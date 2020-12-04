Diane Boit: 4-H judging team tied for first in national contest, 1970

T-Sgt. Leo Gustin has been honorably discharged from the army and is visiting at the home of his mother, Mrs. Katherine Gustin, at Flasher. Sgt. Gustin has spent 34 months overseas with the Persian Gulf Command.

Staff Sgt. Francis Rothschiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. F. J. Rothschiller, arrived in Mandan on Nov. 23 after his discharge at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. He went overseas in June 1943 and participated in the campaign at Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He is now associated with his father in the poultry and produce business.

100 Years Ago – 1920

“The 1920 state football championship was awarded to Williston after they defeated a Grafton team, 68-0, played on Thanksgiving Day on the university field at Grand Forks. Arrangements have now been made for a game with Billings, Montana, on Dec. 4 to determine the championship of both states.

“E. K. Bitzing, formerly of Mandan, has been elected Worthy Master of the new Eastgate Masonic Lodge at Fargo. Mr. Bitzing held the same office in the Mandan lodge, prior to leaving for Fargo.

“The local post of the American Legion has elected new officers: Major A. B. Welch, commander; J. H. McGillic, vice commander; Charles Hughes, post adjutant; and Leo McDonald, financial officer.