Diane Boit: City Commission members become policemen, 1946

All members of the Mandan City Commission are now serving as special policemen during the coming winter months, but serving, however, without pay. “Regular policemen cannot be everywhere, and a little extra help will be appreciated by the force,” said Commissioner Roy Young. The action gives the commissioners the same power of arrest as is held by the regular police.

Mandan is to have a new storm sewer system as a result of the approval of a $128,500 bond issue at the special city election held this past week, with 975 affirmative votes vs. 362 against. The project is the first step in Mandan’s post war building program and will give thousands of hours of work to Mandan labor. At the same election, Joseph Boehm, former commissioner, was named to fill the unexpired term of L.F. Means on the city commission.

A new American Legion post was formed at Almont on Jan. 3, with Joe Hoovestal installed as the first post commander. There are 35 charter members, most of whom are World War II veterans.

Police Chief Earl Vredenburg has reported that the crowds, for the most part, were well-behaved over the New Year’s Day holiday. Although there were several minor automobile collisions and considerable reckless driving, it was not necessary to place anyone under arrest.