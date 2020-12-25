Diane Boit: 125 years spotlight on Christmas in Mandan

Sgt. Joe Leingang, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Leingang of Mandan, has received his honorable discharge from the army at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, and has arrived to spend Christmas with his family. Sgt. Leingang was in the army for nearly four years and served with the 236 General Hospital unit in France as a cook. His unit operated within 12 miles of the front and was bombed twice by the Germans. There are two Leingang boys still in the service - Sgt. Rozy Leingang and Pfc. Leo Leingang.

Capt. Abe Inlow, close friend of the late First Lt. Irvine Rybnicek, was in Mandan this past week to call upon Mr. and Mrs. Hyneck Rybnicek. Both soldiers began their military service in the field artillery and worked together in Europe. Both also received their officers training at Fort Sills, Oklahoma, graduated the same day and then spent the next 18 months at Camp Roberts. Rybnicek was sent to Leyte and then to Okinawa where he lost his life, while Inlow was sent to Europe to take part in the Battle of the Bulge and the campaign into Germany. Before the two separated, Rybnicek asked his buddy to call on his parents in Mandan when the war ended, as he had a premonition of not returning from battle. This, Inow promised to do, and the promise was fulfilled this past week. The captain has now left by train to spend Christmas at his home in Wendell, Iowa.