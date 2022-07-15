Diane Boit: Board releases plans for new school, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

Three prints created by George Masseth of Masseth Photography in Mandan have been accepted into the general collection of the 106th International Exposition of Professional Photography. Masseth’s work will be on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 20-22. Masseth’s three entries and more than 3,800 other photographic works constitute the world’s largest annual exhibit of professional photography gathers under one roof. More than 7,000 images were submitted for entry into the exhibition.

Mandan physician Keith Foster was one of 234 members of the Medical College of Wisconsin, class of 1947, honored on the 50th anniversary of their graduation at Milwaukee during June. Dr. Foster is a retired assistant dean and emeritus professor at North Dakota University School of Medicine. Prior to 1967, the Milwaukee college was known as the Marquette University of Medicine.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 15: a high of 96 degrees; 57 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

New officers of the Mandan Eagles Auxiliary were installed at their June. They are: Mrs. Robert Joyce, president; Mrs. Rose Beehler, vice president; Mrs. Charles Stastney, secretary; and Mrs. Harry Kubista, treasurer. Mrs. Val Heck of Mandan was elected State President of the Auxiliary at the recent convention held in Bismarck. The Mandan Ritual Team also won first place in ritual competition.

Carla Hanson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hanson of Mandan, was presented in an organ recital this past week by Mrs. R.A. Unkenholz at the First Presbyterian Church. Miss Hanson has studied organ with Mrs. Unkenholz for the past three years and received her piano background under Josephine Mushik of Mandan. Miss Hanson has completed her freshman year at Bismarck Junior College and will be a sophomore at Minot State College this fall.

Lee DeForest of Bismarck fired a 27-hole total of 108 to capture championship honors in the Mandan Invitational Golf Tournament which drew 67 entrants. DeForest edged runner up Steve Woodcox, also of Bismarck, by one stroke. Last year’s champion Terry Pepple was not on hand to defend his title.

The Mandan Hospital board of directors have notified the Mandan City Commission of a second payment to be made towards their debt in August. The hospital paid $3,000 in July and now stands at $357,194 in debt to the city on the revenue bond issue approved by Mandan voters.

New officers have been elected at the American Legion Auxiliary for the coming year. Mrs. Robert Feickert is the new president, succeeding Mrs. Dolores Pierce. Other officers are: Mrs. Irene Backer and Mrs. Boyd Jaskoviak, first and second vice president; Mrs. Cal Tanner, treasurer; Mrs. Mike Renner, chaplain; and Mrs. Dave McFerran, historian. In other business, membership has reached the 377 mark which is above the quota. Members are also asked to bring pencils and socks at the next meeting, for shipment to Korean children in need.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Eleven Morton County boys were among the 20 4-H club boys who became possessors of young steers as the result of the “catch-it and keep-it” contest staged at this year’s Mandan rodeo. The boys will feed and care for the animals during the year, and, next summer, the animals will be brought back to Mandan during the rodeo, judged and sold, with the proceeds going to the young owners. The Morton County winners are: Wayne Smith, Harold Pulkrabek, Lloyd Keidel, Augustine Vogel, Warren Smith and Nicolas Vogel, all of Mandan; Howard Schwinkendorf, New Salem; Roy Hoffman, St. Anthony; Ray Eckroth, Flasher; and Sam Hohbein, Judson.

Morris Brandvold and Gilman Velo, of Minot, have purchased the Spot Light Tavern, located on the Memorial Highway between Mandan and Bismarck. Previous owners are Vernon Scott and William Steckman of Bismarck.

Jake Hertz, Mandan, who is stationed in Tokyo with an army supply headquarters company, has been promoted to Staff Sergeant. Hertz has been in Japan for the past year and expects to return to the United States this fall.

Paul O’Leary, North Dakota state golf champion, added to his honors at Mandan on June 29 by taking medalist and championship honors at the Mandan Invitational Golf Tournament. O’Leary and John Braun of Mandan tied for medalist honors on the first nine holes of play and in the playoff on the second nine, O’Leary came in with a 31, with Braun scoring 34. The tournament was one of the most successful ever held, not only in Mandan, but in the state, with 119 entries, calling for 14 fights in addition to the championship round.

Births announced this week: Sons, to Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hatzenbuhler, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mische, to Mr. and Mrs. George Geiger and to Mr. and Mrs. James Sutherland, all of Mandan. Daughters, to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Sinkula, to Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Albers, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Schmidt, Hebron.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob J. Hoerner of the city on July first.

“At the last week’s regular meeting of the Mandan city school board, plans for the new school building in the Syndicate were accepted. Ressler and Leonhard, local architects, prepared plans for the building which will cost in the neighborhood of $25,000. It will be of all brick construction and will contain four large classrooms. An assembly room, a community room, the boiler room and a storeroom will be provided in the basement. A special room for the teachers is planned on the third floor.

“Dan Turnbull, farmer who resides at Lyon, the first station west of Mandan on the Northern Pacific tracks, advises the Daily Pioneer of the arrival of large swarms of grasshoppers in that vicinity. The hoppers have raised havoc with the cabbages and other garden plants but have not, as yet, attacked the wheat fields. Axel Larson who farms south of the Heart River declares the hoppers are not much in evidence there. He attributes this to the large number of turkeys which make the pests their main diet.

“Masons in North Dakota may not join the Ku Klux Klan, according to an announcement made this past week from the Masonic convention at Fargo by Walter Stockwell, Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of this state. “Masonry doesn’t believe in religious or race hatred,” he said. “During the past two months, organizers have been at work in the state and have, unfortunately, attracted members of the Masonic fraternity. For this reason, the Grand Lodge feels compelled to take a stand with drastic penalties. Members of the order who have joined the Klan must withdraw within six months or forfeit their Masonic membership,” said Mr. Stockwell.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.

“Full moon next Tuesday.

“A recent census has New Salem’s population at 274. The town will be incorporated as a village this summer.

“J.O. Sullivan, of Mandan, has bought a lot in New Salem and will soon erect a building for a clothing store.

“For the information of J.W. Foley of Bismarck, he can be told that Draper, the furniture man of this city, sells coffins, and he never carries less that nine full-sized coffins in stock.

“A baby boy of usual size, and good looks, arrived in the family of J. S. Nelson on Saturday, July 10.

“Sixty-seven families of Indians, with 110 light and heavy wagons and teams, from the Standing Rock agency, passed through the city last Saturday on the way to visit relatives and friends near the Powder River in Montana.

“Charles Stark, son of William Stark, was killed by lightning this week while out on the prairie picking rocks to fill a contract with the railroad company.

“Dr. W.E. Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Brown, has just returned from Grand Forks where he has taken the medical state examination. He will open a doctor’s office at the Union Hotel by the end of the month.

“Dean Collins officially appointed the following church committee for the temporal affairs of the Roman Catholic mission chapel at Crown Butte: Alexander Knoll, George Froelich, Pius Ziegler, Joseph Knoll, Sr., George Stein and George Yantzer.”