Diane Boit: Construction of Seven Seas Inn begins, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Longtime Roosevelt Elementary School educator Charlotte Gallup has been awarded the 1996 Crystal Apple Award by the education committee of the Bismarck-Mandan Area Chamber of Commerce. Gallup was also the recipients of numerous hugs from her current fifth grade students, following an afternoon event, filled with accolades from staff, administrators and past and present students. Gallup is retiring this year after teaching youngsters for 41 years.
Fort Lincoln Elementary School principal Ron Biberdorf lost his 29-year-old mustache this week after losing a friendly wager with Mary Stark Principal Bob Klemisch. Students from both schools competed to see who could read the most books, gathering points for each read book, resulting in Mary Stark students easily winning the contest, 9,955 points to 3,000. Students gathered at the Fort Lincoln gymnasium to see Principal Klemisch shave off the ‘stache.’ With shaking hands, Klemisch held an electric razor to begin the shaving, saying to his students, “Mr. Biberdorf’s first name is Ron, but after this procedure, we may have to call him Nick!” Biberdorf grew his mustache while on tour in Vietnam in 1967.
Temps recorded Tuesday, May 7: a high of 55 degrees above zero; 47 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Eagles Auxiliary has presented its first “Mr. and Mrs. Award” to Mr. and Mrs. Gus Harm of Mandan. The award is given in recognition of good neighbors and good citizens and was, at this time, presented especially for the Harms’ teamwork in the Eagles Club.
Mrs. Warren Smith has been elected president of the Mandan Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary at the group’s regular business meeting. Mrs. Anton Koch is the outgoing president. Other officers are: Mrs. G.A. McFerran, senior vice president; Mrs. Anton Unser, junior vice president; Mrs. John Swanson, treasurer; and Mrs. William Adams, secretary. The group also donated more than 10,000 Betty Crocker box tops and coupons to the Mandan Hospital Volunteers to be used toward the purchase of a kidney machine for the hospital.
Members of the Pleasant Valley 4-H club of rural Flasher were first place winners in the first of two Morton County 4-H talent shows held at Flasher. Representing Pleasant Valley are: James Timpe, Larry Vetter, Scott Stoddard, Delila Vetter, Flint Ternes, Stuart Ternes and Jill Stoddard. Their winning act was a comedy entitled, “Pleasant Acres,” a take-off on the “Green Acres” television show. The talent show was sponsored by the Flasher Commercial Club which furnished prizes and lunch. Paul Mahrer welcomed the 4-H members. Cindy Smith, president, and Ronald Wright, secretary, of the 4-H Members Council were in charge of arrangements.
Construction has begun on a 105-unit motel to be known as the Seven Seas Inn on a site north of Mandan, just off the Sunset Drive interchange. The announcement was made by Ralph J. Keller and Albert W. Fetzer, Bismarck developers and builders, along with Barry and Esther Davis, former owners of the recently burned Seven Seas restaurant in downtown Mandan. The motel complex will include a restaurant, lounge, enclosed swimming pool and banquet rooms. It is estimated the total cost of this project to be well over $1 million and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
75 Years Ago – 1946
According to an ad in the Pioneer, William Engelter has taken over the ownership of the 676 Taxi Company from former owners, A.P. Knoll, C.J. Schlosser and J.A. Knoll. The ad states that the taxi company has three cars, is fully insured, has careful drivers and offers prompt service.
The Mandan Police Department has come to the aid of the street department by providing much-needed labor to transform Main Street back to a semi-level thoroughfare and repairing holes in the pavement gouged out during the winter by heavy traffic. Seven men lodged in the city jail, who had been charged with drunk and disorderly conduct, have been transferred to the street crew for 10 days labor, after being unable to pay their $10 fines.
Mandan’s oldest resident, J.D. Allen, who recently observed his 95th birthday, was a guest of the Mandan Lions Club this past week and was made a life member of the local organization to honor his long residence in Mandan. He was introduced as a pioneer, painter, poet, philosopher, naturalist and last, but not least, the oldest taxidermist in the nation. After a short speech, Mr. Allen responded to a number of questions before being presented with a Lions pin and a lifetime membership card for the club.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary have elected the following officers for the ensuing year: President, Mrs. J.K. Kennelly; vice president, Mrs. V.J. Mattson; secretary, Marguerite Very; and treasurer, Mrs. J.C. Reynolds. Winners in the unit’s annual Poppy Poster contest were announced by Mrs. Earl Wood, contest chairman. In class I, for fourth, fifth and sixth grade pupils, James Peters won first; Dave Brandt and Marleen Schmitt, second and third. Class II winners for seventh, eighth and ninth grade students were Kathleen Fitzsimmons, first; Robert Koch and Norman Hoffman, second and third. Cash awards of $2, $1.50 and $1 were presented to the winners.
Five states and parts of 18 others observed Daylight Saving time, beginning April 28, while the remainder continued on Standard Time. In the nation’s capital, President Truman says he would not put Daylight Saving Time into effect unless it was legislated.
Birth announcements this week: Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ressler, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoffman, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hendrickson, Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“A cut in gasoline prices, announced this week by the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, has resulted in a drop in the cost of gasoline at the pumps for local vehicles. As of May 1, gasoline has gone down three cents and is now selling for 26.8 cents per gallon.
“The excavation bid for the basement of the new Methodist Church was let to the Mandan Transfer Company, which is expected to begin work within a few days. The new structure is estimated to cost $40,000, of which $10,000 has already been secured locally.
“The Mandan Monument Works, owned by Hynek Rybnicek, has been moved to a new location at the corner of Main and 5th Avenue N.W. from its former location, four doors east in the same block. Mr. Rybnicek plans to have the place enclosed with an ornamental fence this summer.
“The third temporary piling bridge is being constructed over the Missouri to enable continued work on the piers on the future bridge. The first temporary structure was washed out in December by an unseasonal Missouri flood, while the second one was taken up in anticipation of the annual spring breakup of the river. The latest estimate for completion of the vehicle bridge is Oct. 1.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 86 degrees above zero.
“Clean up! Clean Up! Is the cry from one end of Mandan to the other, and it is hoped the mayor will not delay getting his board of health to work. The stinking refuse piled in the alleys need to disappear immediately.
“In one Mandan garden, we can see corn, potatoes, beets and peas showing themselves well out of the ground.
“If you want a harness, buggy, wagon or plow, go to the Mandan Mercantile Co., Main Street.
“Farewell sermons were given, both morning and evening, at the Presbyterian church by Rev. P.S. Davies last Sunday. Rev. Davies and family will be making their future home at Burlington, Kansas.
“Dentist King left on Monday for his usual spring visit to the several towns up the line. He began at Dickinson and will work his way east. He expects to be absent four or five weeks.
“The 75th anniversary of the Independent Order of Odd Fellowship in America was appropriately observed by the Mandan fraternity by attending, in a body, the services at the Methodist Church on Sunday evening. There was a large attendance of members of the Subordinate, Encampment and Rebekah branches of the order.”
