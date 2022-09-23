Diane Boit: Custer school janitor saves a life, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mike Hanson, a janitor at Custer Elementary School and also a trained volunteer firefighter, became a hero this week when he saved the life of 8-year-old Kayla Haugen with the Heimlich maneuver. Hanson happened to return to the school just before noon to retrieve a forgotten tool when he heard a commotion down the hall and was told that Kayla was choking on a chunk of a chicken sandwich. He then stepped behind her and, after a quick squeeze, part of the food was dislodged, enabling Kayla to breathe again. The Mandan Fire Rescue unit and Metro Area Ambulance were soon on the scene, and Kayla was taken to Medcenter One in Bismarck, where she completely recovered. “Another 20 seconds and I’d have been out of the building,” Hanson said of his fortunate stop at the school. “And another 20 seconds, Kayla might have been gone, too. Mike is our Hero!” said Kayla’s grateful parents, Dale and Cindy Haugen, who farm five miles west of Mandan.

Mandan High School crowned their Homecoming royalty, King Jaden Bitz and Queen Mandy Boehm, during the halftime break in Tuesday’s basketball game against the Bismarck Demons, which the Mandan girls easily won, 71-45. Senior Wendy Davis scored eight of her game high 18 points in the first quarter. The Lady Braves are coached by Greg Amundson.

In Friday’s Homecoming football game, the Braves, coached by Ryan Leingang, weren’t quite so lucky, as the confident Bismarck Demons claimed the win. Bismarck was ahead 14-0 until the final four minutes of the game, when MHS quarterback Joe Schneider, following successful passes to Jesse Doll and to Ryan Schlinger, carried the ball over the end zone for the first 6 points; an extra point was added by kicker, Jon Arenz, making the score, 14-7. With 1:04 still on the clock, Mandan attempted another touchdown, when Bismarck’s Jeremy Sigl picked off a pass within 15 yards of the end zone, stopping the Braves’ momentum. Mandan’s Mike Brunner used the final eight seconds to cross the end zone for a two-point safety. Final score, 14-9, a Demons victory.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 23: a high of 75 degrees; 39 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Kathy Lavachek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Deane Lavachek of Mandan, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Mandan Order of Rainbow for Girls, with Pam Maki as the installing officer. Mrs. J.E. Fogle is the Mother Advisor; Deane Lavacheck, the Rainbow Dad. “Humility and Sharing” is the theme of the new worthy advisor, and “Open Hands,” her symbol.

Lloyd Orser of Bismarck and Oliver “Hoot” Harr, Mandan, were winners of the sixth annual Mandan-Bismarck Chambers of Commerce golf stag held at the Mandan Country Club this week. More than 60 golfers participated in the event, followed by a dinner. In charge of activities from Mandan were Malcolm Brown, C.H. Walker, Harland Junker and Adam Geiss.

Robert W. Kasper, 53, manager of the Charles F. Ellis Insurance Agency in Mandan, died of an apparent heart attack this past week near Fort Rice while fighting a grass fire, reportedly started by a shotgun blast. The rural fire department spent nearly nine hours fighting three fires during that Saturday. High winds and tinder dry prairie hampered the efforts of hundreds of volunteers who turned out to help their neighbors and the firemen battle the flames which ravaged an estimated 400 acres before it was brought under control. Funeral services for Kasper were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with burial at Mandan Union Cemetery. Survivors include his wife Monica; a son, Robert, and daughter, Linda Marie, and two brothers, two sisters.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Word has been received of the wedding of Miss Phyllis Emery, daughter of Mrs. Clara Emery of Rush City, Minn., and Bevan N. Shaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaRue Shaw of Mandan. The wedding took place in the University Presbyterian parsonage at Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 30. Miss Ruth Shaw, sister of the groom, and William Tilly Jr., attended the couple. A reception was held at the home of Misses Ruth and Grace Shaw for the wedding party. Mr. Shaw is a graduate of Mandan High School and is a veteran of more than four years in the army. He is now employed with the Boeing aircraft factory in Seattle.

Cheerleader trials were held this past Monday at the Mandan High School with three teams being chosen. Members of team one are: Corriane Needham, Kathleen Barthel, Kenny Hermanson and Marvin Guon, yell leader. Members of team two are: Shirley Tostevin, Helen Wetzstein, Winnie Rowan and John Sakariassien, yell leader. Team three is composed of: George Ferderer, Jim Hawley, Marilyn Kraft and Ray Seerup, yell leader.

Mandan High School’s football team, coached by Johnny Mach, lived up to their pre-season press notices by trouncing the St. Mary’s Saints, 26-0. According to the newspaper report, “Don “Beaver” Stumpf ran for two Mandan touchdowns, Bob Helbling ran for another and Carl Laemmle for yet another.”

100 Years Ago – 1922

“With the weatherman promising fair and warmer weather for this week’s three-day celebration of the opening of the new bridge over the Missouri River, Governor R.A. Nestos formerly dedicated the Liberty Memorial Bridge which connects the East with the West, linking Mandan and Bismarck as the Twin Cities of North Dakota.

“This was Bismarck’s day, the opening day of the pageant honoring the pioneers who arrived in the state just 50 years ago. The streets of the capitol city were crowded with people from all sections of the state who had come to celebrate with us. A parade of floats was the chief attraction of the morning, and Bismarck merchants and businessmen, as well as various organizations, did great credit to themselves with the creation of dozens and dozens of beautiful floats.

“The parade formed near the Memorial auditorium and circled around several streets before it moved westward toward the bridge. The Mandan Municipal Band, which furnished the music, led a procession from the east end of the bridge, headed by Mayor A. P. Lenhart of Bismarck, accompanied by two little girls, Artis Gussner and Jane Byrne, each carrying a sheaf of oats. Mandan’s Mayor Henke, accompanied by Lucille Smith and Margaret Shaw, each with a sheaf of wheat, along with members of the city and county commissions, approached from the west. Then, at the midway point of the bridge, the formal ceremonies of handshaking and throwing the sheaves of oats and wheat on to the surface of the Missouri River took place.

“The actual ceremonies of dedication took place at the east end of the bridge where an audience of several thousand had gathered. Honorable J.M. Hanley of Mandan presided and introduced the mayors of the two cities; then C.P.A. Turner, consulting engineer; W.H. Robinson, State engineer; J.A. Kitchen, member of the State Highway Commission; and J.H. Newton, chairman of the joint pageant committee. With the introductions completed, State Engineer Robinson, representing the highway commission, formerly turned the bridge over to Gov. Nestos who then gave an eloquent address, followed by the band playing the Star-Spangled Banner, and a benediction by Father Hiltner.

“As the crowd dispersed, many headed to Bismarck for the afternoon barbecue and band concert, while others returned to Mandan for the three-day historical pageant to be held at the fairgounds.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, the thermometer recorded 83 degrees above zero.

“Come to our fair next week, from Sept. 28 thru Oct. 1. There will be something there to interest everyone.

“It is hoped that the city authorities will not overlook the lighting of the street lamps at night during the fair.

“Farmer Wallace has volunteered to decorate the pavilion and has gathered 2000 ears of corn, 75 bundles of wheat, barley, rye and corn for that purpose. He has also organized a committee for assistance in the job.

“A merry-go-round proposition was submitted by Mr. Holt who was willing to give the Fair Association a quarter of the proceeds. Proposition was accepted by the board, but it will need to be located up town as there’s no space available now at the fairgrounds.

“On Saturday the Pennsylvania Special to the Yellowstone Park passed through Mandan. The report got around that Vice President Lamont was coming, and the depot got an extra dusting off for his honor. But, Lamont was not there. The depot looked pretty anyhow, for those who were there.”