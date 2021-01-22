Diane Boit: Christ Episcopal Church disbands, 1996

25 Years Ago – 1996
The strongest blizzard of the 1995-96 winter season has headed into the record books, leaving more than a foot of snow, a stiff wind and dangerous, subzero temperatures in its wake. Bismarck-Mandan received 13.2 inches of snow this week, which was blown into compacted drifts overnight when temps fell to nearly 25 below zero.
As if to add an exclamation mark to this week’s deep freeze, Andrew Freeman, 86, the man who invented a heater that helps cars and trucks start in subzero weather, has died in Grand Forks. He was best known as the inventor of the Freeman Headbolt Heater, a $10 item put on the market in the late 1940s. It was the grandaddy of the plug-in heaters that now warm cars and trucks in cold weather. Freeman managed the Minnkota Power Cooperative for four decades.
Dwindling congregational numbers have caused the Episcopal Church in Mandan to disband. Declining railroad activity, a loss of refinery families and a lack of growth are the reasons given for the closure. Christ Church, Mandan, began in 1884 when the Rev. E.L. Hamel of the then Bread of Life Episcopal Church in Bismarck, organized a group of Mandan worshippers and held services in vacant buildings until purchasing the former Congregational Church in 1891. After remodeling, the building was moved from its northeast Mandan location to the to the corner of First Avenue and Second Street Northwest. Christ Church broke ground for the current building at 1705 Sunset Drive on Easter Sunday,
Temps recorded Monday, Jan. 22: a high of 8 degrees above zero; 15 below zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The area Super Valu grocery stores, including Bill’s Super Valu of Mandan, are now open 24 hours day. The new store hours began Jan. 18. The change in hours is part of a program that includes the discontinuation of trading stamps.
The Mandan High School band has been designated by Gov. William L. Guy as the official Governor’s Band for 1971. The band, under the direction of Ernest B. Borr, is actually a series of bands which perform at various occasions during the year. Borr is serving his 13th year with the Mandan Public School system and the sixth year with the Mandan High School band.
Coach Bruce Melland’s Braves handed the St. Mary’s Saints another defeat, 69-57, in a game played at the Mandan High School auditorium. Ron Crouse led the way with 23 points, followed by Chris Assel with 17. Undefeated Fort Yates remains in first place in the North Dakota Associated Press Class A rankings. Mandan continues in second place, followed by Jamestown, Park River and Fargo Shanley.
Funeral services were held this past week for E.W. Hyde, 99, long-time resident of Almont and prominent lumberman and grain dealer. He died at the Mandan Hospital where he had been a resident since September 1963. Hyde was born in Wisconsin, arriving in North Dakota in 1906 and founded the town of Almont. He was chairman of the Almont Town Board from 1906 to 1953. Survivors include one son and three daughters.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Mandan Chamber of Commerce housing committee met this week to discuss solutions for the severe lack of housing for returning servicemen. Trailer homes can be obtained from the government on a low rental basis, and it would cost an estimated $250 to move them to Mandan where servicemen would be required to pay a monthly rent. It was suggested that a trailer park could be located at the old veterans camp in the fairgrounds where water, light, sewer, etc., would be available.
The owners of Mandan’s Taxi 400 have placed a large ad in the Pioneer newspaper, welcoming back Corporals Michael George and Vernon Jones to their former positions. Both men entered federal service in April 1941. George took part in the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhineland and Central Europe. He wears 3 Battle Stars and the Purple Heart for wounds received April 1945. He is married and has one son. Cpl. Jones participated in the invasion of Normandy, Northern France and the Rhineland. He also wears 3 Battle Stars and a Purple Heart for injuries received during February 1945. He is married and has one daughter.
Carl Albers of Mandan has purchased a partnership interest in the Vantine Paint and Glass Company, according to an announcement by Glen Vantine, founder and senior partner. Albers has been manager of the Mandan store since 1937 and before that, was connected with the Bismarck store. Succeeding Albers as manager of the Mandan store will be Gaylord Williams. First Lt. Williams served as a navigator in the army air force during the war and has 42 missions over Italy to his credit.
Births recorded this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. John Bonogofsky, Selfridge, and to Mr. and Mrs. Waldo Carlson, Mandan; sons were born to Mrs. and Mrs. Alex Bender, St. Anthony, to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Mason, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Roethlisberger, Huff.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Gasoline has dropped to 27 cents a gallon at service stations owned by the Standard Oil Company. Kerosene also took a drop of three cents, to 15.5 cents a gallon.
“Judge J.M. Hanley, who stepped down out of the judgeship this week, will enter the law firm of Sullivan & Sullivan, and the firm’s name will hereafter be Sullivan, Haney & Sullivan - John F. Sullivan being the senior and William J. Sullivan, the junior member of the firm. The firm occupies eight office rooms in the First National Bank building.
“Just before noon today, Eugene Coombs, a workman on the N.P. ice crew which is filling the ice house near the Mandan Electric Company, was struck with a large slab of ice that had slipped from the runway leading into the house, resulting in severe bruises and a fractured right leg below the knee. He was taken to the railroad hospital at Glendive this afternoon.
"Thieves broke into the homes of F.H. waldo and then the Scott Conyne residence while both couples were at the Two-Forty Club dance last evening. The thieves got 70 cents in cash at the Waldo place and a necklace worth $85 at the Conyne home. Police believe the thieves were amateurs and are expected to be apprehended soon.
“Funeral services were held this past week for W.C. Gilbreath, 70, former publisher of the Mandan Pioneer. Gilbreath was born in Tennessee, coming to North Dakota in the early 1890s, locating in Mandan and becoming a part-time owner, along with R.M. Tuttle, of the Mandan Pioneer newspaper until being sold in 1909 to the Tostevin family of Racine, Wisconsin. Since the death of his wife, he had been living at the McKenzie Hotel in Bismarck where he spent his time looking after his extensive land interests in Morton and Hettinger counties. Survivors include two sons and one daughter. He was buried in Minneapolis.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 5 degrees above zero.
“Mandan has 485 children of school age.
“Marriage licenses this week: to Henry Treiber and Anna Brecht, Hebron; to Gotleib Engels and Emma Schulz, New Salem; to John Keidel and Rosina Durr, Mandan.
“The carnival spirit was rampant at the Mandan Ice Skating rink during a cold, windless Monday night, as a large crowd of skaters, including a fair number of young people from Bismarck, enjoyed the skating, while the Mandan band rendered an attractive program of peppy music. Several nearby warming sheds, not only offered shelter from the cold, but operators inside also served mugs of hot chocolate and apple cider at 10 cents each as a “warm-up” solution for numerous shivering skaters.
“Although the carnival was advertised as a costume skating party, there were only a few who appeared in costume. However, prizes were still awarded. A pair of new skates were awarded to Miss Maude Wake, as 'Little Red Riding Hood.' A flashy necktie was presented to H.M. Smith who appeared as a 'Sioux Chief.' And a smoking set was given to Frank Wilson for the most comical costume. Prizes were also awarded to the best skating couple, Miss Maude Wake and Charlie King; and to Will Conroy for being the best backward skater.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.