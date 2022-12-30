Diane Boit: County Extension agent R.C. Newcomer honored, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

Veronica Glasser of Mandan has been named Volunteer of the Week by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She has been an RSVP volunteer since 1993, helping the Easter Seal Society and the Salvation Army. Born and raised near Solen, she married Adam Glasser in 1940. During their years of farming and raising cattle, Veronica was also employed at the Lucky Strike Bar for more than 32 years, moving to Mandan following the death of her husband in 1985. Her family includes four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Through Christmas Day, December’s average high for Bismarck-Mandan is 27.7 degrees, nearly 13 degrees above normal. The warmest day reached 57 degrees; the thermometer never dipped below 9 degrees. Only 1.12 inches of snow has fallen this month. The lack of snow and cold temperatures has meant no snowmobiles, no ice fishing and no skiing at Huff Hills. Both the Missouri River and Lake Sakakawea are still waiting to freeze over.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 30: a high of 39 degrees; 15 above zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Dr. P.M. Ocampo Jr., has been elected chief of staff of the Mandan Hospital for 1973, succeeding Dr. H. A. Wheeler. Vice president is Dr. P.M. Riisager; secretary is Dr. B.A. Girard. Dr. Ocampo joined the Mandan Hospital medical staff in January of this year, after practicing briefly at Harvey and the Grafton State School.

The Mandan Braves, coached by Bob Dockter, settled for fourth place, following a defeat by the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders, 83-34, in the third annual Bismarck Holiday Basketball Tournament held at the Civic Center. The Bismarck Demons won their first championship, defeating cross-town rivals, St. Mary’s, 70-62.

New Year’s Eve entertainment at the Bismarck Civic Center is the Hank Williams Memorial Show, featuring Hank Williams, Jr., who will be joined by Tommy Cash. Tickets are $4.50 at the door; $3.50 in advance.

Several days of warmer weather this past week have brought a small amount of thawing on the Missouri River. However, water on the ice isn’t keeping ice fishermen away from their ice houses near the riverbanks.

Former President Harry S. Truman, 88, died Tuesday, Dec. 26. The 33rd president is buried in the courtyard of the Truman Library at Independence, Missouri. Truman served from April 1945 until January 1953.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 30: a high of 11 above zero; 6 above for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The big auditorium of Mandan’s World War Memorial building was filled to capacity this past week with visitors and townspeople to celebrate the 25th anniversary of County Agent Ralph C. Newcomer’s work as Morton County Extension Agent. During the morning hours, more than 2,000 people were served a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, supervised by Louis Bartram. The formal silver anniversary observance was held in the afternoon with Gov. Fred Aandahl as the primary speaker. Other speakers were: E.A. Haslerud, director of state extension service; N.D. Gorman, state county agent leader; Lloyd Thompson, superintendent of the state training school, along with Newcomer’s neighbor, Rev. Gilbert W. Stewart, pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Mandan. All paid tribute to Newcomer for his work in the extension service field and stressed the part he had played in the development over the years of the county’s 4-H organization and of the Homemakers Clubs.

According to E.C. Spurling, Northern Pacific travel agent at the Mandan Depot, the streamlined North Coast Limited train is offering a low-cost luxury special rate on trips to Chicago on their new Day-Nite coaches. A round trip from Mandan is just $33 plus tax. For fares and reservations to any city, call 3273, Mandan Depot.

Louis Bartram, 407 9th Ave. S.W., with his elaborate decorations on his home, surrounding shrubbery and trees, bedecked with thousands of colored lights, while Christmas music is being played from an outdoor speaker, was awarded first place and $25 in the Home Christmas Lighting Contest, sponsored by the Mandan Park Board and the Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce. Second prize and $15 was awarded to Leo Eckroth, 705 4th Ave. N.W. for decorations that included an aeroplane on the roof with a whirling propeller and Santa going down the chimney. The $10 third place prize went to Les Evju, 911 4th St. S.W., with his decorated tree, surrounded by Christmas gifts, and Santa standing close to a fireplace, also accompanied by Christmas music.

Thirty-two Mandan men were initiated into the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 7, at joint initiation services of the St. Thomas More Council of Mandan and the Bismarck Council. The initiation was followed by a 5:30 p.m. banquet in the Silver Ballroom of the Patterson Hotel. The principal address of the dinner program was given by Attorney C.F. Kelsch of Mandan, followed by the introduction of the new Mandan members by Father Charles Schneider of Mandan’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kunkel, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. John Boehm, rural Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Graner, Huff. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Rask, Flasher; to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wetzel, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. C.G. Olson, to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Schmidt and to Mr. and Mrs. Bruno Goodiron, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 30: a high of 12 degrees; 12 below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The annual New Year’s ball of Mandan Lodge No. 1256, B.P.O. Elks, will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the lodge hall. Card games will be organized, followed by dancing until midnight.

“With New Year’s Day falling on a Monday, and with a state law banning dancing on a Sunday, celebration plans have been altered to accommodate everyone looking to ring in the new year on Sunday evening, Dec. 31, at the McKenzie Hotel in Bismarck. A reception with light snacks will begin at 10 p.m. which will end at midnight when the lights are turned off and a spotlight is directed on the clock as it strikes 12. A five-piece band will begin playing lively music at 12:01 and continue until 5 a.m. when breakfast will be served., consisting of Philadelphia scrapple, crisp bacon, hot waffles, finger rolls, coffee cake and coffee. Tickets are $12 per couple.

“Another celebration for the new year will be held at the Masonic Hall in Mandan on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The ladies of the White Shrine will entertain at cards until the midnight hour when dance music begins for all Masons and their families until 5 a.m.

“For those not interested in dancing or cards games on a Sunday evening, 'Watch Night' services will be available at 7:30 and 11 p.m. at the Methodist, Presbyterian and Christ Episcopal churches of Mandan.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 30: 25 degrees for the high; 16 degrees for the low; 8 inches of snow received.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 30, the temperature was 34 degrees above zero.

“NOTHING HAPPENED”-1897 !!