Diane Boit: 125 years spotlight on Christmas in Mandan

25 Years Ago – 1995
More than 30 Christmas Day volunteers served a free noon meal to an estimated 180 people at Aid, Inc.’s annual event at First Lutheran Church in Mandan. Area residents packed into the church where an estimated 50 pounds of ham, plus potatoes, vegetables and dessert were served, followed by an afternoon of bingo. Aid, Inc. was founded in 1983 through the support of the Mandan Ministerial Association.
Cecil Kramer, insurance man of New Salem, was called to the stage this week to display his tambourine skills at “The Stars of Lawrence Welk Christmas Show,” performing at the Bismarck Civic Center. Ragtime piano player Jo Ann Castle and Myron Floren and his accordion were the main features of the evening show, but it was Kramer who briefly grabbed the spotlight and joined the 11-piece band, much to the delight of the audience.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Dec. 25: a high of 28 degrees above zero; 21 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Russell Grabinger, secretary-treasurer of the Mandan Education Association, Chapter 148, presented a $50 donation check to Frank Bondeson, president of the Mandan Jaycees. That donation, plus $700 given by Douglas Thiel, representing Thiel Industries, Inc. of Mandan, helped the Jaycees reach this year’s goal of $1,200 for the “Be A Good Neighbor” program that provides gifts and food items to needy families in the city.
“There’s still some good people left in the world,” said a transient, found half frozen in a railroad boxcar near the Mandan Depot. Two Burlington Northern carmen discovered the 61-year-old man while inspecting boxcars in the Mandan freight yards several days before Christmas and then brought him to a warm shack and gave him food and bedding. On Christmas Eve, he was treated at the local hospital for severe frostbite of his feet. Upon discharge, local clergymen provided warm clothing, as well as a passenger ticket on a train to St. Paul, Minnesota, where family members are awaiting his arrival on Christmas Day.
Jim Gronowski led the Mandan Braves with 25 points to their third straight victory as the Braves trounced Bismarck St. Mary’s, 89-69. Other Mandan players with double digit points were Chris Assel with 17; Larry Anderson, 14, and Ron Crouse, 10. The Braves are ranked second in the state, behind the Fort Yates Warriors.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Two babies were born at the Mandan Deaconess hospital on Christmas Day. Mr. and Mrs. John Zueger of Fort Rice are the parents of a son born Tuesday; a daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Voiseille of Mandan.
A large ad, sponsored by L & H Electric, appeared in this week’s Pioneer. The company welcomed back, as apprenticed electricians, the following World War II veterans: Staff Sgt. Edmund C. Pitzer, Cpl. Jake Koch, Mechanic T-5 Pete Fix and Electrician Mate 2c Jack E. Helbling who arrived home after discharge on Dec. 12.
A Christmas homecoming party was held for Pfc. Fred G. Boehm, who was honorably discharged from the army at Fort Lewis, Washington. Pfc. Boehm served for 21 months overseas with the 20th Air Force. He is the second of five brothers to be discharged.
Sgt. Joe Leingang, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Leingang of Mandan, has received his honorable discharge from the army at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, and has arrived to spend Christmas with his family. Sgt. Leingang was in the army for nearly four years and served with the 236 General Hospital unit in France as a cook. His unit operated within 12 miles of the front and was bombed twice by the Germans. There are two Leingang boys still in the service - Sgt. Rozy Leingang and Pfc. Leo Leingang.
Capt. Abe Inlow, close friend of the late First Lt. Irvine Rybnicek, was in Mandan this past week to call upon Mr. and Mrs. Hyneck Rybnicek. Both soldiers began their military service in the field artillery and worked together in Europe. Both also received their officers training at Fort Sills, Oklahoma, graduated the same day and then spent the next 18 months at Camp Roberts. Rybnicek was sent to Leyte and then to Okinawa where he lost his life, while Inlow was sent to Europe to take part in the Battle of the Bulge and the campaign into Germany. Before the two separated, Rybnicek asked his buddy to call on his parents in Mandan when the war ended, as he had a premonition of not returning from battle. This, Inow promised to do, and the promise was fulfilled this past week. The captain has now left by train to spend Christmas at his home in Wendell, Iowa.
World War II veterans are shocked and saddened to learn of the Dec. 21 death of General George S. Patton at Heidelberg, Germany. The 60-year-old general suffered a broken neck, resulting in paralysis from the shoulders down, after a collision with an army truck. As commander, Patton led the 3rd Army on its march to liberate France in 1944 and was feared by the German army for his bold maneuvers. He was buried on Christmas Eve day in the Luxembourg American Cemetery, alongside 5,075 soldiers who died during the Battle of the Bulge, a six-week ordeal in brutal, freezing conditions, ending January 1945, sealing Germany’s defeat.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Miss Ora Helmick a rural school teacher, and Ralph Dawson, son of John Dawson, prominent farmer of Morton County, were united in marriage on Dec. 21 by Rev. Thatcher of the Mandan Methodist Church. The bride and groom left for Rugby to spend their honeymoon and the holidays at the home of the bride’s parents. On their return, the couple will make their home in rural Mandan.
“A huge, beautifully decorated, Christmas tree, with more than 80 lights, was set up in the lobby of the Lewis & Clark Hotel this week. Host Kredler, assisted by Santa Claus, has been busy preparing for the visit of the latter on Christmas Day when the kiddies who live in the hotel, will receive their shower of gifts.
Editor’s Christmas message: “Christmas rolls around once more to find the old world perhaps a little more steady on its feet than a year ago, but yet with the scars of a four-year war resulting in starvation and distress over a large part of Eastern Europe. This is the time of giving and, out of America’s abundance, we should not fail in handing every extra dollar to the commission headed by Mr. Hoover, who has charge of the work of relieving the terrible conditions of the three and a half million starving children in war-torn countries. Opportunities for giving will be afforded in all the churches over the land on Christmas Sunday, and let it not be said that we have failed.”
“According to officials at Washington D.C., the cost of the “Great War” (from April 1917 through June 30, 1919) to the American government is estimated at more than $24 billion, including $9.5 billion loaned to foreign governments to provide food and clothing for the civilian population, as well as for rebuilding their economies. To cover the outlay, more than $16 billion has already been raised through higher taxes and other sources.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 12 degrees above zero.
“A Merry Christmas to all!
“The weather turned cold for Christmas Day. At noon, the thermometer registered zero, and there was a cold northwest wind blowing snow through the streets.
“Christmas tree entertainments were given at the Presbyterian and Roman Catholic churches on Christmas Eve, and both were largely attended. The children’s happy faces showed that they were well pleased with the beautiful decorations as were their parents and guardians. At the Presbyterian church, Santa Claus appeared and, on behalf of the congregation, brought the pastor a very handsome banquet lamp. At both churches, the singing of carols by the children was inspiring and good. No child returned home without a small gift.
“A large congregation attended the midnight mass at St. Joseph’s church on Christmas Eve, with Rev. Dean Collins as celebrant. The Farmer’s Mass in B-flat was beautifully rendered, the principal singers being Mesdames Wymann, Wheeler and Baldwin, along with Messrs. Chisholm and Grunenfelder.
“The Methodist Sunday school had a very pleasant Christmas entertainment this week. In addition to two small Christmas trees, there was a fireplace and chimney made of paper bricks, filled with nuts and sweetmeats for the children. The trees were profusely decorated, with presents hanging from the branches. Following recitations by the school children, a short sermon was read, having for a text, “Bricks.” Presents were then distributed to the excited children who went home happy and full of good cheer from their teachers, their friends and from Santa.
“Mrs. Jane Knapp Shepard, who lived with her son on Custer Flats, died today, Christmas Day, at the age of 77 years. She will be buried in Greenwood cemetery; Rev. P. S. Davies will conduct the service.”
