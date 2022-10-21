Diane Boit: Coats honored as North Dakota State Auxiliary president, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Gilbert S. Furness Post of the American Legion Auxiliary honored one of their own this week — Alice Coats, who was installed this past summer as the North Dakota Auxiliary president at the State Convention in Minot. Mrs. Coats’ theme is “Life is a Patchwork of Friendships” with the Friendship Star as her symbol. Her projects are the Girls State program and furnishing a lounge at the Lisbon Veterans Home. Mrs. Coats and her husband, Jim, have been active in the Legion for many years. Both are longtime teachers in the Mandan school system.

World Series 1997: This year’s World Series featured the American League champion Cleveland Indians, managed by Mike Hargrove, and the National League champion Florida Marlins, managed by Jim Leyland. The “underdogs” Marlins defeated the Indians to win their first World Series championship. It was also the coldest Series with snow falling and temperatures dropping to 37 degrees during batting practice in Cleveland, Most Valuable Player was Marlins pitcher, Livan Hernandez. Each Marlins player received a take-home bonus of $188,468; the Indians players each received $113,226.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 21: a high of 40 degrees; 17 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The 1,150-volume law library of the late Maurice G. LaGrave of Mandan has been donated to Jamestown College by his widow, Vi LaGrave. Mr. LaGrave was a Mandan attorney from 1953 to 1969. While attending Jamestown College in the early 1940s, he was a member of the championship football team and named all-conference guard in his senior year. Following his service during World War II, he was principal at the State Industrial School, Mandan, before returning to law school and graduating in 1953.

Zone level winners in the Punt, Pass and Kick competition held at Dickinson last weekend included three Mandan individuals who captured first place trophies, earning the right to compete on the regional level at Minneapolis. From Mandan, winning in the 11-year-old bracket was Jeff Jacobchick; taking the 12-year-old bracket was Mike Schlosser; and representing the 13-year-old division is Doug Schlosser. (The NFL’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition began in 1961, ending 56 years later, in 2017.)

More than $350 was collected this past week as Mandan youngsters rode their bikes for donations to help other children unable to enjoy a bike ride due to a variety of diseases. Mark Wanner of Central Elementary School was the top rider with 27 miles. Tracy Keigley of Mary Stark School was the top rider for girls, with 25 miles. The youngest rider was 6-year-old Ward Meeker, managing 20 miles. The Mandan ride was sponsored by Alpha Zeta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority with Mrs. Mary Meeker as chairman.

World Series 1972: The Oakland Athletics, managed by Dick Williams, won their first World Series championship since 1930, in a best of seven games, over the Cincinnati Reds, managed by Sparky Anderson. Most Valuable Player was Oakland’s catcher, Gene Tenace. The Athletics each received a take-home bonus of $20,705; Cincinnati’s players received $15,080.

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 21: a high of 53 degrees; 22 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Auctioneer Joe Wicks conducted a successful sale of the George Weinhandl farm, south of Mandan, on Oct. 2. The 480 acres of land went for $28.50 an acre, for a total of $13,680. The land was purchased by Joe Volk, prominent rancher and farmer of the Selfridge area.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. White have returned from their honeymoon trip to Mexico and will make their home in Bismarck. Mrs. White is the former Gwendolyn Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isadore W. Smith, Fort Lincoln State Park. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1945 and has been employed at St. Alexius Hospital. Mr. White is the son of Mrs. Sarah White, Bismarck, and is a graduate of Tuttle High School. He is a Navy veteran of four years’ service during World War II and is now a partner in the City Cab Co. in Bismarck. Wedding vows were spoken on Sept. 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Mandan.

Edwin Diehl, sales clerk with Vantine Paint and Glass in Bismarck, has been installed as president of the Mandan Kiwanis Club. Officiating was Jack Vantine, Bismarck Kiwanian and past district governor of Kiwanis International. Other officers installed were Don Gust, president-elect; Ted Diehl, Marvin Haverkamp and Clyde Arenz, first, second and third vice president, respectively; and J.W. Morrison, secretary-treasurer.

Miss Lorraine Reilly, daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Reilly and the late Peter Reilly, became the bride of John J. Kuntz, son of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Kuntz of Odense, at St. Stephen’s Church of Lefor, officiated by Rev. James Reilly, a brother of the bride. Mrs. George N. Reilly, the groom’s sister, was the maid of honor; bridesmaids were Miss Loretta Schmidt, Richardton, cousin of the bride, and Miss Marian Kuntz, Solen, a sister of the groom. The groom was attended by the bride’s brother, Sgt. George N. Reilly; best men were Raymond Vogle, Richardton, and Christ Geiger, Mandan, a cousin of the groom. George Kuntz, the groom’s nephew, was ring bearer; flower girl was Virginia Kuntz, the groom’s niece. A wedding dance was held at the Legion hall at Mandan, with music furnished by the John Thomas orchestra. Mr. and Mrs. Kuntz will make their home on a farm near Solen.

World Series 1947: The New York Yankees, managed by Bucky Harris, were named the 1947 World Series champions, after defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers, managed by Burt Shotton, for their 11th Series title. The appearance of the Dodgers’ first baseman, Jackie Robinson, heralded the first racially integrated team in series history. This was also the first World Series to be televised, enabling 3.9 million people to view the seven games, primarily on TV sets located in bars. President Truman also watched parts of the series on the first TV received in the White House. Since 1931, the Baseball Writers’ Association voted for the Most Valuable Player in each league, usually transferring the honor to a member of the World Series winning team. Thus, the 1947 series MVP was Yankees center fielder, Joe DiMaggio, the American League’s MVP for 1947. The Yankees players received a take-home bonus of $5,830; the Dodgers each received $4,081.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 21: a high of 82 degrees; 38 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Frank Wetzstein of this city, who is alleged to have beaten up Edward Ellis, an employee of the Northern Pacific shops here, because Ellis was a ‘scab and had no business’ at a recent Legion Auxiliary dance, will appeal a judgment of guilty to the district court. Wetzstein was arraigned before Justice Olson yesterday and was found guilty of assault and battery. Attorney J.F. Sullivan, counsel for Wetzstein, immediately served notice of appeal to the district court. City Attorney C.F. Kelsch conducted the prosecution.

1922 World Series: The New York Giants, managed by John McGraw, defeated the New York Yankees, managed by Miller Huggins, in five games (4 games to 0, with one tie). All games were played at the Polo Grounds as it housed both teams. Controversial Game 2 ended in a tie, being called by the umpires on account of darkness, even though the sun hadn’t set. When rumors circulated of a “fix” to garner more profits for a replayed game, the Commissioner’s Office, who controlled gate receipts, ordered the day’s receipts of more than $120,000, turned over to World War I charities, thus nullifying any impropriety. The game became the third (and final) tied game in World Series history. The Giants player’s take-home bonus equals $4,546; the Yankees’ bonus, $2,843 each.

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 21: a high of 45 degrees; 32 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, the thermometer recorded 74 degrees above zero; 35 degrees was the low.

“Coal, by the carload, is being hauled by Mandan draymen for 35 cents a ton.

“Eli Maiden’s wheat yield averaged 11 bushels to the acre, and from one bushel of a new variety of potatoes, he got 18 bushels.

“The indiscriminate manner in which rubbish of all kinds is tossed out onto Main Street, Stark Avenue and other thoroughfares, shows that some people’s personal pride has taken a vacation.

“Those ladies who were so kind and thoughtful as to remove their hats before the concert on Saturday evening will always enjoy the kindest remembrances of the ladies and gentlemen who occupied seats behind them.”

(The modern World Series of baseball began in 1902 and became an annual event in 1905.)