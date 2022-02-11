Diane Boit: Dawson named Ag Man of Year by NDSU club, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

The 1997 Winter Daze Snow Princess Jenna Frye, daughter of Larry and Julie Frye, was crowned last weekend at the Mandan High School auditorium. Runner-up was: Stephanie Kraft, daughter of Jerome and Marcia Kraft. Twenty-six candidates participated in this year’s pageant according to director Kay Sculley.

The Mandan Golden Age Club will also crown their 1997 royalty this week. King and Queen, Ted and Tina Galster, and their attendants, Pete and Ethel Tishmack, will be crowned at the annual Valentine Dance to be held at the Senior Center. The Jim Geiger Band will furnish the music at the dance.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 11: a high of 28 degrees above zero; 9 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The Mandan High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ernest Borr, placed second in Class A competition at the Valley City State College Winter Jazz Festival. Three MHS members also received Outstanding Musician awards: Jim Gray, trombone; Craig Rask, saxophone; and John Morrison, piano.

Three more Mandan residents have announced their candidacy for two Mandan City Commission posts in the April city election. The three are Pete Hoffman, an employee of Production Credit Association; Melvin Beckler, auto parts dealer; and Ben Klein, pipefitter. They join three other candidates: William Helbling, Henry Gustin, and incumbent Paul Hoffman, current police and fire commissioner. Two men, H.A. Kautzmann, a current city commissioner, and Dr. Donald A. Carlsen, are seeking the mayor’s position being vacated by A.R. Shaw.

Debra Geiger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Geiger, and a junior at Mandan High School, has been named winner of the Seventh District American Legion Oratorical Contest held in Mandan. Entrants were high school students from five counties served by the Seventh District. They spoke on some phase of the U.S. Constitution for not less than eight minutes. Henry Schwab is commander of the Mandan’s Gilbert S. Furness Legion Post 40.

Morton County rancher Lyle L. Dawson of the Oak Coulee Ranch near Flasher has been honored as Man of the Year in Agriculture by the North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club. When his portrait is hung in the Club’s Hall of Fame on the NDSU campus, it will join that of his father, the late John Dawson of Mandan, who won the award in 1935. Dawson was nominated for the award by a former member of his Oak Coulee 4-H Club, Allen Schmidt of Flasher, now a senior at NDSU and a club member. Dawson organized the Oak Coulee 4-H Club in 1939 and is still its leader.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Extreme cold weather, coupled with high winds, during the past week have resulted in the heaviest load in history on the natural gas heating facilities in Mandan and Bismarck. Two Mandan schools, the Syndicate and St. Joseph’s parochial, were closed this week with temperatures in the buildings reduced to a bare maintenance level. Al Gates, local Montana Utilities manager, has asked homeowners in both cities to cut the temperature in their homes as much as possible to give relief to the overburdened transmission system during the current cold spell.

An agile Flasher Independent basketball squad could not hold up against an invading hot, Mandan Elks team last Sunday afternoon as the locals trounced Flasher, 52-30. The Elks were led by Stan Hoffman who collected 21 points, followed by Bill Rolshoven with 14. Ed Atkinson was the spear-header for the Flasher quint with 10 points. It was the fourth straight game that the Elks have stacked 50 or more points against their opponents.

Funeral services were held this week for James M. Hanley, Sr., aged 70, veteran of the Spanish-American War, the Mexican border war and World War I. The Minnesota native came to Mandan in 1903 and formed the law partnership of Voss and Hanley and was later associated in the law firm of Hanley and Sullivan, before serving as a judge of the Sixth Judicial District. He was active in politics, served in the state legislature and served as Speaker of the ND House of Representatives. He married Miss Irma Lewis in 1903; she died in 1929. He later married Mrs. Nona Smith of Mandan in 1943. Hanley was the first president of the Mandan Rotary Club and was a member of the Elks, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Presbyterian church. Survivors include his widow; one son, three daughters and their families; one sister and brother. Severe winter weather has postponed burial until a later date at Union Cemetery.

More than 200 people attended the dinner and card party held by the Knights of Columbus on Saturday evening at the KC hall. Seven tables of bridge and four tables of whist were in play during the evening. Prizes were awarded, in bridge, to Mrs. Charles Holle, Mike Kraft and Mrs. Gertrude Gauer; in whist, to Alouis Gratz, Peter Hopfauf and Mrs. Nick Helbling. Mike Kraft, Ed Spurling and William Lantz were in charge of the arrangements.

Births announced this week: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Winterroth, Hebron; to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Woeste, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. William Gaeb, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hilfer, Solen; and to Mr. and Mrs. George Dinyer, Mandan. Girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Mosbrucker, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hermes, Hebron; and to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Schaaf, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brigl, to Mr. and Mrs. John Docktor, to Mr. and Mrs. William Knoblock and to Mr. and Mrs. John McMonagle, all of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Before a crowd numbering more than 875 packed into the high school gymnasium, hanging onto pipes and railings and filling every corner and seat, the Mandan High School basketball team played an A-1 winning game on Saturday night and defeated the Bismarck quint by a score of 22-20 in the first inter-city game of the season. A return game is scheduled at Bismarck for next week.

“Drifting snow blocked the highway between Mandan and Bismarck this morning and at one time, five cars were stuck in the drifts formed on the river or upon the Bismarck side. The road was reopened before noon.

“The 14 players of the Mandan High School football squad were given their sweaters at a pep meeting held this week at the school. The members of the 1921 championship team are: Charles Skjod, George Newgard, Leslie McDonald, Bernard Porter, Earl Hendrickson, Melvin Williams, Bruce Furness, Henry Pfenning, Lee Mohr, Jack Fleck, Lyle Gray, Robert Renden, Wylie Nelson and Eugene Burdick. The football sweaters are exceptionally heavy and are black with a large white M on the front.

“Ted Heisler, who recently sold his hardware business in Forsyth, Montana, and moved back to Mandan, has accepted a position with the Vallancey Brothers Hardware store. Mr. Heisler is a popular young businessman, well-versed in hardware and will be a valuable acquisition to the business.

“J.C. Penney stores in every city are now displaying, in their front windows, fashion bulletins which are updated each Wednesday afternoon. And it’s attracting considerable attention at its Mandan location, 216 West Main St., as shoppers now pause at the front window to read the weekly sales.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, the thermometer recorded 32 degrees above zero.

“Mandanites enjoyed an afternoon of spring-like weather yesterday.

“Tomorrow is the anniversary of Lincoln’s birthday and is a legal holiday in obedience to a state law just passed and approved by Governor Briggs.

“These fine moonlight nights are being taken advantage of by Mandanites for sleigh drives to Bismarck. A large party drove over to the capitol city last night.

“Father Collins has placed in position the statues of the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, presented to the church by New York friends. Their position is inside the sanctuary, one on either side of the altar, that of Mary on the Gospel side and that of St. Joseph on the Epistle side. Further improvements will include some new “stations of the cross.” Fr. Collins hopes to dedicate the latter and the statues for church use on Ash Wednesday.

“A fire on Monday night caused the total destruction of a house owned by James Hawkshaw and occupied by F.C. Parker in the Heartview addition. With the house being beyond the city water supply, the fire department could only use the hook and ladder truck and water from wells in the vicinity by means of a bucket brigade. All efforts were used in saving adjacent dwellings, although with the aid of neighbors and friends, Mr. Parker was able to save most of his household effects. The destroyed house was insured for $700 through the L.N. Cary agency.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0