Diane Boit: Christmas 'spirits' confiscated, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996

Second only to Mandan’s Main Street project of last summer, Ollie Arenz has the most visible construction endeavor in town. The 67-year-old real estate agent, who has lived in Mandan since 1968, has begun building a series of condominiums high above Collins Avenue on the old courthouse hill. When completed, there will be 13 units in the Collins Avenue complex. The first two units, and most visible, are located next to the old jail house. Six more units facing Collins Avenue are scheduled for construction next spring. Five more are in future plans.

Arenz, who began dealing on the property in 1994, broke ground in July after also buying a portion of the property from Ron and Rosemary Rhoden who had remodeled the nearby jailhouse into their home. The condo project is the site’s first major addition since Morton County sold the property in 1988.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 17: a high of 9 degrees; 3 below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

More than 1,000 people signed the guest book this week as Mandan’s First National Bank celebrated its 90th year in business. “We never expected such a crowd,” said J. E. Noonan, vice president. In a drawing of registration tickets celebrating the bank’s birthday, bank president William R. Tait presented the prize of a portable television set to Wesley A. Long, 813 Elm Street.

The Mandan Jaycees are working on their 15th annual “Be A Good Neighbor” program. According to Bob Paul, the program’s shopping chairman, the names of 54 deserving children have been assembled, and Jaycee members will be taking each child to Mandan stores where children can spend up to $15 for new clothing. The “Toys for Tots” part of the programs is chaired by Art Heck. Residents are urged to bring repairable toys to the Bill’s Super Valu store. The toys are then repaired at the State Penitentiary and then distributed to needy children before Christmas. Co-chairmen of this “Good Neighbor” project are Herman Nagel and Larry Schafer.

Mike Baron gave a demonstration on dog training at a meeting of the Little Heart 4-H Club, with 28 of 33 members present. Leonard Taghon also discussed different types and uses for sandpaper. New club members are Duane and Tim Keidel, and Larry, Leonard and Carol Ann Taghon. Club leader is Mrs. John Charvat.

The Rev. Lester Myers, who is currently unemployed after ill health forced him to give up his position at Mandan’s Church of the Nazarene, is manning the Salvation Army booth in front of Mandan’s JC Penney store on Main Street this year. He replaces 88-year-old Walter Stark who was a bell ringer for more than 45 years. Stark was unable to continue his annual task this winter due to poor health conditions.

75 Years Ago – 1946

The Louis Bartram home on Ninth Avenue in Syndicate is again ablaze with more than 500 colorful Christmas lights this year. A loudspeaker operated from the house also plays Christmas carols until 10 o’clock each evening to entertain passing automobiles of onlookers.

Mandan young people are keeping the age-old custom of caroling alive by strolling through downtown Mandan and the surrounding neighborhoods. Among the participants are a number of youth organizations including the high school mixed chorus, the Girl Scouts and various other church groups.

George Toman has been installed as the new post commander of the Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion in Mandan. Other officers are Adam Hoffman and Walter Auwinger, first and second vice-commanders; James Very, adjutant; Harry Hunke, finance officer; and Carl Keidel, chaplain.

The Mandan post office has been the busiest establishment in town during this year’s Christmas rush. According to Postmaster J.J. Murray, 800 packages are being delivered each day. Since Dec. 1, more than 190,000 pieces of mail have gone out of the post office, with the biggest day being Monday, Dec. 20, when 20,636 pieces were handled. Extra employees, all ex-servicemen, have been hired to help with the extra load, but even with these additional hands, full-time employees are still working up to 12 hours a day to get the mail out.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The recent unseasonable warm weather has been enjoyed by everyone. However, travel on the Missouri or to Bismarck is not advised, as the river ice is rotten and not safe for crossing until several days of sub-zero weather returns. Recent thaws have raised the ice several feet, cracking and breaking it. While the ice has not gone out between the two bridges, open spaces of water have formed which makes a crossing dangerous.

“The Daily Pioneer has supplied all its carrier boys with whistles which have a distinctive sound. The boys are under instructions to blow the whistle upon delivery of each newspaper. If subscribers don’t receive the paper, they are asked to phone either No. 7 or 92-R for an immediate delivery.

“Charles Skjod, stellar tackle of the 1921 football team of Mandan High School, has been elected captain of the squad for the next season. With eight seniors graduating next spring, Capt. Skjod will need to quickly develop a fast team similar to the tough Mandan squad that enjoyed an unbeaten season this past fall.

“Members of the Mandan Rotary Club enjoyed a Christmas party this week at a noon luncheon served at the Lewis & Clark Hotel dining room which was prettily decorated in holiday fashion, with two Christmas trees, plenty of holly, along with table candles and place cards displaying Christmas messages. When the dinner was over, a jolly Santa Claus made a surprise appearance, spreading more Christmas cheer with laughter and jokes while handing gifts to men who, for the time being, were boys once again.

“There will be less 'spirits' to be found in Morton County during this year’s Christmas holidays, as eight moonshine whisky stills were confiscated during a two-day raid by federal prohibition agents at Glen Ullin and New Salem. More than 2,500 gallons of mash were destroyed, along with more than 1,000 gallons of completed moonshine. A dozen men were arrested, including 75-year-old Mathias Schafer of Glen Ullin who is being jailed for his third offense within the past two years. Although he pleaded guilty and was fined after the first two hearings, Schafer was never given a jail sentence, due to his advanced age. A third offense may not end in the same fashion, said county and federal officials who were not ready to release the names of the other 11 men apprehended during the raid.

“Charges may not be filed against one of the men who was caught delivering three gallons of 'shine' after backing his pickup to the rear of a Glen Ullin grocery store. He claimed his delivery at the store was only in exchange for food for his family, at the rate of $4 worth of goods per gallon of liquor.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.

“Dolls, toys, games and books at D.R. Taylor’s store.

“A baby boy arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C. Keidel on Monday night.

“A special train containing eight cars of silk from China, passed through the Mandan rail yards on Monday afternoon. It was the largest single shipment of the precious material that ever passed over the Northern Pacific tracks from the Orient and was valued at $1 million.

“The fall of an aerolite on Saturday night was a meteorological phenomenon very rarely seen in this section, and those who were fortunate enough to be outside and saw it, describe it as a grand sight. For nearly a minute, what appeared to be a huge ball of fire, hung suspended in the sky and then exploded like an immense skyrocket and fell to the north, followed by a thick shower of stars.

“Court adjourned early in Bismarck last week as there wasn’t enough coal at the courthouse to keep it warm. Burleigh county farmers at Wilton, who haul coal to Bismarck, were temporarily out of business after the blizzard when the long roads to Bismarck became impassible. However, Bismarck coal haulers could make a trip to Christina’s mine in Morton county and return the same day, but it’s a two-day trip to the mines north of Bismarck.

“Today, eggs are selling in Mandan at two for a nickel. Eggs are very scarce this year, and housewives are wondering what in the world they can do to complete their baking and make the traditional plum pudding.”

(Interesting fact about the English plum or “figgy” pudding -- there’s no plums in it and it’s not a pudding, although it began as a thick porridge in the 1600s. The recipe contains lots of raisins, currants, figs, eggs, spices and brandy and it looks like a fruitcake. Raisins were also called plums in the pre-Victorian era.)

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0