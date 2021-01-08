Diane Boit: City Commission members become policemen, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996
The St. Thomas More Council 2760, Knights of Columbus, has presented 15 U.S. flags for the classrooms at the Mary Stark Elementary School in south Mandan. The flags were given as a project undertaken for the council’s Americanism program. Presenting the flags to Ron Heinz, principal of Mary Stark were Wayne Heinz, Americanism chairman, and Frank Boehm, Grand Knight.
The Mandan Fire Department has responded to a second mobile home fire and the third residential fire since Dec. 5. According to Captain Bob Smith, firefighters were called Dec. 27 to a mobile home owned by Ray Albrecht at 1212 10th Ave. S.E. which was quickly consumed by flames. On Dec. 5, fire swept through the Dan and Deb Davenport residence at 106 11th Ave. N.W. Their home remodeling project was nearly complete when the home was destroyed. On Dec. 12, Ray Stroh and his sons were made homeless when fire destroyed their mobile home at 144 Countryside Lane in south Mandan.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Jan. 8: a high of 45 degrees above zero; 20 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
James H. Wille, president of the Red Owl Stores Inc., Hopkins, Minnesota, has announced the sale of the corporate store in Mandan to Chuck Schultz of C & L Inc., Kenmare, who will operate it as a Red Owl franchise store. The store will continue to operate under the name of Mandan Red Owl and will be managed by Vic Fiechtner.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barnhardt and their three small children are without their home and all of their personal belongings after a fire destroyed their mobile home, 20 miles northwest of Mandan. The fire began when Barnhardt was thawing a frozen water line into the home with a blow torch. Also destroyed was a nearby old schoolhouse, used by the family for storage. Members of their church to which they belong, Christ the King in Mandan, have begun a drive for household items and clothing. The family is staying temporarily with Barnhardt’s mother, Mrs. Jacob Barnhardt, in Mandan.
An organizational meeting for the newly formed Mandan Snowmobile Club was held in the Moose lodge, attended by more than 30 snowmobile enthusiasts. Officers elected were: Terry Helbling, president; Dick Schnell, vice president; Fay Schnell, secretary; and George Selinger, treasurer. Serving on the board of directors are Myron Forsberg, Chris Nuss, Dr. B.A. Girard and Kenny Helmer.
A surprise “names day” party was held this week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob J. Schmidt in honor of Mrs. Schmidt’s father, John J. Fleck, who resides with the Schmidts at 111 6th Ave. N.E., Mandan. Hostesses for the evening, which included supper served to 30 friends and relatives, were: Mrs. Schmidt, Mrs. Jack J. Fleck and Mrs. Joe J. Fleck. The evening was spent with visiting and playing cards.
75 Years Ago – 1946
All members of the Mandan City Commission are now serving as special policemen during the coming winter months, but serving, however, without pay. “Regular policemen cannot be everywhere, and a little extra help will be appreciated by the force,” said Commissioner Roy Young. The action gives the commissioners the same power of arrest as is held by the regular police.
Mandan is to have a new storm sewer system as a result of the approval of a $128,500 bond issue at the special city election held this past week, with 975 affirmative votes vs. 362 against. The project is the first step in Mandan’s post war building program and will give thousands of hours of work to Mandan labor. At the same election, Joseph Boehm, former commissioner, was named to fill the unexpired term of L.F. Means on the city commission.
A new American Legion post was formed at Almont on Jan. 3, with Joe Hoovestal installed as the first post commander. There are 35 charter members, most of whom are World War II veterans.
Police Chief Earl Vredenburg has reported that the crowds, for the most part, were well-behaved over the New Year’s Day holiday. Although there were several minor automobile collisions and considerable reckless driving, it was not necessary to place anyone under arrest.
Births this week: a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Yantzer; a son to Mr. and Mrs. William Froelich; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Peter F. Miller, all of Mandan; and a son to Mr. and Mrs. William Lidstrom, Glen Ullin.
Claims from ex-servicemen for unemployment benefits are mounting so fast that new claims filed during the first three weeks of December total are double to those filed during all of November. The weekly checks average $19.85 per week. As of Jan. 1, more than one-half of the 2.5 million servicemen deployed in the Pacific last August, prior to Japan’s surrender, have been returned to the United States, resulting in housing shortages and high unemployment.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Has anyone seen Cleve Kennelly today? He’s still handing out cigars in pairs, the reason being that twin daughters arrived at the home for Mr. and Mrs. Kennelly on Dec. 23.
“The shortage of cigarettes continues in North Dakota, due to the 1920 “blue laws” which banned the sale of cigarettes within the state. The North Dakota Billiard Association has petitioned the State Legislature that the law be amended to provide for cigarettes sales at their establishments upon payment of an annual $50 license fee.
“The exodus of poultry from Mandan to national markets began last week when the first carload of meats ever shipped out of western North Dakota left Mandan for Seattle, Washington. The Mandan Creamery & Produce Co. are the consigners of the 20,000 pounds of dressed turkeys, geese, and chickens. (this news item appeared in last week’s 1946 section, in error.)
“Burglars broke into the local J.C. Penney store this week, gaining entrance by a cellar window, after removing a screen and cutting out the glass. They secured a quantity of work shirts and overalls, along with a sheep-lined coat, valued in all at more than $200. According to the police report, the burglars had apparently broken into the Farm Motor Sales shop first and then used the stolen tools to get into the Penney store.
“The funeral for the late George H. Bingenheimer was held last week from Lakewood Chapel, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with burial also taking place in that city. Bingenheimer, 59, died of heart disease on Christmas Eve morning at a Minneapolis hospital. He was a pioneer citizen of Mandan and widely known throughout the state for his large mercantile business on Mandan’s Main Street, along with branches in nine other towns- Sweet Briar, Judson, Price, Huff, Fort Rice, Cannon Ball, Solen and Timmer. Bingenheimer was a staunch Republican, served several terms as county treasurer, was a deputy U. S. Marshall, and served five years as the Indian agent at the Standing Rock reservation. Survivors include his wife, Margaret, and one daughter; four brothers, three sisters.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 42 degrees above zero.
“New moon next Tuesday.
“This must be the usual January thaw.
“The public schools of Mandan resumed work on Monday, after the holiday recess, with a very fair attendance.
“Yesterday, the skating rink had the appearance of a small lake, and a young woman passing there was heard to say, “My! If the managers would only put some row boats out there, our friends could give boat rides.”
“New Year’s Eve was made memorable for the pupils of the Christ church (Episcopal) Sunday school, the children holding their Christmas festival on that occasion. The little mission church was filled to overflowing.
“The directors of the Morton County Fair Association, at a meeting this past week, took final steps in the completion of the purchase of the 40 acres comprising the fairgrounds. To do it required a loan of $350, which was easily arranged. The deal will be finally closed upon receipt of the deed papers from the East.
“More than $75 was raised for the Fort Rice school at a Christmas celebration held at the large residence at the J.B. Smith ranch. A well-known play entitled “Fruits of the Wine Cup,” preceded by a miscellaneous program of recitations and music by the students at the school, was followed by a potluck supper. The $75 will be devoted to the purchase of maps, dictionaries and other reference books for the scholars of the school.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.