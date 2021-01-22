Diane Boit: Christ Episcopal Church disbands, 1996

75 Years Ago – 1946

The Mandan Chamber of Commerce housing committee met this week to discuss solutions for the severe lack of housing for returning servicemen. Trailer homes can be obtained from the government on a low rental basis, and it would cost an estimated $250 to move them to Mandan where servicemen would be required to pay a monthly rent. It was suggested that a trailer park could be located at the old veterans camp in the fairgrounds where water, light, sewer, etc., would be available.

The owners of Mandan’s Taxi 400 have placed a large ad in the Pioneer newspaper, welcoming back Corporals Michael George and Vernon Jones to their former positions. Both men entered federal service in April 1941. George took part in the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhineland and Central Europe. He wears 3 Battle Stars and the Purple Heart for wounds received April 1945. He is married and has one son. Cpl. Jones participated in the invasion of Normandy, Northern France and the Rhineland. He also wears 3 Battle Stars and a Purple Heart for injuries received during February 1945. He is married and has one daughter.