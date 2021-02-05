Diane Boit: Double wedding at Fallon, 1946

125 Years Ago – 1896

“Whilst out shooting in a two-wheeled cart near his Glen Ullin farm on Monday forenoon, C.M. Landon was accidentally shot under the right arm when his loaded rifle fell out of the wagon and discharged after his horse stepped into a hole and stumbled. The bullet plunged up through the arm, lodging itself in the right shoulder. Mr. Landon was about two miles from home when the accident occurred, and, after being shot, he noticed his coat began to smolder and show signs of fire. However, he was unable to extinguish it, so he quickly urged his horse to gallop home. When he was within a few yards of his house, his jacket burst into flames as he jumped from the wagon and rolled on the ground. Both Dr. Stark and Dr. Read of this city were called, and they managed to remove the bullet from his shoulder and treat his burns. The patient will be confined to his home for some time.”