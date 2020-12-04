Diane Boit: 4-H judging team tied for first in national contest, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
Navy Midshipman Bradley M. Voigt, son of Max and Dee Voigt of Mandan, has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Voigt is a 1994 graduate of Mandan High School.
The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has awarded Jaye Amundson for basketball and Tim Krous for football as Athletes of the Month for October. Others nominated were: Kristi Schaaf and April Seifert, girls golf; Linn Little, girls swimming; Neuley Kienzel, boys soccer; and Matt Schepp, boys cross country.
The Mandan Braves basketball team, coached by Greg Limke, lost their home opener game to St. Mary’s of Bismarck, 57-55. Lance Geigle was the only Brave to score in double figures with 13. Eric Schmidt, Chad Kincaid, Scott Thom and Mike Auch all scored nine points apiece. The Braves are 0-1 in the WDA, 0-2 overall.
During the fourth annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Benefit Sale, Ressler Chevrolet-Geo of Mandan donated $1,125 to the foundation. Ressler’s donated $25 for each new or used car sold during the last week of October. Proceeds from the sale will fund local wishes from children under 18 years with life-threatening diseases.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Dec. 4: a high of 38 degrees; 25 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Morton County’s 4-H meat animal judging team, representing North Dakota, has tied for first place with a Minnesota team at the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in Chicago. The Morton team placed first at the district contest in Dickinson and then at the state contest in Fargo to qualify for the Chicago event. They competed with 31 teams from all over the United States. Team members are Ron Wright and Debbie Kovar, Flasher, and Ray Johnson and Roger Griffin, Mandan. Coach is James Andresen, assistant Morton County agent.
Members of the Mandan Police department held their annual ball this week at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Mandan with music provided by the Golden Group Orchestra. The event chairman was Patrolman James McCone, assisted by Patrolman Howard Moldenhauer, secretary-treasurer.
Jaycees member Larry Schafer is this year’s chairman of the 14th annual “Be A Good Neighbor” program, sponsored by the Mandan Jaycees. This year’s donation goal has been set at $1,300 for gifts and clothing for needy families throughout Mandan. Each child, selected in cooperation with the Mandan churches, will be accompanied by a Jaycee member, who will help in the purchase of $15 worth of clothing. In addition to children’s clothing, the program will also distribute Christmas baskets of food to numerous families.
More than 100 Lady Elks attended their annual Christmas party at the Mandan Elks Club, where members sang Christmas carols and played cards. Winning at contract bridge were Mrs. Bob Schulte, first, and Mrs. Jack Koch, second. Winners in pinochle were Mrs. Beatrice Zander and Mrs. Mike Knoll, Bismarck. Whist winners were Mrs. Darwin Vander Vorst and Mrs. Mary Bagley.
The Fort Yates Warriors basketball team made their debut this week against the Mandan Braves and continued their winning ways by defeating the Braves, 95-71. The Warriors were led in scoring by Bob Eaglestaff with 23 points, followed by Fred Lukens, 19. Leading the Braves offensive attack was Chris Assel with 19 points, followed by Jim Gronowski, 14; and Jeff Zwarych and Mike Schwede, 13 points each.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Henry “Buck” Eckroth, former Mandan High School sports star, has been elected to captain the 1946 Jamestown College “Jimmies” football team.
James Very, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Very, Mandan, who was recently discharged from the Army following his return from, has accepted a position as bookkeeper at the Western Auto Co. in Mandan.
Sgt. Wayne Carroll, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Carroll of Mandan, arrived this past week from Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, where he received an honorable discharge from the army. He’s been in the army for the past 48 months and was stationed in India for the past three years with the army air corp.
Sgt. Clem Stumpf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laurence Stumpf of Mandan, has arrived home following his honorable discharge from the army. He served with the 15th Air Command in the intelligence division in the European and Italian sectors.
T-Sgt. Leo Gustin has been honorably discharged from the army and is visiting at the home of his mother, Mrs. Katherine Gustin, at Flasher. Sgt. Gustin has spent 34 months overseas with the Persian Gulf Command.
Staff Sgt. Francis Rothschiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. F. J. Rothschiller, arrived in Mandan on Nov. 23 after his discharge at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. He went overseas in June 1943 and participated in the campaign at Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He is now associated with his father in the poultry and produce business.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The 1920 state football championship was awarded to Williston after they defeated a Grafton team, 68-0, played on Thanksgiving Day on the university field at Grand Forks. Arrangements have now been made for a game with Billings, Montana, on Dec. 4 to determine the championship of both states.
“E. K. Bitzing, formerly of Mandan, has been elected Worthy Master of the new Eastgate Masonic Lodge at Fargo. Mr. Bitzing held the same office in the Mandan lodge, prior to leaving for Fargo.
“The local post of the American Legion has elected new officers: Major A. B. Welch, commander; J. H. McGillic, vice commander; Charles Hughes, post adjutant; and Leo McDonald, financial officer.
“Miss Miller, superintendent of the Mandan Deaconess hospital, has sustained a broken arm after operating dumb waiter equipment at the hospital. While in the process of transporting a heavy box of supplies from the second floor to the main floor office, the rope broke, resulting in the heavy box falling down the chute onto her arms, breaking one and badly bruising the other.
“Rev. Fylling, on Thanksgiving Day, baptized six children at the home of Paul Jacobson near Harmon. Later in the day, he baptized the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Iver T. Larson, Ninth Ave. S.W., Mandan.
“The county board of commissioners of both Burleigh and Morton counties have received a letter from the Foundation Company advising them that work has been suspended on the proposed million-dollar bridge over the Missouri River due to financial reasons. Although monthly payments had been received by the two counties, the Foundation Company wanted assurances from the state to cover the cost of the remaining work until completion which is when the federal government will release their 50 percent of the entire cost of the bridge. State officials and local representatives are calling emergency meetings to resolve the problem.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 22 degrees above zero.
“Next comes Christmas.
“There is skating at the Mandan rink!
“Cold December brings the sleet, blazing fires and Christmas treat.
“The moon gets full twice this month. The last time it did such a thing in December was in 1876.
“With this issue, the Pioneer newspaper enters upon the 15th year of its existence, and it is well through the 13th of its present management.
“The management of the skating rink report its completion and announce a grand opening on Saturday night. The Mandan band has been engaged for the occasion, and there will also be a display of fireworks. Grand March begins at 8 o’clock sharp.
“On Wednesday Bill Pennell, the Bismarck drayman, crossed the Missouri River ice with his team of horses and dray wagon. He returned with a load of beer. He says the ice is all o.k. for travel to Bismarck.
“The furnaces for heating the court house, recently installed by Mr. Peterson, was fired up a few days ago and are reported to be so satisfactory that it is hard work to get the different officials out of their respective dens. In fact, so satisfied are they that they have all decided to try for office again next year.”
