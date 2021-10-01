Diane Boit: Aid Inc. receives gift of $155,000, 1996

T.P. Heisler, president of the Mandan City Commission, has announced that he and his son, William, have purchased the Arcade Variety Store from Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brodl. The Brodls purchased the store from Sid Cohen in 1937. William Heisler, who will manage the Arcade, has been employed by the Firestone store since his return from more than three years of service as a pilot during the war.

The Mandan High School football team remains unbeaten after the recent defeat of the Jamestown Blue Jays, 22-6, this past weekend. Jamestown collected their lone score in the first period, while the Braves piled on points as Jim Wirtz and Bob Dietrich crossed the goal line, plus a safety in the third quarter credited to Carl Laemmle and Danny Boehm. The victory gave the Braves the lead in the western conference, having won two games with no losses.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Sam Warford of Fort Rice was arraigned in justice court yesterday before Judge H. Center and pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery brought against him by Kasper Martin, also of Fort Rice. Warford is the boxer and wrestler who, about a year ago, broke the bone in his upper right arm by muscular tension when pitching a baseball. His arm apparently has recovered for Martin display a badly split lip when he faced Warford in court. Judge Center fined Warford $25 and other costs.