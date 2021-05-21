Diane Boit: Commencement held for graduates, 1996

Mrs. R.H. Stehno and Mrs. Harvey Just, both of Judson, were hostesses at a double bridal shower given at the Big Heart Hall on Sunday afternoon in honor of Miss Alice Stehno and her sister, Mrs. William (Mildred) Block. Miss Stehno, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Stehno of Judson, will be marrying Lyle W. Toepke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Toepke, also of Judson. Mr. and Mrs. Block were married on March 21 and only recently returned from California where he was honorably discharged from the army at Camp Cooke. Movies were taken of the party by Gerald Fogle of Mandan.

The first dirt on the giant Garrison dam project has flown. The Northwestern Bell Telephone company has moved in a crew to install telephone poles on a six-mile stretch from U.S. Highway 83 to the dam site. More than $1.5 million in contracts have already been let on work necessary before actual work on the dam itself can begin.

100 Years Ago – 1921