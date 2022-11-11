Diane Boit: Almont observes 50th anniversary of fall supper, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

Members of the Almont community gathered at the Legion Hall this past week to promote the 50th anniversary of their annual lutefisk, meatballs and lefse supper where 900 pounds of lutefisk, 260 pounds of meatballs, 500 pounds of potatoes and 24 gallons of gravy were served, along with more than 1,600 sheets of lefse and dozens of plates filled with homemade cookies and bars. It’s estimated that 800 volunteer hours are spread among 66 volunteers to prepare the meal, plus the clean up afterwards. The first lutefisk supper was held in 1946 as a “welcome home” treat for World War II servicemen. It was opened to the public in 1947.

Jamie Erhardt, daughter of Ray and Shirley Erhardt of Mandan, was crowned Miss Rodeo North Dakota 1998 at Minot’s Men’s Indoor Rodeo event. After spending next year as public relations ambassador for the sport of rodeo, she will advance to the Miss Rodeo America pageant at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December 1998. Miss Erhardt attends Dickinson State University, majoring in physical therapy.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 11: a high of 22 degrees; 9 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

In spite of a landslide victory for Republicans, Richard Nixon in presidential voting over Senator George McGovern and the state’s U.S. Congressman Mark Andrews over Richard Ista of Fargo, voters switched sides to elect Arthur L. Link as North Dakota’s 27th governor; Wayne Sanstead, lieutenant governor; Walter Christensen, treasurer; and Byron Dorgan as tax commissioner, all Democrats. Republicans who were retained for another term included: Ben Meier, secretary of state; Allen Olson, attorney general; and Robert Peterson, state auditor. North Dakota Republicans also kept control of both houses of the state Legislature, in a near four to one margin.

In District 34, Mandan’s two Democratic state representatives were defeated in their reelection bids, while incumbent state senator Emil Kautzmann, a Republican, defeated Democrat Robert Vogel. GOP challengers Al Royse and Mrs. Vi LaGrave upended Reps. Corliss Mushik and James Gerl in District 34 balloting which includes all of Mandan and four rural precincts. The move to liberalize North Dakota’s abortion law was also soundly defeated by a three-to-one margin.

In Morton County races, incumbent commissioners Charles Engelter, Jacob Kautzman and Mike Schaaf won reelection to the county board. However, voters rejected the reelection bid of Mrs. Thelma Klingensmith as county superintendent of schools; Mandan businessman Bill Heisler got the OK, with nearly a two to one victory margin.

Junior halfback Kelly Kaelberer scored four touchdowns to lead New Salem to a 48-0 victory over Hazen in the season’s finale for both teams. The victory gave the Holsteins their third straight I-94 Conference title and extended their unbeaten string to 32 consecutive games in 11-man Class B football. The Holsteins, coached by Harold Schwan, finished the season, 7-0-1. An 8-8 tie against Center marred an otherwise perfect season.

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 11: a high of 29 degrees; 23 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Armistice Day was celebrated at a party held in the American Legion club rooms with more than 200 persons in attendance. Music was provided by The Little German Band, under the direction of William L. Engelter.

Despite the sharp cold and brisk wind, the locomotive and boxcar of the Mandan Legion’s Voiture 704 and of the 40 et 8, along with the Mandan-Bismarck Veterans of Foreign Wars drum and bugle corps, put in a welcome appearance in the Armistice Day parade in Bismarck. Six Voyageurs made the long ride on the locomotive as the last entrant in the parade, with a clanging bell heralding their arrival.

An Armistice Day dance was held at the Dome Nite Club on the inter-city highway, east of Mandan. Dance music was provided by Ruth Coleman and her all-girl orchestra, direct from Omaha, Nebraska.

Marriage vows were spoken at Mandan’s First Lutheran Church by Miss Ann Maybelle Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph C. Nelson, and Archie Percival Carlson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Carlson, all of rural Mandan. Members of the bridal party included Miss Julia Carlson and Mrs. Victor Nelson, bridesmaids; Raymond Carlson and Archie Nelson, best men; and Harlan Carlson and Victor Nelson, ushers. The ringbearer was Jarvis Anderson, a nephew of the groom. Flower girl was Geraldine Fogle, who wore a gown made of parachute nylon from a parachute landed in Paris by her father, Capt. Fogle, during his service in World War II.

Births this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Y. Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. Ben Kottsick, both of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Gedius Froehlich, Almont. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Fleck, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Doerr, to Mr. and Mrs. Aloysius Knoll, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Baumann, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. John Dietz, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Erhart, Judson.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 11: a high of 25 degrees; 11 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Armistice Day in Mandan began with the observance of the '11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month,' with the sound of 'Taps' being played on top of Mandan’s post office building by bugler Roy Dow of the American Legion. The final mournful notes signaled the start of the Armistice program at the high school gymnasium where Rev. Thatcher of the Methodist Church gave the principal address to a standing-room-only crowd.

“During the afternoon, more than 75 servicemen, the majority in uniform and headed by the Mandan municipal band, staged a short parade through the business district before arriving at the First Presbyterian Church where more than 150 servicemen were honored at a banquet served by the Harry L. Kidd Chapter of American War Mothers and the American Legion Auxiliary. A dance held at the Elks hall closed the day’s activities.

“Taps also sounded this past week for William Gibson, 77, resident of Mandan since 1881, and of North Dakota since 1873 and a veteran of 23 battles of the Civil War. Gibson died this week at the home of his son, Edward. Military funeral services were held from the chapel of the Kennelly Undertaking Parlors. Ex-servicemen were pallbearers. Gibson was one of the last surviving members of the Mandan Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, of which he was commander at one time. Burial was at the Union Cemetery.

“The state and country election results revealed that voters welcomed 45-year-old Ragnvald Nestos for another term as North Dakota’s governor; he defeated William Lemke, the Non-Partisan nominee, with 57.6 percent of the vote. In the U. S. Senate race, former North Dakota Governor Lynn J. Frazier defeated James F. T. O’Connor.

“In Morton County, Charles McDonald was elected the county sheriff over opponent, J.J. Strain. The deceased candidate, Jack Brady, also received 62 votes.

Temps recorded Satuday, Nov. 11: a high of 33 degrees; 26 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, the thermometer recorded 41 degrees above zero; 24 degrees was the low.

“A flurry of snow last night covered the ground with a very thin coat of the beautiful.

“Ed Nichols is the new postmaster in Mandan.

“If Mayor Pilcher has any desire to endear himself to the hearts of law-abiding citizens in Mandan, he should get the proper authorities after the owners of stock that is allowed to run at large throughout the city. Fences are being broken down, sidewalks are being destroyed, peaceable citizens are being disturbed during the night and trees are injured by the horses and cattle turned loose to go and do what they like.

“Pound master Flanagan says he will make owners of stray cattle, horses, etc., wince and jump sideways if the city authorities would just give him a pound area that will securely hold the stock he takes up.

“Efforts are being made for a public library by an ambitious group of women, calling themselves the Bay View Reading Circle, headed by president Mrs. J.S. Green. The ladies are selling 100 membership cards, good for one year, at one dollar each. The group has collected $50 for their treasury, and when the total $100 is raised, works of fiction will be purchased and distributed from a special bookcase at J.R. Clark’s drug store. Books will be distributed one afternoon and evening each week, with members of the Reading Circle acting as librarians.”