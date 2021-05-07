Diane Boit: Construction of Seven Seas Inn begins, 1971

Five states and parts of 18 others observed Daylight Saving time, beginning April 28, while the remainder continued on Standard Time. In the nation’s capital, President Truman says he would not put Daylight Saving Time into effect unless it was legislated.

Birth announcements this week: Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ressler, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoffman, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hendrickson, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“A cut in gasoline prices, announced this week by the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, has resulted in a drop in the cost of gasoline at the pumps for local vehicles. As of May 1, gasoline has gone down three cents and is now selling for 26.8 cents per gallon.

“The excavation bid for the basement of the new Methodist Church was let to the Mandan Transfer Company, which is expected to begin work within a few days. The new structure is estimated to cost $40,000, of which $10,000 has already been secured locally.

“The Mandan Monument Works, owned by Hynek Rybnicek, has been moved to a new location at the corner of Main and 5th Avenue N.W. from its former location, four doors east in the same block. Mr. Rybnicek plans to have the place enclosed with an ornamental fence this summer.