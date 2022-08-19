Diane Boit: Dance pavilion opens near Memorial Bridge, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

A dime may still get a person “connected” when pay phone calls are made in four states, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Arkansas, but the standard rate in 42 states for a three-minute local call will increase to 35 cents by the end of 1997. In states where pay phones are not subsidized - Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming, users there will be seeing their rate increasing to 50 cents. Although more than 55 million people now own cell phones, there are still more than 2 million operating pay phones in the U.S. The leading states are Hawaii and New York where most calls are still set at 50 cents. (The last pay phones were finally removed on May 23, 2022. They were located in Times Square of New York City.)

Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 19: a high of 75 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

According to A. Gault, manager of Mandan Farmers Union Elevator, Morton County’s wheat harvest has kept workers at the elevator unloading grain from dawn to dusk. A front-page picture in this week’s Morning Pioneer shows Gault supervising the unloading of wheat coming from the Bernell Renner farm, southwest of Mandan. Renner’s wheat measured 32 bushels to the acre.

A celebration was held this past week at Mandan’s American Legion Club to honor Frank Mrnak, 716 11th Ave. S.W., upon his retirement after 44 years with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Among the gifts received by the retiring locomotive engineer was a diamond pin presented by W.H. Henberry on behalf of the Burlington Northern Company. More than 100 relatives, friends and co-workers attended the gathering, including his wife Mary and their three daughters and their spouses from out of state.

Airman Michael A. Zueger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Zueger of Mandan, has been assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, near Wichita Falls, Texas, after completing Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. Zueger is a 1972 graduate of Mandan High School.

It’s “Buck Nite” at the Star Lite outdoor theater on the Strip between Mandan and Bismarck. For just one dollar, load up your car (and trunk) with dozens of your friends to see “The Deserter” starring Chuck Connors and Richard Crenna, followed by “The People Next Door” starring Eli Wallach and Julie Harris.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The Rev. Charles Schneider, currently the pastor of the Catholic church at New England, has been appointed as the new head priest at St. Joseph Church in Mandan where he will be assisted by Rev. Clarence Gacett and Rev. David J. Miller. Replacing Rev. Schneider at New England will be the Rev. A.J. Galowitsch, pastor of St. Vincent’s Church, rural Mandan. The new priest at St. Vincent’s is Rev. Stanislaus Sticka.

A barn dance was enjoyed at the Ervin Young farm near the Memorial Highway between Mandan and Bismarck by members of the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club and their hosts, the Bismarck Horse Club. More than 150 persons attended the affair, dressed in an assortment of western costumes. M.L. French of the Bismarck club called the square dance. The guests also frisked through numerous polkas, schottisches and rye waltzes. James Burns and Mrs. Joe I. Klein, both of the Mandan Club, were judged the best old-time waltzers and were presented with blue ribbons. Refreshments were served from the Bismarck club’s chuck wagon which was pulled up in front of the barn later in the evening.

Funeral services were held this past week for Mrs. Hynek Rybnicek, 55, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mandan. Antonie Mendlik was born in Czechoslovakia, emigrating to the United States in 1912, and was united in marriage to Hynek Rybnicek in 1915. Survivors include her husband, a daughter Libuse, one grandchild, and one brother, Steve Mendlik, Cleveland, Ohio. Other family members who still reside in Europe include her mother, three sisters and two brothers. Burial was in the Union Cemetery, alongside her only son, Ervin, who was killed during the final days of the war, at Okinawa in April 1945.

The Fargo American Legion Junior baseball squad tripped all competition to take their second consecutive state title- and the seventh in 19 years - as they downed the Bismarck Juniors, 11-4, in the title game of the state tourney held in Minot. The Mandan squad, underrated by many of the officials, iced a 15-11 decision over Jamestown in the first battle and then fell before the Bismarck nine, 12-5, in the semi-final contest. No consolation game was played, leaving a third-place tie between Mandan and Dickinson.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr., and Mrs. Jake Brucker and to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Hoff, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Hintz, Glen Ullin. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. William McClelland Jr., and to Mr. and Mrs. John Helbling, all of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The railroad strike is far from being settled, and that the Northern Pacific Railroad is preparing for a battle to the finish is indicated locally by the extensive preparation being made in the local yards to house the strike breakers who have been brought here. A gang of carpenters arrived in the city this past weekend and is erecting a large hotel capable of housing, feeding and caring for a growing force of “strikebreaker” shopmen and car men, now numbering more than 50. Similar hotels have been built in railroad yards at Jamestown and at Billings and Laurel, Mont. The next stop for the carpenter force is Dickinson where similar buildings will be erected.

“A.M. Morrell, miner of New Salem who was badly injured last year when he was run over by a loaded coal car, was in Mandan this week enroute home. He was wearing an artificial limb and walked well with it. Under the provisions of the Workmen’s Compensation Act, he has been in Minneapolis for six months studying the cobbler’s trade. He plans on starting a shoemaking and shoe repairing shop at New Salem.

“Lyle Gray and Bernard Porter returned today from Pasco, Wash., where they have spent the past two months working in the fruit orchards. Leslie McDonald, who went with them, will remain there a few more weeks.

“Albert Brotanek, who farms about six miles west of the city on the Red Trail, has secured an average of 21 bushels per acre on his Marquis wheat which he completed threshing yesterday. Today he began threshing his Durum wheat and the yield is estimated to be around 31 bushels to the acre.

“Harry L. Wagner, orchestra conductor of Bismarck, opened a new outdoor dancing pavilion last Saturday night on the east bank of the Missouri River, near the new bridge. He has also been responsible for the oiling of the roads in that vicinity and calls attention to the fact that the dust nuisance will be eliminated for future dance events. The grand opening on Saturday night saw hundreds of people in attendance from both Bismarck and Mandan, either as dancers or spectators. All Bismarck and Mandan taxis are currently offering rides to city residents to the pavilion at just 25 cents per person.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, the thermometer recorded 74 degrees above zero.

“Wheat, 75 cents a bushel in Mandan yesterday.

“Conductor Sloan: On Wednesday morning I had nearly a carload of passengers bound for the Yukon gold fields in Alaska. Most of them were from the eastern part of the country.

“Barlow Skeel is now in charge of the Mandan roller mill as local manager for the N.D. Millers Association.

“Died August 13, Frank Moulette, well known area farmer, at the residence of George Richey. He came to Mandan from Wisconsin eight years ago and leaves a wife and five children to mourn his loss. Services were held at the Methodist church; internment was at Greenwood Cemetery.

“Fifty from Bismarck and 60 from Mandan, ladies and gentlemen, comprised the number of passengers who took a trip up the Missouri river on the steamer Bachelor yesterday. It was a perfect day and a most enjoyable one for those who were so fortunate as to be able to get away.

“Governor and Mrs. Briggs, Miss Bessie Briggs and Mrs. White of Jamestown, Grand Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, were over from Bismarck yesterday. After transacting some business, the governor returned to the Capitol, while the ladies boarded the steamboat excursion up the Missouri river.”