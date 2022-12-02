Diane Boit: Ben Franklin Store opens, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

It was a “déjà vu” outcome at the State Class A girls basketball title game, when Mandan again finished second, to the Fargo Shanley Deacons, 46-43. Last year’s title game loss was also to Shanley, 58-57. It was also another battle to the finish, with four ties and 11 lead changes during just the first two quarters. Although the Deacons didn’t score a field goal in the final 5:36 of the game, they held Mandan away from scoring positions with a strong defense. As a team, Mandan shot 32 percent to Shanley’s 50 percent. “We worked hard to be the state champs, but it wasn’t meant to be,” said Mandan coach Greg Amundson, voted Class A Coach of the Year.

Shanley’s Angie Welle was named Miss Basketball for 1997.

Chosen for the 1997 All-State Tournament team were: Mary Perrizo and Wendy Davis—Mandan; Angie Welle, Nikki Leier and Megan Clark—Shanley; Missy Leno and Krista Strand—Century; Amy Triepke and Kasey Bostow—Fargo South; and Jamie Lamoureux—Grafton.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 2: a high of 32 degrees; 26 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Vicky Lee Wetzel, 18, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Ed Wetzel of Mandan, was chosen over nine other contestants and was crowned Miss Morton County for 1973 at the seventh annual pageant held in New Salem. First and second runners-up, respectively, were Glen Ullin High School seniors Linda Strand, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Strand, and Jean Navaratil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Navaratil. The annual pageant is sponsored by the New Salem Jaycees.

Rocky Bateman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bateman of New Salem and a member of the Sedalia 4-H Club of Morton County, has been awarded the John Norgaard Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Achievement. The scholarship is given annually to one boy and one girl in the state on the basis of their 4-H achievement records. Bateman has received county, district and state recognition in projects such as livestock conservation, safety, dairy showmanship, tractor driving and horsemanship. During this year’s annual 4-H recognition banquet, he and five other 4-H members received the prestigious Key Club Award.

Funeral services were held for Andrew Eckroth, 74, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was born in Russia and came to the United States with his parents in 1906, settling near St. Anthony. He married Anna Hoffman in 1919. They farmed near Solen, moving to St. Anthony in 1952, settling in Mandan this year. Besides his widow, survivors include 13 children, 52 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a brother Joseph, a sister, Mrs. Nick Resslern, and a stepsister, Mrs. Frank Kautzmann, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 2: a high of 10 degrees above zero; 10 below zero for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Mandan residents eagerly awaited the opening of the new Ben Franklin Store, which opened for business at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue Northwest. Remodeling work on the building has been in progress since July. Two 25-foot stores, the Hulett’s 5 Cent to $1 store and the nearby Employment Office, were merged into one, with a 50-foot frontage. After the removal of an old frame building at the rear of the lot, a 30 x 50-foot, two-story addition, that included a stairway for access to the upper level, was also added to the Hulett building.

Although the Butler Brothers Company of Chicago, the national distribution organization, selected the Mandan’s Main Street location as an ideal site, it is not the policy of the company to actually own Ben Franklin stores, and it will be quickly sold to a qualified merchant who will be under contract to purchase all merchandise from the company. In return, the Butler Brothers will furnish displays, sales help and advertising.

Vern Huber, sophomore at the University of North Dakota and star halfback on the football team, is the first student at the college to receive the newly created Henry M. Havig award for athletic proficiency and good scholarship record. The Havig award, begun by a Grand Forks businessman, was presented by University of North Dakota president John C. West. Huber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Huber, is a 1946 graduate of Mandan High School.

The Flasher Hall was packed last weekend, standing room only, for a night of boxing sponsored by the Flasher American Legion. In the main event, Otto Sinclair came away with a close decision in six rounds over Matt Kary of Mandan- an outstanding feat for Kary, considering it was his first experience in the ring. In the semifinal bout of four rounds between Johnnie Baron of Solen and Roy Barth, Mandan, hard blows were exchanged in a spirited match until Barth collapsed due to a sprained hand. The final bout, ending in a draw, featured Wes Sakshaug, Flasher, against Richard Vogel, Mandan. General Admission was $1; a ringside seat, $1.50.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Fried, to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Bohl and to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Schmidt, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Mueller, New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Muggli, Glen Ullin. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. David Johnson, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Waechter and to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Fischer, all of Glen Ullin.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 2: a high of 26 degrees; 18 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“A broadcasting station, with a radius of 500 miles, will soon be installed in Mandan by the Kennelly brothers, local agents for one of the best types of radio receiving apparatus on the market. It will be an exciting benefit of western North Dakota radio fans, who have already purchased receiving instruments through the Kennelly firm.

“The Lewis & Clark Taxi Service has announced a line of enclosed and heated cars, now in both day and night service. Phone 89 in Mandan or Bismarck for careful drivers and prompt service.

“According to reports, the Thanksgiving party given by the Masons at their lodge was attended by more than 150 persons. Progressive whist was played, but the evening’s main attention was devoted to the 10 tables of couples who enjoyed a lively Nula Grande tournament. Refreshments were served throughout the evening. And the Mandan orchestra provided the music for the 40 couples who danced until the midnight hour.

“This week, representatives of the fair association in four North Dakota cities—Mandan, Grand Forks, Minot and Fargo—met to discuss the creation of a state fair system where there will be three regional fairs, conducted at Mandan, Grand Forks and Minot, plus a State Fair at Fargo, all of which would receive assistance from the immigration department of the State of North Dakota. Under the proposal adopted, the budget committee will work on its appropriations from the immigration fund and proposes to set aside, upon approval of the coming session of the legislature, $15,000 annually to the “big three,” with $20,000 going to the State Fair at Fargo.

“Mike Pitzer of this city, retired farmer and merchant of Huff and Fort Rice, plans to leave within the near future for his old home in Austria, near Vienna, where he will spend the winter. Mr. Pitzer has been a resident of Morton County for 42 years. Twenty years ago, he returned to Austria for a visit and now wants to see what the country looks like after the war and after the downfall of the Hapsburg monarchy.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 2: a high of 44 degrees; 21 degrees above zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, the mercury rose to a high of 5 degrees, after plunging to a record 23 below zero during the early morning hours.

“Cold winds whistled around the corners of the buildings on Sunday morning.

“Signs of Christmas are to be seen in all the stores.

“The Missouri River is frozen over, two weeks later than last year. However, no one should attempt to cross by foot or by sleigh for at least another two weeks as the ice is not thick enough to support travel to the opposite side.

“It is reported that some venture-some (and foolish) members of the Salvation Army came near getting a watery grave in the Missouri river a few days ago, whilst attempting to walk across the newly frozen river to Bismarck.

“There is good skating on the Heart River and it is being much enjoyed by the young people of the city.

“Those New Salem people are all right. During the past week, several of them have been in the Pioneer office and insisted on paying their subscriptions into 1899.

“The transfer of the post office from Postmaster McGillic to Ed Nichols was made on Tuesday, and the new postmaster is now in the harness.”