discharge from the Army at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. Cpl. Kraemer was stationed with the 20th Air Force on Guam.
Miss Donna Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newton Walker of Mandan, has been installed as the Worthy Advisor for the Mandan Order of Rainbow for Girl. Miss Walker is a 1945 graduate of Mandan High School and is currently employed at the Production Credit Association.
Funeral services were held this past week at St. Joseph’s church for John Doll, 36, and his niece, Donna Mae Meuchel, 6, who were killed on the morning of Jan. 29 when the car in which they were riding was struck by a Northern Pacific local freight train at a crossing about 7 miles west of Mandan. Donna is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Meuchel and Doll, who lived at the Meuchel farm, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Doll, St. Anthony. John Doll was taking little Donna to school when the mishap occurred -- only 50 yards from the Meuchel home. The two are buried in adjoining graves at the Mandan Union Cemetery.
It was standing-room only at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Fallon for the January double wedding ceremony for Miss MaryAnn Doll to Jerome Kuntz and for Miss Eleanor Reavey to William Kuntz. Both grooms are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Frank N. Kuntz, Flasher. Miss Doll is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Doll, Mandan. Miss Reavey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Reavey, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Following the ceremony, a dinner and supper were held for more than 100 guests at the Flasher Community Hall where the evening’s dance music was provided by the George Eckroth and the Erasmus Leingang orchestras of Mandan.
Miss Doll’s attendants were her cousin Ann Hopfauf, Flasher, and the groom’s cousin, Anne Leingang, St Anthony. Attending the groom were his cousin, Peter Gerhardt, Flasher, and Steve Doll, Mandan. Miss Reavey’s attendants were Rosemary and Irene Kuntz, sisters of the groom. Her groom’s attendants were Jack Doll and Billy Bullinger, both of Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The Mandan High School basketball team went down in defeat to a Valley City team this week, 15-14, before a crowd of more than 750 people which taxed the capacity of the local gymnasium. The score was tied at 14 all at the end of regulation play, and, after a 2-minute rest, an extra 5-minute period was played to break the tie, with Valley City scoring the winning point. The loss leaves Mandan with a 10 to 1 record.
“Mike Collins, champion wrestler of Minnesota and Wisconsin, now living in Bismarck, met his waterloo at Hebron this week in a wrestling match against Billy Reich. Hebron’s 19-year-old wonder was declared the winner of the first fall after 23 minutes, 30 seconds, and took the second fall in 11 minutes.
Correction: There were errors in the Jan. 29 column about the death of John M. Renner, which came from the reporting in the Pioneer. The deceased John Renner was a brother (not a son) of Ambrose Renner, their father being Mathias Renner who came to the United States in 1893 from Odessa, Russia. Renner’s mother is Mrs. Mathias Renner, a widow since 1907. The correction is courtesy of Dennis Renner, Mandan, a grandson of Ambrose Renner.
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 5 degrees above zero.
“Buy Mandan flour.
“School attendance for January: Monthly enrollment, 303; daily attendance, 288; percent of attendance, 96; percent of punctuality, 99.
“Send $2 to the Pioneer for two years’ subscription, and we will send you the Farm Journal of Philadelphia for all of 1896, free of charge. Offer is only good through February.
“Whilst out shooting in a two-wheeled cart near his Glen Ullin farm on Monday forenoon, C.M. Landon was accidentally shot under the right arm when his loaded rifle fell out of the wagon and discharged after his horse stepped into a hole and stumbled. The bullet plunged up through the arm, lodging itself in the right shoulder. Mr. Landon was about two miles from home when the accident occurred, and, after being shot, he noticed his coat began to smolder and show signs of fire. However, he was unable to extinguish it, so he quickly urged his horse to gallop home. When he was within a few yards of his house, his jacket burst into flames as he jumped from the wagon and rolled on the ground. Both Dr. Stark and Dr. Read of this city were called, and they managed to remove the bullet from his shoulder and treat his burns. The patient will be confined to his home for some time.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.