Diane Boit: Area truck drivers honor businessman Allan Berg, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

Aaron Shreve, a seventh grader at Mandan Junior High, took first place in the State Geography Bee after answering the third tie-breaking question correctly. One hundred students participated in the Minot event, with 10 students still competing against each other in the final round. The final question was: Which North American Gulf has been known as the Sea of Cortes and Vermilion Sea? Answer: The Gulf of California. Aaron won $100 and a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Geography Bee.

Darin Ciavarella, 13-year-old son of Jaden and Pam Ciavarella, was chosen to join 16 other hockey players, ages 12 to 14, from across North Dakota to be a part of Team North Dakota and represent the state at the Calgary Select Hockey Series, held from April 1-7. The team traveled by train to Calgary and stayed in local motels, at a cost of $2,000 per player, with each player’s family responsible for their own expenses during the seven days. However, numerous Mandan and Bismarck businesses and people provided financial backing, enabling Darin to partake of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Although Team North Dakota won only one of five games, the players and coaches all agreed the Canadians were excellent hosts during the competition.

Despite the persisting snow and windy conditions of the recent spring blizzard, a long procession of trucks and law enforcement vehicles from Morton and Burleigh counties led the funeral procession to Mandan’s Union Cemetery as a tribute for longtime tow truck driver, Allan Berg, age 59, who died April 1. Berg owned and operated tow trucks in Mandan-Bismarck and the surrounding area for more than 35 years and also designed and built his own tow trucks used in his Berg’s 24-Hour Towing business. In the 1960s he raced stock cars in the area and volunteered many hours for the Dacotah Speedway. Survivors include his wife, Marlys; two sons, David and Daren; and one daughter, Michelle; a grandson Logan Berg; and his mother, Gay Slezak, Mandan.

Members of the Mandan Golden Age Club have elected new officers for the coming year. They are James Coats, president, and Joe Pratschner, treasurer. Re-elected were Donald Shaw, vice president, and Veronica Engelter, secretary.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 15: a high of 44 degrees above zero; 23 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Adam Hoffman has been named post commander at the annual election meeting of Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion. George Toman is the retiring post commander. Other elected officers are Art Olson, first vice commander; Jim Very, adjutant; Harry Hunke, finance officer; and E.H. Kruger, service officer.

Martin N. Gronvold has been installed as the new Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Elks Lodge, succeeding Art Olson. Other officers are L.J. Hughes, leading knight; A.S. Brazda, loyal knight; and Douglas S. Lang, lecturing knight. J.J. Murray and William Bauknecht were reelected secretary and treasurer, respectively.

A.J. Barrios has been named to succeed Richard Voight as post commander of the local Veteran of Foreign Wars. Other new officers are: Sam Gardini, senior vice commander; Francis Dieter, junior vice commander; R.L. Key, quartermaster, C.J. Schmidt, adjutant; Roy Tomanek, post advocate, and Norman Howard, chaplain. During the same evening, officers were also elected for the VFW Auxiliary with Mrs. Betty Key named as the new president, succeeding Mrs. Otto Feickert. Other officers are Mrs. Lavina Mossbrucker, senior vice president; Mrs. Luzetta McFerran, junior vice president; Mrs. Lillian Kidd, secretary, and Mrs. Peggy Voight, treasurer. The evening concluded with a variety of card games, followed with lunch being served by the men.

Wedding vows were exchanged at St. Joseph’s Catholic church this week by Pauline Helbling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael J. Helbling, and Francis Rothschiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Rothschiller, all of Mandan. Father Justin performed the ceremony. Miss Cecilia Lanz, sister of the bride, served as her matron of honor. Miss Angeline Rothschiller, sister of the groom, and Mrs. Joe E. Boehm, the bride’s sister, were bridesmaids. All three attendants were dressed in blue floor-length gowns and wore pearl necklaces. Flower girls were Sharon Trautman and Paulette Ferderer. Florian Kuntz served as the groom’s “best man.” The groom is a World War II veteran of the Marine Corps and is now working with his father at Frank’s Produce, 200 E. Main St., Mandan.

Births announced this week: Girls born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Bullinger, to Mr. and Mrs. Al Knoll, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Doll, to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Zeiszler, and to Mr. and Mrs. L. Lundstrom, all of Mandan. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Barth, Almont, and to Mr. and Mrs. George Walker, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Members of the congregation of the Methodist Episcopal church and friends who attended Sunday’s services and the dedication of the splendid new building by Bishop Charles Wesley Burns, have subscribed sufficient money to care for all outstanding indebtedness, and adding an extra surplus of $700 in the church treasury. The exact amount raised during the weekend’s final campaign was $9,043, in addition to the $18,000 cash raised locally during the past year. The church building cost more than $39,500, of which the Methodist conference board paid $15,000. The church’s interior is beautifully finished in a Tudor-Gothic effect, the ceiling is old ivory, the side walls are a mottled green and the trim is in a mixed water-green and gold.

“Good Friday was fittingly observed by all Mandan churches, with the most elaborate arrangements of any of the programs this year performed at the Lutheran church with the cantata 'Bethany' to be sung by a special choir under the leadership of Mrs. W.E. Fitzsimmons. The 'Bethany' theme deals with the story of Lazarus.

“Calvary services will be held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic church during Friday afternoon for the English-speaking members, including the Way of the Cross and the veneration of the particle from the original cross upon which Jesus died, at the communion railing by Father Clement. Evening services will be in the German language.

“Funeral services were held for Mrs. Julia Ingalls, who died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Henry Keiler, at Judson. She was born in Germany, arriving in Mandan with her husband, Louis, in 1882. The couple took up a homestead near Sweet Briar. Survivors, include her daughter, and three sons- Harry, John and George. Her casket was brought to Mandan on the N.P. train No. 8 and taken to St. Joseph Church for a brief service, followed by internment at Union Cemetery. The remains of her late husband will be brought to Mandan for burial at her side.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, the thermometer recorded 52 degrees above zero.

“It’s Easter this Sunday, April 18.

“Gardening has begun.

“Morton County farmers have begun seeding.

“Eggs took a tumble in price on Tuesday, when nice fresh ones were offered at 15 cents a dozen.

“There is enough driftwood stranded on the riverbanks to supply Mandan with firewood until the next breakup.

“Paul Jacobson and John Hanson, both experienced boatmen, who were more at home in the 'old country' on the water than on the land, did a land office business taking people across the river. They earned their money, but everybody who saw them say it was interesting to see them dodge the big ice cakes in the Missouri.

“A public school teacher says, 'It’s not the 400 pupils that are the bane and trouble of the teacher’s life. It is the 800 parents we have to try to please.

“What a nice thing it would be if the city authorities would emulate the example set by the Mandan Mercantile company who, on Wednesday, placed down a substantial board on which people could cross Main Street without being caught in shin-deep mud. A similar board crossing is badly needed near J.R. Clark’s drug store to the park fence. Previously, the only board crossing over Main Street was from the hotel to the depot.”

