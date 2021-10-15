Diane Boit: Cornerstone laid for Methodist Church, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Mandan had its 5-0 football season shattered this week when the Williston Coyotes walked away from Faris Field with a 23-14 upset of the previously unbeaten Braves. The determined Coyotes caught fire in the third quarter, with 14-3 disadvantage showing on the scoreboard, and managed to score on its first three possessions of the second half. “Williston outplayed us, no doubt,” said Mandan’s coach Tom Stebner.
Fifty-seven freshman medical students have begun studies at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Studies. Among those students are: Shaun Adams, son of Dennis and Sandra Adams; David Appert, son of Leo and Bertha Appert; and William Holm, son of Logan and Jeanette Holm, all of Mandan.
Joel Friesz, son of Jim and Judy Friesz, and Lynn Tishmack, daughter of Blaine and Cecilia Tishmack, have been crowned Flasher’s Homecoming King and Queen. Their court members were Mindy Geiss, James Boeshans, Dayna Reihl, Michael Vandenburg, Brittany Hoskins and Dallas Hatzenbuhler. The Flasher/Carson football team also celebrated Homecoming by defeating Elgin/New Leipzig, 12-0.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 15: a high of 64 degrees; 34 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Hospital board of directors have elected Lewis D. Shaw as president during its Monday evening meeting. Shaw succeeds Robert E. Chase. Elected vice president was Wallace Joersz; secretary is Mrs. Berlin Boyd Jr.; and reelected treasurer is Mrs. Harold Stish.
Harold Moos has been installed as president of the Mandan Kiwanis Club. Other officers are Ed Diehl, president-elect; Don Gust, first vice president; the Rev. W.L. Brill, second vice president; and Warren Morrison, secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. William J. Friedrich of Mandan caught four nice walleyes last week in the Missouri River south of Huff. They used medium minnows as bait.
Dwight C.H. Kautzmann has become associated with the Mandan law firm of Vogel, Bair and Brown. He received his juris doctor degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May and was admitted to practice by the Supreme Court of North Dakota and the Federal District for the District of North Dakota in July of this year. Kautzmann is the son of Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Kautzmann, Mandan.
75 Years Ago – 1946
New Salem’s high school football team outscored the Assumption Abbey team, 37-25, in a game which, after the first quarter when New Salem scored 12 points, was nip and tuck. An inexperienced timekeeper, who stopped his watch after every play, permitted the first quarter to run more than 25 minutes. The beautiful run by R. Conitz on an intercepted pass on the Abbey five-yard line for a touchdown was the highlight of the game.
Cigarette prices are on the rise. Two of the major cigarette producers, the American Tobacco Co. and the Phillip Morris Co., announced an increase of up to 5 cents per carton to take effect at the end of the year. A carton of cigarettes costing less than $1.60 will be difficult to find after Jan. 1.
The Eagles Lodge first Ladies Night was a complete success with more than 50 ladies attending. Auction and contract bridge and whist were played during the evening, followed by lunch. Mrs. Peter Gardini and Mrs. Karl Weinberger won the prizes in auction, while Mrs. Joe Brand and Mrs. Al Klein took the prizes in contract. Whist prizes were awarded to Mrs. Peter Haag and Mrs. Anton Unser.
Wedding vows were spoken at noon by Miss Gloria Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Johnson, and Robert H. Feickert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Feickert, in the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. The ceremony was performed by Rev. G.W. Stewart. Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister, Mrs. Ben (Bernice) Holbert. Bridesmaids were Mary Jane Pierce and another sister, Muriel Johnson. Best man was Otto Feickeret Jr., the groom’s brother. Serving as ushers were Ben Holbert, Donald Feickert, Leland Ulmer and Mike Paul. The bride is a graduate of Mandan High School and is employed in the offices of Dr. C.C. Smith. The groom is a Mott High School graduate and a veteran of World War II, serving as a crew chief on a B-24 bomber during more than two years overseas in the Pacific. He is currently employed at the Northern Liquor Company in Bismarck.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The cornerstone of the new Methodist Church was laid at ceremonies attended by a large gathering who were addressed by Bishop Charles Wesley Burns. A copper box deposited in the cornerstone by Rev. W.R. Thatcher contained the Holy Bible, the Methodist hymnal, a program of the ceremony, several copies of the Mandan Daily Pioneer and a list of the pastors who had served at the Mandan location.
“The new church, being constructed at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest, is 38 by 75 feet with a basement for Sunday School rooms and a modern kitchen. It replaces the wooden building destroyed by fire at this site in 1919. The brick, Gothic style, structure will seat 450 and is costing $45,000, of which the local congregation has already raised $30,000, with the balance being donated by the national general conference. The Methodists were the first to organize a church in Mandan in 1880 with a small frame building constructed at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street Northeast, when the city had only 200 people.
“Yesterday morning at 9 o’clock at the Catholic church occurred the wedding of Miss Helen Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schmidt of Fallon, and John P. Heinz of Mandan, an employee in the local railroad shops. They were attended by Jacob Schmidt, a brother of the bride, and Miss Angeline Hecker. A wedding breakfast was served at the home of the groom’s brother, Ethelbert Heinz in the Girard addition.
“Joseph Renner, resident of St. Anthony, 17 miles south of Mandan, has received a letter telling of atrocities that have developed as a result of the Bolshevik revolution at his home near Odessa, Russia. According to this letter, which is the first word received since 1914, Renner’s oldest brother and his son were killed by the Bolsheviks, along with nearly all the inhabitants of an entire village near his old home. The letter also makes a despairing appeal for help as the people there are destitute, lacking clothing for the coming long Russian winter and are facing starvation. The majority of settlers in the St. Anthony area came from the Odessa region.
“Citizens of Mandan this week were shocked by a horrible accident which occurred when the G.I. Solum car was struck by the northbound passenger train at the blind crossing at the city waterworks pumping station, three miles north of the city. The engine struck the car squarely in the center, completely demolishing it. Both Solum, 39, and his passenger City Commissioner Nelson E. Luther, 42, were thrown from the crushed vehicle and sustained severe injuries from which they died. Funeral services for Luther were conducted Friday afternoon by the local Knights Templar, with Rev. Owen presiding, at the Presbyterian church; burial will be at Bigelow, Mo. Hundreds of friends also packed the Presbyterian church for Solum’s services on Sunday afternoon with a military service conducted at Union Cemetery.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 54 degrees above zero.
“Our fall weather is delightful. Warm days, cool nights and colorful foliage everywhere. Perfect.
“Large quantities of potatoes are being marketed.
“Andrew Morck, republican candidate for clerk of court, is on the sick list and in the hands of Dr. Read who hopes to have him well and about again in a short time. In the meantime, Mr. Morck hopes that the voters of the county will not forget him. He will make personal calls as soon as the doctor allows.
“The fair to be given by the ladies of St. Joseph’s church will be held Oct. 29 and 30 in the Morgan and Strattan store. Supper will be served each evening from 6 to 7 o’clock at the following prices: Supper with oysters, 50 cents; without oysters, 25 cents; oysters alone, 25 cents.
“The familiar face and form of Isaac Cummins, builder and contractor, is no more. Mr. Cummins, who would have reached his eightieth year in another week, passed away on Monday at the Northern Pacific sanitarium at Brainerd following complication that arose after cataract surgery. Born in Pennsylvania, Mr. Cummins came to Mandan in 1883 as one of the building foremen during the construction of the Northern Pacific shops here. Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s church; he was interred in St. Joseph’s cemetery.”
