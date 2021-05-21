Diane Boit: Commencement held for graduates, 1996

25 Years Ago – 1996
Commencement exercises for Mandan’s 277 graduates were held outdoors at Faris Field under fair, but windy, skies on Sunday afternoon, May 19. The program began with Keri Quarnstrom directing the choir in singing “Friends,” followed by senior class president Kyren Miller welcoming the audience to the 94th annual ceremony. The afternoon’s main speaker was Cori Otto, who reflected on “Paths” chosen in life. Senior Robin Schaff concluded the addresses with her speech, “Time for the Finish Line.” Principal Dale Ekstrom then presented the class, while Vicki Roehl and Jim Paul announced each graduate as they ascended the stage to receive their diploma. The ceremony concluded with the cheering graduates tossing their mortarboards in the traditional celebration of their last year as a student in the Mandan Public Schools.
Ceremonies were also held the same afternoon for 23 seniors at New Salem High School and the 15 graduates at Flasher High School. Valedictorian and salutatorian at New Salem were Brent Heid, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Heid, and Danielle Doll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Doll. Top students at Flasher were Kimberly Ann Miller and Melonie Ann Miller, co-valedictorians; salutatorian was Heather Lea Miller.
More than 170 athletes, coaches, parents, friends and members of the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club were in attendance for the club’s fifth annual awards banquet held at the Mandan Moose Lodge. MHS seniors Jolene Gartner and Matt Koedam were named Mandan High School’s top female and top male athletes of the school year. Twenty-two others were also recognized as “most valuable athletes” in their respective sports.
Another hole-in-one has been recorded at the Mandan Golf Course, this time during the Mandan High School junior varsity tournament. Jesse Horner made the perfect shot, using a five iron on the par 3, 162-yard, 15th hole. The shot was witnessed by Brandon Ehlis, Mandan; Brady Gowin of Century; and Pat McGrath of St. Mary’s.
Temps recorded Tuesday, May 21: a high of 71 degrees above zero; 40 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
A special feature of this year’s annual Spring Band Concert, held at the MHS gymnasium, was a performance by senior Monty Westmeyer who performed “The Devil’s Tongue” by Hugo Schmidt. This demanding euphonium solo was specially arranged for band by Harold Brasch, former soloist with the U.S. Navy Band. Westmeyer studied with Brasch for several summers while attending the International Music Camp. The concert also featured the high school Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble 1, directed by Ernest Borr; the Jazz Ensemble 2 and the All-City Sixth grade band, directed by John Peffer; and the junior high bands, directed by Ken Karls.
Arthur W. Olson, Mandan, has been unanimously elected Commander of the Seventh District of the North Dakota American Legion by representatives of a majority of the 17 posts in the district during the annual Spring District Meeting held at Center. More than 100 Legionnaires attended the meeting.
The Mandan and Bismarck Salvation advisory boards have held their annual meeting at the Mandan Country Club. Mandan’s officers are Dr. D.A. Carlsen, president; Rev. Ben Dove, vice president; Mrs. S.E. Snyder, secretary; and Warren Buehler, treasurer.
The Mandan Rural Fire Department have also elected new officers. Elected were: H.E. Helferich, chief; Donald Shaw, assistant chief; Matt Baron, secretary- treasurer; Leo Helbling and Don Depee, captains; and Robert Pettit and J. Sheldon, lieutenants.
Leo Eckroth of A & L Excavating is retiring and wishes to thank his many patrons who have done business with him since 1952. Best wishes are extended to the new owner- manager, Norlin Backman of Backman Excavating.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Back by popular demand is Tuesday’s Roller-Skating Night at the Dome, located on the intercity highway between Mandan and Bismarck. Session 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., will be for 12 years old and younger. Those 13 and older can skate from 9 to 11 p.m. The liquor bar will be closed to adults during both sessions.
The local Elks band boasts a membership of 32 musicians, according to director Arnold Larson. Although the band could still use more members, membership will be limited to 40. The Elks male chorus has also had a good turnout, 20 men being able to attend the weekly practice sessions on Monday evenings.
Mrs. R.H. Stehno and Mrs. Harvey Just, both of Judson, were hostesses at a double bridal shower given at the Big Heart Hall on Sunday afternoon in honor of Miss Alice Stehno and her sister, Mrs. William (Mildred) Block. Miss Stehno, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Stehno of Judson, will be marrying Lyle W. Toepke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Toepke, also of Judson. Mr. and Mrs. Block were married on March 21 and only recently returned from California where he was honorably discharged from the army at Camp Cooke. Movies were taken of the party by Gerald Fogle of Mandan.
The first dirt on the giant Garrison dam project has flown. The Northwestern Bell Telephone company has moved in a crew to install telephone poles on a six-mile stretch from U.S. Highway 83 to the dam site. More than $1.5 million in contracts have already been let on work necessary before actual work on the dam itself can begin.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The initial steps toward the building in Mandan of a $65,000 to $100,000 Masonic Temple were taken at the annual homecoming meeting and past master’s night of Mandan Lodge No. 8. Following a banquet served by the ladies of the Eastern Star, 175 Masons seated about the tables considered the needs of the Masonic fraternity in Mandan. Otto Bauer acted as toastmaster and called on various members to give brief addresses on the need for a new building. Enthusiasm for a new Temple increased with each speaker, resulting in $10,000 being pledged for future construction, with hopes of work to begin possibly by fall. For the past year, a picture of the temple at Jamestown has adorned the walls of the Masonic rooms at Mandan, and it is expected the new building here will be similar to that at Jamestown.
“The city has a force of men at work this week who are dragging the unpaved streets to get them down to a suitable level. Due to the recent rainy period, those streets have been considerably cut up and have ruts deep enough to stall vehicles up to their axles.
“Funeral services were held May 2 at St. Joseph’s Catholic church for Mrs. Johanna Stack, 101, who was believed to be the oldest woman in North Dakota. She was born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, in 1820, and came to the United States in 1845, making her home at various points in New York until her marriage to William Stack in 1851. The Stacks came to Mandan in 1880. In 1892, her husband made a trip back to Ireland to see “the old folks” and tragically died while there. In 1902, she moved to the farm of her daughter, Mrs. Herman Bindewald, five miles west of the city. Survivors include three of her six children - Mrs. Dan Turnbull, Mrs. Herman Bindewald of Lyon and Edward Stack, all of Mandan; plus numerous grand- and great-grandchildren.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 64 degrees above zero.
“Operations were begun on the new band stand yesterday, and it is to be pushed to completion as rapidly as possible. It is to surround the city flag staff at the intersection of Main Street and Stark (Collins) Avenue.
“Next Sunday will be the festival of the Pentecost. The Farmers’ mass in B flat will be sung during the morning mass at the Catholic church. The subject of the evening’s sermon is “The 1863rd Anniversary of the Birth of the Catholic Church.” The public is always welcome; seats are free.
“According to a notice of sale, the entire property of the North Dakota Milling Association will be sold at auction at the court house in Mandan on Wednesday, June 9. This includes the mills, stocks, machinery, accounts and goodwill, free of all indebtedness, except receivers’ certificates of $20,000.
“The steamer Rosebud, belonging to the Benton Transportation Company, is now a wreck at the Bismarck landing. At high water, a few days ago, she floated above the pilings, however, when the water quickly subsided, a piling went through her bottom and, despite efforts to pump out the water, the Rosebud sank within two hours. The engines and boilers are being taken out of the boat, but the rest of her will go to mingle 25 feet below the surface of the Missouri. The Rosebud was built for passenger traffic and is said to have cost nearly $20,000.”
