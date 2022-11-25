Diane Boit: Bell ringer honored for 50 years of volunteer service, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan City commissioners have set aside $28,500 to purchase the old Doc’s Bait and Tackle building at 500 East Main. Doc’s opened in 1982 by John and Ramona Dockter who operated the business until 1992. Until that time, it was a popular hangout for thousands of anglers from the area. A new owner, Tom Davis, took possession last year and had begun renovations when the city made its offer.

Mandan girls claimed second place at the North Dakota’s high school girls state swimming and diving meet held at Grand Forks; first place honors went to Minot. Lauren Little and Rachelle Giese were the two individual winners from Mandan. Little took first in the 200 freestyle; teammate Giese won the diving competition. Mandan coach Ralph Manley was also named Coach of the Year by his peers.

Reynold Olson of Mandan has been named the Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Volunteer of the Week. A volunteer since 1994, Olson helps the Golden Age Club with delivering Meals on Wheels each month and also drives the RSVP bus. Olson and wife Louise farmed in the Almont area for 34 years, moving to Mandan in 1979.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 25: a high of 44 degrees; 21 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

James C. Stark, Mandan, and his sister, Mrs. Elsie (Stark) Martin, formerly of Mandan, have contributed $1,000 to the Mandan Salvation Army in honor of their brother’s 50 years of volunteer service. The gift was made during the 90th birthday celebration for their brother Walter at the Salvation Army headquarters, 112 First Ave. N.W. Walter is known for his devotion at ringing the Army’s Christmas bell near the front of the JC Penney store on West Main Street, even when temperatures plunged to 20 below zero. Owing to his advanced age, he was unable to perform his customary task last Christmas, for the first time in more than 40 years.

Vicki Schafer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schafer of Glen Ullin, has been selected as the state Christmas Seal queen for 1972. She represented Morton County in the annual competition and was crowned by Linda Kobilansky, the 1971 Christmas Seal queen. During her reign, Vicki will appear on television, radio and at various functions around the state, promoting the Christmas Seals annual campaign.

Bradley F. Charnholm has been appointed as manager of the Charles F. Ellis Agency in Mandan. Charnholm, a University of North Dakota graduate with a degree in business administration, has been manager of General Adjustment Bureau’s Bismarck branch for the past six years and has served there for 12 years.

For the first time in its 44-year history, the Dow Jones average of 30 industrial stocks, closed above the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Brokers and analysts believe the upswing was fueled by rising hopes for peace in Vietnam and the reelection of President Richard Nixon.

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 25: a high of 35 degrees; 20 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Winners in the North Dakota Outdoors Art and Photo contest were announced this week by W.J. Lowe, State Game and Fish commissioner. Winning entries from Mandan were: Cornelia Hetzler and John Christenson, for their photography entries, and Michael Paul’s entry in the oil paintings division.

A new Red and White grocery store, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Braun, opened in the Syndicate addition, Third Street S.W., on Saturday, Nov. 15. The 30 x 40 building, constructed of cement blocks, replaces a nearby store which had also been operated by the Brauns. While Mr. Braun was serving in World War II, the store was operated by Leo Kopp; Mrs. Braun was employed in the downtown JC Penney store.

Wedding vows were exchanged in the parish house of St. Joseph Church by Miss Virginia Wirtz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Wirtz, and Carl L. Ohm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ohm, Sr., all of Mandan. Attending the couple were Miss Helen Knoll and Eugene Finz, both of Mandan. A wedding breakfast was served to the bridal couple and their guests at the Northern Pacific lunchroom. Both Mr. and Mrs. Ohm are graduates of Mandan High School. The bride was employed at the Morrey-Allen store in Bismarck; Mr. Ohm is associated with his father in the Ohm ice cream store. He also served in the Army Air Corps for four years, reaching the rank of Captain.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. L.R. Rebenitsch, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Berger, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Harm, to Mr. and Mrs. John Mehigan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Pitzer, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Gustin, St. Anthony, and to Mr. and Mrs. Max Smith, Huff.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 25: a high of 36 degrees; 8 above zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Thanksgiving this year is being celebrated on Nov. 30, the last Thursday of the month.

“Three Mandan churches, representing the Methodist, Presbyterian and Episcopal congregations, will unite for a combined service at the Methodist church on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 30. The choirs of the Presbyterian and Methodist churches have prepared a special program of music, and Rev. H.H. Owen of the Presbyterian church will deliver the sermon, followed by an offering for the Near East Relief fund. Prayers for the needy people around the world will be given by Rev. F.H. Davenport of Christ Episcopal Church.

“C. G. Hughes has been elected Worshipful Master of the Mandan Masons Lodge No. 8, for the coming year. Other officers elected were Dr. A.O. Henderson, senior warden; Otto Bauer, junior warden; J.B. Racek, secretary (his 11th term); and E.B. Wilkinson, treasurer.

“The children of the Parochial School at St. Joseph Church honored their pastor, Rev. Fr. Clement, with a special program of music and recitations in honor of his Name’s Day on Thursday morning, Nov. 23.

“John J. Erhart, Almont farmer, who beat up his neighbor, John Williman, with a heavy iron bolt and whose justice court penalty of $25 fine and 25 days for assault and battery was appealed, has now been changed to simple assault by the district court jury. Following the appeal hearing, Erhart was today sentenced to pay $35 costs and spend just five days in jail. However, failure to pay the fine, according to Judge Pugh, would give Erhart five additional days in jail for each $5 not paid, not to exceed 12 days.

“Miss Elizabeth Doll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Doll of Mandan, and Alfonse Stockert of Solen were united in marriage at an 8 a.m. mass conducted at St. Joseph’s church. The couple’s attendants were Miss Rose Wetch and Steve Haider. Following the ceremony, a wedding dinner was served at the home of the bride’s parents, at Fourth Avenue N.E. The newly-weds will make their home on the Stockert farm, near Solen.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 25: a high of 44 degrees; 16 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, the thermometer recorded 16 degrees above zero; 4 degrees was the low.

“The city flag, the school flag and the flag on the Northern Pacific shops were hoisted at half-mast on Tuesday to honor the late Dr. Read, as a member of the city board of health and also the local Northern Pacific physician.

“All that was mortal of the late Dr. Edward Wayland Read was committed to the grave in Greenwood cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 18. The burial was under the auspices of the Masons Lodge No. 8 A.F. and A.M., of which the deceased was a Past Master. The funeral procession formed at Dr. Read’s home in Mandan and was under the direction of Mr. E.C. Rice, the marshal appointed by the lodge. More than 300 people from Mandan and Bismarck, along with members of the local Masonic lodge, gathered for memorial services, conducted by Rev. Byers, at the Presbyterian church, packed to overflowing. At the conclusion of the service, the procession walked solemnly to the cemetery, accompanied by the music of Chopin’s funeral march, finely rendered by the band under the leadership of Mr. Groom, followed by the bereaved widow and the doctor’s brother and two sisters.

“A new doctor has arrived in Mandan—Dr. G.B. Furness, who will have charge of the railroad practice.

“W. McIntyre, late of Emmons county, died early Saturday morning, a little more than two days after accidentally swallowing ammonia at the saloon in the new Northern Pacific hotel. He leaves a wife and several children. McIntyre had been employed at the Badger Ranch in Emmons county for several years, saving his wages, so that he and his family could travel to their new home at Salem, Oregon. The McIntyre family will now accompany the casket by train to their original destination at Salem, where burial will take place.”