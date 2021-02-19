Diane Boit: American Legion membership increases, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996
Mandan boxer Corey Rader will get his first professional fight this week when he steps into the ring for a middleweight, 156-pound main event with Eric Crumble of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in Minot. Rader’s amateur record is 85-19, and he’s won seven regional and state championships. Rader represents the Mandan Pro Gym and is trained and managed by Brent Kitzen and Jack Pudwill.
Arnold Landgrebe and Maggie Dillman have been crowned the Mandan Golden Age Club’s King and Queen at a Valentine dance held at the Senior Center. They were crowned by last year’s royalty, Bill and Margaret Weigel.
More than 600 people attended the Caribbean Beach Party sponsored by the Mandan Progress Organization, Satrom Travel and Northwest Airlines. Chairmen of this year’s beach party were Bruce Strinden and Geris Hopfauf. The “beach” was created by Daryl Gartner who hauled at least four truckloads of sand in and out of the Community Center. Winner of the grand prize, a trip for two to Los Cabos, Mexico, was Denise Sather; Dale Miller won the two Northwest Airlines tickets to anywhere in the continental United States.
Mandan High School wrestling senior Ken Howard, at 189 pounds, broke Mandan High’s 22-pin record set by Delaney Berger in 1995, with two pins scored this past weekend at West Region. Howard’s record now stands at 23 pins going into the state tournament at Minot.
Temps recorded Monday, Feb. 19: a high of 55 degrees above zero; 28 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Braves, coached by Gary Melling, has won its second straight basketball game before a wildly enthusiastic home crowd as they managed to edge the Dickinson Trinity Titans, 53-52. Jim Gronowski and Ron Crouse led the Braves with 11 points each, followed by Chris Assel with 9 points. Pat Brennan was the high pointman for the Titans with 22 points, followed by Mike Privatsky, 13.
Wearing the traditional black and white outfits with a large “M” on their sweaters, matched by black and white saddle shoes, Mandan’s five cheerleaders boosted the hometown crowd as they watched the Braves defeat the Dickinson Titans. Pictured this week on the front page of the Pioneer were this year’s Mandan High School's cheerleaders: Lindy Steckler, Sue Pratschner, Jane Stumpf, Pam Gaab and Vi Loeb.
The St. John Fisher Council 6186, Mandan Knights of Columbus, has named the Carl Berger family, rural Mandan, as this year’s Outstanding Family of the Year. Berger, a retired farmer, and his wife (the former Lucy Heck) are active in church activities at Christ the King church. They have 11 surviving children, 51 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. One of their two sons, Carl Jr., was killed in Vietnam last April. Mr. and Mrs. Berger were married in 1924 at St. Joseph’s Church in Mandan and previously farmed at Flasher.
Linda Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Schmidt, Mandan, and Cheryle Hatzenbihler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph J. Hatzenbihler, rural Mandan, have received their LPN pins after graduating from the School of Practical Nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dickinson.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Earl Miller has been named president of the newly organized Elks band. Other elected officers are: William Engelter, vice president, and Ted Elhard, secretary. Arnold Larson was named the band leader. Monday evening rehearsals are held at the Elks hall. Membership in the Elks lodge is not necessary to join the band.
Lee Mohr, proprietor of Mohr’s Studio in Mandan, has announced the reopening of the Northwestern Foto service, which had been suspended during the war due to the lack of film and developing materials. The developing department is being remodeled and will be in charge of Leo LaLonde, the son-in-law of Paul Foster of Mandan. LaLonde has contacted drug stores in western part of the state and has been assured of a large volume of business with film available again. Mohr will devote his entire time to portrait work.
Births announced this week: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Clouston; daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fix and to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Lohstreter, all of Mandan.
The largest class in the history of the local American Legion post was initiated this past week with Herman Uden, post commander, presiding. There were 74 in the new class, including two women, bringing the total post membership to 450. The initiation featured the first husband and wife: Mr. and Mrs. Martin Stumpf who served with the U.S. Army and the Women’s Army Corp. World War I veteran Harry Hunke, with three sons in the service, has the most sons among the new Legion members. The largest group of brothers are the four Heidt brothers - Frank, John, George and Ralph, sons of Mr. and Mrs. John Heidt. Mrs. Betty Haugen is the first female soldier to join the Legion, following her service during World War II. Previously, the post had only one female member, Mrs. B.M. Kennelly, who had served as a nurse in World War I.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Mandan’s basketball team trimmed the Bismarck five by a score of 27-6 before 1,000 spectators and an additional 250 who watched the game through the gym’s windows during the balmy evening weather. This game was reported as the best demonstration of basketball ever shown by a Mandan team who allowed the visitors only three points during the second half. Mandan’s record now stands at 13-1 and is ranked first in the southern district. The Athletic Association cleared $275 from the game.
“Carl Landeis of Sweet Briar, who has been a pneumonia patient at Mandan’s Deaconess Hospital for the past month, was finally discharged this week and returned to his home.
“Funeral services will be held on Monday for Leonard Weiler, 56, a Russian farmer, and his 10-year old son Peter, who were killed when their Ford car was upset on the National Parks Highway, two miles east of Hebron. The two were returning home, when their car went into a ditch and flipped over onto the occupants. Weiler leaves a wife and six other children.
“A North Dakota veteran has been unable to convince the War Department that he survived World War I. Former solder, Henry O. Magenton, who is currently employed in Mandan, says his family at Walcott continues to receive citations, signed by the adjutant general and President Wilson, regarding his bravery in giving his life on the battlefields of France. His efforts to correct the error have, so far, proven futile.
“Robert Bruce, of Selfridge, has died at his home of a heart ailment. He was a musician of national reputation, being the composer of many band pieces and, for several years, was a member of John Philip Sousa’s world-famed band. Internment was made in the Gayton cemetery.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 19 degrees above zero.
“A sign of the coming season - egg dyes.
“Appropriate exercises are in progress this week in the different rooms of the public schools in commemoration of Washington’s birthday which occurs on Saturday, the 22nd.
“Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Green’s little son Henry, who was so ill last week with pneumonia, is now improving.
“The two-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Clark died this week from a severe attack of the croup. The child had only been ill a short time.
“H.L. Palmer, a scenic artist, has been in the city this week and has made a new drop curtain for the opera house which will certainly be more beautiful to look upon that the old “Othello and Desdemona” daub that has hung there so long.
“The ice skating rink management reports the ice is in excellent condition, and large crowds are expected there this week. During the coming season when a cessation of society doings is in order, skating will be found to be an agreeable pastime for both ladies and gentlemen.
“This morning Superintendent Lorin for Morton County schools received from the State Department of Instruction an advice of the first quarter’s apportionment for 1896 from the state tuition fund, amounting to $2,748.96, the per capita for our 1,992 school children in the county. This comes to $1.38 allowed for each child.”
