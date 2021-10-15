Diane Boit: Cornerstone laid for Methodist Church, 1921

“The new church, being constructed at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest, is 38 by 75 feet with a basement for Sunday School rooms and a modern kitchen. It replaces the wooden building destroyed by fire at this site in 1919. The brick, Gothic style, structure will seat 450 and is costing $45,000, of which the local congregation has already raised $30,000, with the balance being donated by the national general conference. The Methodists were the first to organize a church in Mandan in 1880 with a small frame building constructed at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street Northeast, when the city had only 200 people.

“Yesterday morning at 9 o’clock at the Catholic church occurred the wedding of Miss Helen Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schmidt of Fallon, and John P. Heinz of Mandan, an employee in the local railroad shops. They were attended by Jacob Schmidt, a brother of the bride, and Miss Angeline Hecker. A wedding breakfast was served at the home of the groom’s brother, Ethelbert Heinz in the Girard addition.