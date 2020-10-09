Diane Boit: Assel inducted into NDSU Bison Hall of Fame, 1995

75 Years Ago – 1945

Members of the Mandan Rodeo Association have given permission for the use of part of the rodeo grounds, just west of the corrals, for a permanent baseball diamond to be maintained by the Mandan Park Board which has already begun leveling the field and laying out the baselines. Johnny Mach, Mandan High School coach, is supervising the work and will have a high school baseball team in the field next spring. It is also expected that the local Legion post will sponsor a junior Legion team next year. According to Rodeo Association officials, the field will be available at all times, except during the rodeo days when it will be used, as in the past, for parking space. In past years, the only baseball games have been played at the State Training School field.