Diane Boit: Bachelor’s Club hosts party for prospects, 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996

Mandan’s Lady Braves are No. 2 in State Class A Basketball. The Fargo Shanley Deacons edged the Braves, 58-57, in the championship title game at Minot. Jaye Amundson, who was named Class A Senior Player of the Year, played the last six minutes with a broken finger. Amundson was also named to the all-tournament team, along with teammates Mary Perrizo and Amanda Dietrich. The Braves finished their season with a 24-1 record.

A Morton County employee, Elroy Schneider, was killed when a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe coal train collided with a road grader, six miles north of Mandan. None of the train crew was injured. Schneider was operating a grader that had stopped on the tracks when the southbound train, pulling more than 60 cars, struck it at the back wheels, near the cab. The collision resulted in the derailment of the locomotive and the first six cars.

Area residents went to the Bismarck Civic Center this past week to see the musical “Jesus Christ Super Star” starring Ted Neeley, who was the original Jesus in the 1970 Broadway play. The Bismarck show was Neeley’s 1,508th performance and is the second biggest grossing road musical after the “Phantom of the Opera.”

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 19: a high of 15 degrees; 8 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

This year’s Mandan Pee Wee league champions, sponsored by the Ellis Agency, were pictured in this week’s Morning Pioneer, alongside Charles Ellis, president of the agency. Members of the team are: Keith Koch, Joe Rothschiller, Bobby Koch, Steve Haider, Marty Zempel, Richard Thompson, Jim Uhlman, Gary Froelich, Jay Pederson and Don and Joe Huff. Team captain is Tracy Porter. Mr. Ellis hosted the team to a pop and cookie party before presenting them their personal trophies.

Doug Schlosser, 12-year-old son of the Ray Schlossers of Mandan, has won the area’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition held during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings-San Francisco 49ers game at Minneapolis on Nov. 7. He is being sponsored by Remund Ford and the Mandan Jaycees and will now compete in the regional contest to be held at Dallas, Texas, during December.

Mr. and Mrs. William T. Karls celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a special mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Norman J. Dukart as celebrant. Clara Steiner and William Karls were married Nov. 7, 1931, at Kenmare but have resided in the Mandan area most of their married life. The couple has one son, Kenneth, who is a music instructor in the Mandan School system.

Births announced this week: boys born to Mr. and Mrs. John Fischer and to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Muller, both of Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gatzke, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. William Riedinger and to Mr. and Mrs. Loren Sakshaug, all of Mandan; girls born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kahl, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas, to Mr. and Mrs. James Schwab and to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Renz, all of Mandan.

75 Years Ago – 1946

A large crowd of spectators witnessed the arrival of the North Coast Limited’s 4500 horsepower Diesel Locomotive as it pulled into Mandan on Saturday night on its first transcontinental test run over the Northern Pacific main line tracks. According to reports, the run from Jamestown to Mandan was made in an hour and a half. The NP has already spent millions of dollars in reducing track curvatures and grades and laying heavy rock ballast and heavier rails to speed both passenger and freight service. Part of this program is being completed in Morton County, by straightening the line between New Salem and Glen Ullin.

The sale of personal property, as well as the entire 426-acre John Tavis farmstead, were both sold at a farm auction this past week. The farm went for $14,935 (about $35 an acre) and was purchased by Frank E. Wetzstein. Joe Wicks of Cannon Ball was the auctioneer.

M.J. Reichert, manager of the Mandan radio station KGCU, has announced the addition of two new staff members. H.M. McKee, formerly manager of the Mandan employment office, will serve as the advertising manager. The other addition is Ray Barnett, formerly of station KFYR, who has accepted the position as chief engineer to maintain the radio equipment.

Grand Forks, North Dakota’s Class A 1946 football champions, grabbed the lion’s share of positions on the Associated Press official all-state team with four gridders. However, the state runners-up and Western Division titlist, Mandan Braves, also took three spots. Representing Mandan were: Wally Siegel, guard; Bob Dietrich, and Dick Lanz, both tackles.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Weeks of linking together the last of the steel trusses and sections of the Mandan-Bismarck vehicle bridge over the Missouri River was completed this week. After riveters finish their work and complete the final joining of the plates and sections, the remaining work on the bridge will be suspended until spring. Just what will be done towards construction to the approach on the west side lies with the state highway commission and the federal government. The Morton County commissioners are balking on paying out $400,000 to build a highway from the west approach to the Mandan city limits when Bismarck’s cost would be less that a fourth of that sum.

“The extremely cold weather, with temperatures plunging to 15 below zero, and the fact that the Mandan football field is covered in ice beneath two or three inches of snow, has made it impossible for Mandan to play its final game of the season against Williston on Thanksgiving Day as planned. As a result, the team players have hung up their uniforms and have begun practicing for the 28-game basketball season, to begin Dec. 17.

“Barney Ford has left for Seattle to spend the winter at the home of his son, Harry, who has been making his home there since being mustered out of Camp Lewis. He is meeting with success in the meat market business.

“Ten children were excluded from the public schools of Mandan at the end of October because of infectious school diseases as the result of the physical exams conducted by Miss Edith Ekman, county Red Cross nurse. Just 450 pupils were examined, not including the high school, and few were found physically fit. Of the 450 in the Mandan grade schools, more than 270 were found to be underweight; 108 were suffering from malnutrition; 71 had defective vision; 34 had defective hearing; 284 had defective teeth; 106 had enlarged tonsils and 10 were suffering from a variety of skin diseases. Miss Ekman suggested the schools organize a health campaign, entitled the Modern Health Crusade, where children could earn badges or gold stars for maintaining proper hygiene.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, Nov. 19, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 1 degree above zero.

“What is the matter with the weather clerk anyway? January weather in the middle of November is not according to contract. But if he’s going to even things up in January, we don’t mind.

“The bans of marriage between James McDonald and Miss Lizzie Carey were read at St. Joseph’s church for the first time last Sunday. The wedding will take place on Thanksgiving Day.

“Prices for meals have been raised on the Northern Pacific dining cars. The charge for breakfast and dinner now is one dollar. Lunch is served a la carte, and you pay for what you get.

“Wintery weather conditions brought out a smaller than anticipated crowd for the Bachelor’s Club party at the opera house last weekend. This was also a 'Reciprocation' party in response of the 'Bachelorette' party of a month ago and had been looked forward to for some time. It was noted that the many pretty and colorful gowns worn by the young ladies made the evening especially festive with the holiday season just a few weeks away.

“The refreshment tables were placed in a room at the back of the stage which had been transformed into a handsomely furnished 'Bachelor’s Retreat.' From each corner of the ceiling were stretched streamers of bunting, and on the walls were a number of mottoes printed on strips of white muslin, as follows: 'We are bachelor’s not by choice;' 'Is marriage a failure? We say no!!!;' 'Bachelors for sale, eleven shy and unsuspecting maidens wanted- apply to the secretary;' and 'Sealed proposals accepted.'

“The grand march began at 10 o’clock, which was the first of an arranged program of 17 dances with music provided by Messrs. Peters, violin, and Scherman, piano. As entertainers, the bachelors of Mandan have proven themselves adept, for there was not a moment during the evening that could be called dull.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0