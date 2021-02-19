Diane Boit: American Legion membership increases, 1946

Linda Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Schmidt, Mandan, and Cheryle Hatzenbihler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph J. Hatzenbihler, rural Mandan, have received their LPN pins after graduating from the School of Practical Nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dickinson.

75 Years Ago – 1946

Earl Miller has been named president of the newly organized Elks band. Other elected officers are: William Engelter, vice president, and Ted Elhard, secretary. Arnold Larson was named the band leader. Monday evening rehearsals are held at the Elks hall. Membership in the Elks lodge is not necessary to join the band.

Lee Mohr, proprietor of Mohr’s Studio in Mandan, has announced the reopening of the Northwestern Foto service, which had been suspended during the war due to the lack of film and developing materials. The developing department is being remodeled and will be in charge of Leo LaLonde, the son-in-law of Paul Foster of Mandan. LaLonde has contacted drug stores in western part of the state and has been assured of a large volume of business with film available again. Mohr will devote his entire time to portrait work.

Births announced this week: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Clouston; daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fix and to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Lohstreter, all of Mandan.