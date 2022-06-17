Diane Boit: Don’t mess with the laundry owner, 1897

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan High School Activities Director Darryl Anderson has announced Ryan Leingang as the new head coach for the Braves, succeeding Tom Stebner who resigned for a position at Portland State University in Oregon. Leingang, a Mandan native, has been employed by the Mandan Public School system for the past two years and currently teaches at the Junior High School and has been an assistant varsity football and boys track coach.

Principal Ron Biberdorf of Fort Lincoln Elementary School, sometimes known as “Mr. B,” has decided to retire from the Mandan Public School system after 22 years, including serving as principal of every school in Mandan. “Mr. B” and his wife rode off into the sunset in a horse-drawn buggy provided by the teachers at Fort Lincoln School and their friends.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 17: a high of 77 degrees; 52 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan city voters have elected Mrs. Bruce (Sylvia) Hagen to the school board, making her just the third woman to be elected to the board in the past 50 years. According to school records, Mrs. Evelyn Nickerson was a board member from 1922 until 1933 and president of the board for one year during that time. Mrs. William (Harriet) McClelland served on the board in 1952-54.

A program of spiritual songs was presented before the Mandan Kiwanis Club on Monday evening. In the vocal trio were Mrs. Darlene Cooper, Mrs. Kenneth Porsborg and the Rev. John MacMullen who also accompanied on a variety of stringed instruments. The evening’s program was given by Florian “Goldie” Goldman who reported on his hobby of providing and maintaining up to 311 nest boxes for bluebirds during the past 18 years in the local area. President Harold Moos presided over the meeting; H.G. Vander Vorst was the program chairman.

Pam Maki, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wally Maki, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Mandan Order of Rainbow for Girls. In keeping with her theme of yellow and white and the daisy flower, she wore a yellow and white gown with a daisy trim, made by Mrs. Duane Peightal for the occasion. Sandra Poppe, the retiring Worthy Advisor, was the installing officer. Mrs. J.G. Fogle is the Rainbow Mother; James Stark, the Rainbow Dad.

Renee Knoll, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Knoll of St. Anthony, was crowned Miss Mandan Horse and Saddle Club at its horse show on Saturday night. She received a queen buckle from the club and will compete for the Miss North Dakota Rodeo title this summer. Runner-up was Jamie Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Johnson, rural Mandan.

75 Years Ago – 1947

As a result of a successful project undertaken by the grade school pupils at St. Joseph’s school, a shipment of 535 pounds of clothing is on its way to Europe for the needy people of foreign countries. After the drive was completed, three Saturdays were spend by volunteers in cleaning, mending and ironing the clothes before packing several huge boxes for shipment to the National Catholic Conference in New York.

Erwin Kruger, World War I veteran and formerly of New Salem, has been named Morton County Service Officer, succeeding J.J. Murray who resigned after being appointed the postmaster for Mandan. The veterans service office is quartered with the state employment bureau at 222 W. Main St.

William Mutz, vocational director at Mandan High School, has been elected president of the Mandan Lions Club for 1947-48. He succeeds Earl Miller, manager of the local Gambles store. Other new officers are Joseph Gauer and Al Lubke, first and second vice presidents; William McClelland, secretary; I.T. Larson, treasurer; Gaylord Williams, lion tamer; and Art Hagen, tail twister.

Lee Mohr of the Mohr Studio at Mandan has been elected president of the North Dakota Photographers Association during their state convention held at Fargo. He succeeds Horace Salter of Grafton.

Clayton Kitchen, former employee of the Western Auto Co., has begun his duties as a new member of the Mandan police force. He replaces John Kupper who has resigned for employment at Tacoma, Washington.

Funeral services were held this week for Jacob Wirtz, 77, long time resident of Mandan. He was born in Russia in 1869 and married his wife, Johanna, there in 1895. The couple emigrated to and resided in South America for a number of years before coming to the United States and Mandan in 1904. Mr. Wirtz was employed with the Cummins store for 42 years and, for the past 25 years, had been in charge of the men’s clothing department. In addition to his widow, survivors include a daughter, Mrs. J.P. (Clementine) Stein, Englewood, Calif., and a son, Dr. George Wirtz, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Two splendid gifts have recently been made to the St. Joseph’s Catholic church. A golden Eucharistic safe, used as a tabernacle of the high altar, has been installed as a gift from the children who gave $250 of their Lenten savings. The second gift was a white cape and benediction veil, given by Mesdames Frank Knoll, Nick Hoffman, Peter Schwab, Amelia Hartner and Marcel Weber.

“Frank Knoll, age 14, who recently graduated from the eighth grade at St. Joseph school, was tragically drowned in the Heart River last weekend when he went wading beyond his depth and was unable to swim. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Knoll of Mandan, the second eldest of six sons and two daughters in the family. Funeral services were held at St. Joseph Church. Pallbearers were young Knoll’s classmates: Peter Feth, Edward Loran, Adam Hoffman, George Helbling, Alex Fitterer and Frederick Schmidt.

“O. M. Larson, proprietor of the Arcade Variety Store since 1914, has sold his business to Sidney Cohen of Bismarck. Mr. Larson was one of the organizers of the Town Criers club and was elected its president this year. The Larson family will leave for an auto vacation trip to California before locating permanently on the west coast.

“The Rev. Fr. Francis X. Brauenig, pastor of Flasher and Fallon Catholic churches, was honored on his 25th anniversary of ordination into the priesthood at special services held at Sandusky, Ohio. Fr. Brauenig was taken ill this spring and went to Chicago for an operation to remove a growth from his throat, necessitating also in the removal of part of his tongue. Following the celebration, he was told by his physicians that he would never be able to preach, sing or say mass again. As a result, Fr. Brauenig has retired and will not return to his local parish.

“City employees are using the county’s big road grader to begin work on the rebuilding of the streets leading to the Mandan Deaconess hospital in west Mandan. The road is being cut down, the crown rounded off and then graveled to make it drivable under muddy conditions.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, the thermometer recorded 74 degrees above zero.

“J.R. Clark and C.E.V. Draper were elected on Tuesday, succeeding Messrs. Lang and Tobin, to serve on the board of education. Of the 343 votes cast, 134 were cast by women.

“The outside of D.R. Taylor’s Drug Store and the First National Bank have been given a new coat of paint this week. Now, if only Uncle Sam would do the same to his office building, Mandan would look even better.

“Several families of Russians, some of them who speak English, crossed over the Missouri on Sunday evening. They were on their way from McIntosh County, South Dakota, to Hebron and had with them 27 good horses. They camped near the courthouse during the night and proceeded on their journey Monday morning.

“Wiley and William Martin started out on Monday afternoon, after bracing themselves with whiskey, looking for a fight, and they got it and more from the person of Lee Yung who owns a Chinese laundry business on Stark Avenue. Mr. Yung was on Main Street, minding his own business, when he was rudely assaulted by the Martin brothers. And though he received a black eye, Yung came out of the scuffle, a winner. Later, whilst engaged in washing the blood off his face, Yung was attacked again by the brothers, and, again, they met their match. Will Martin is now laid up with a big gash in his head, for Mr. Yung used a knife and a hatchet with telling effect.

“All three were arrested and appeared before Justice Packard on Tuesday morning, charged with disorderly conduct. After three witnesses came forward, defending Yung, saying he had acted in self-defense, the judge released him. However, Wiley Martin was fined $10 and $3.50 costs. His brother is to answer for his actions when he has recovered from his injuries.”

