Diane Boit: Christmas lights will return, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

For more than 70 years, Mandan had a rich downtown tradition of bright and colorful strings of Christmas lights that crisscrossed a dozen or more blocks along Main Street until the 1996 renovation of Main Street, resulting in Mandan’s downtown business district going dark. After receiving numerous unhappy phone calls and comments, the city commissioners and Mayor Bob Dykshoorn vowed the Christmas lights on Main Street will return next December. Several fundraising options include: using the city sales tax fund, adding $1 per month on utility bills, use the existing street lights fund or creating a committee to raise funds just for Christmas decorations.

Gen Peterson of Mandan, a volunteer with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program since 1988, has been named their RSVP Volunteer of the Week. She helps at the Golden Age Club, delivering meals to shut-ins five days a week for their Meals on Wheels program and also volunteers at the Mandan Hospital. Born in Glen Ullin, Gen moved, at age 7, with her family to Mandan where she graduated from Mandan High School in 1941. She married Bud Peterson in 1948; they are the parents of seven children. Gen is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and is an Auxiliary member of the Mandan Elks and Eagles clubs and the American Legion.

Temps recorded Tuesday Dec. 9: a high of 29 degrees; 26 above zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

North Dakota became the 50th state to host a production of the controversial rock musical “Hair” when it performed before 2,000 curious people at the Bismarck Civic Center this past weekend. One lonely protester marched in front of the entrance with a sign stating “'Hair' wants your mind, your money, your Soul! It’s evil; it’s satanic!” (All the more reason to see the show, commented one ticket holder.) The production conveyed the desires and problems of a trio of young, rebellious, anti-war, “hippy” people in today’s America, protesting the draft, the government and the values of their conservative parents. Dozens of songs, set to loud rock music, were performed, most notably the “Age of Aquarius” which was named record of the year in 1970.

C.H. Walker of Mandan has been reelected to a one-year term as president of the board of directors of the Heartview Foundation at the board’s annual meeting held at the Seven Seas Inn. Also reelected were W.C. Lynch, first vice president; Mrs. Hugh C. McCrorie, second vice president; Mrs. Joe Woodmansee, secretary, and A.A. Meyer, treasurer, all of Bismarck,

According to Gene Ellsworth, the local commander of the Salvation Army in Mandan, the Army is again sponsoring a “Tree of Lights” to which one lighted bulb is added for each $5 received as a Christmas donation. The Mandan Lions, headed by president Nobel Hinkel, helped decorate the tree which stands in their traditional tree lot near the Depot.

Funeral services were held in Hebron for Simon J. Reinbold, 44, a manager of the Hebron Brick Co., who died in an auto accident at Hebron. He had worked at the Hebron Brick Company for more than 25 years. Survivors include his widow, Evelyn; seven children; seven brothers and sisters and his mother.

Life magazine will cease publication with the Dec. 29 issue. It joins two other magazines, Look and the Saturday Evening Post, that toppled during 1972 after advertisers deserted them for the television audience. At the peak of its 36 years of existence, Life magazine went into an estimated one in every 60 homes in America. “It is enormously sad,” said one of the 670 on Life’s staff. “We were the last dinosaur.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 9: a high of 6 below zero degrees; 25 below zero for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Family and friends gathered at the Municipal Club house in observance of the 25th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Moos of Mandan. Emil and Hildegard (Joersz) Moos were married Oct. 5, 1932. Mr. Moos is the current manager of the Piggly Wiggly Store in Mandan. Table decorations at the celebration included a four-tiered decorated silver wedding cake, baked by their son, Marvin, a baker in Dickinson.

Mrs. Sina Sakariassen has sold the Palace of Sweets at 106 3rd Ave. NW, operated for many years by her son, the late Harry Sakariassen, to Sam Gardini who also operates The Hut on the intercity highway. Harry Sakariassen, 45, died on Nov. 23 from a heart ailment. He never married and had made his home with his mother.

After a hiatus of five years, the Butter-Nut Coffee Company has restarted their annual Christmas campaign to bring truckloads of toys to more than 6,000 orphaned and crippled children in the Midwest. Clubs, church groups, school classes and homemakers are being asked to mail key strips from cans and labels from jars to their headquarters at 412 S 19th St., Omaha, Nebraska, where the company has set up a Christmas fund with which to buy gifts. Each strip or label received is credited to that fund, and names of the senders are recorded. People can also mail or deliver the strips and labels to the Daily Pioneer office in Mandan.

Births announced this week: Daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hoffman, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Klusman, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Bender, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Doll, Almont. Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Klundt, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Stegmiller, Flasher; to Mr. and Mrs. William Knutson, Almont; and to Mr. and Mrs. Valentine Hoffman, Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 9: a high of 25 degrees; 3 above zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Sub-zero weather came to Mandan for the first time this winter with a drop of 16 degrees in less than eight hours. Early Monday evening, Dec. 4, the mercury registered 6 degrees above zero. Eight hours later, it had dropped to 10 degrees below zero, according to the Northern Great Plains Field Station, south of Mandan.

“Mail service for Rural Route No. 1 will begin as soon as proof is furnished that 110 families have provided mailboxes along the proposed 34-mile route. Service will be on a three-day per week schedule.

“Miss Lily Thorberg, a graduate of Northwestern University nurses school, has been appointed as the Red Cross nurse for Morton County, according to Mrs. W.H. Stutsman, Red Cross county chairman. After completing four years of study at the university, Miss Thorberg is now living in Mandan with her mother, Mrs. A.E. Thorberg.

“John Fleck of the Fleck Motors Company suffered a double fracture of his lower left leg this week when the car he was raising with a jack, slipped and fell upon him. He will be recovering at home for a week or two.

“About 150 men working for the Northern Pacific railroad at Mandan will be affected by the new wage scales going into effect during December. Rates established under the new agreement provide 77 to 85 cents an hour for highly skilled mechanic’s work. Rougher and less important work, to be performed by unskilled workmen, will be paid from 62 to 68 cents an hour.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 9: a high of 12 degrees; 21 degrees below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, the temperature was 37 degrees. A record 52 degrees was reached Dec. 7 and 8.

“The ladies of the Presbyterian church will give a 'Thimble Bee' at the home of Mrs. B.W. Shaw, next Thursday afternoon. Light refreshments will be served.

“Editor R.M. Tuttle has sold his interest in the Mandan Pioneer to Mr. W.C. Gilbreath, late of Williamsville, Illinois. He and his wife and family have arrived in Mandan and have set up housekeeping in the Duncan house. Mr. Gilbreath is also a republican of the old-fashioned sort.

“On Monday, the local officers of Mandan lodge No. 108, A.O.U.W. (Ancient Order of United Workmen), of which the late Dr. Read was a member, paid over to Mrs. Read his death benefit of $2,000, called for by the policy of the order. That only 13 days elapsed between the doctor’s death and the payment of the sum for which he was insured, shows a promptness that is highly commendable to Mandan lodge No. 108.

“William Pennell, a Bismarck drayman, undertook to cross the Missouri River yesterday with his wagon and team of horses, but when partly across, the ice gave way, and everything went down into the icy water. After some quick thinking and much labor, Mr. Pennell succeeded in unhitching his horses from the wagon and getting them safely ashore, but the wagon remains at the bottom of the Missouri. He was fortunate to have survived the icy plunge as, a few days later, one of his horses died from the chill received while in the river.”