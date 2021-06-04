Deferred maintenance targeted at North Dakota state parks

Parks and Recreation will use guidance from the state Office of Management and Budget for prioritizing deferred maintenance, Travnicek said. Repairs to Fort Stevenson State Park's breakwater are one example, but the department will hone a list of critical projects.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has $8 million to $9 million of deferred maintenance, including repairs to its trolley line. Recent projects at or near completion include an earth lodge at the On-a-Slant Village and the park's picnic shelter, Travnicek said.

The Legislature also used $816,400 of the federal money for a matching grant program for park projects, to match dollar-for-dollar donations from nonstate entities. Travnicek said one example is replacing the Depression-era hillside shelter at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park that burned down last fall.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who worked on the Parks and Recreation budget, expects the Legislature every two years will continue discussing state parks' deferred maintenance, an issue usually dictated by the overall budget outlook. The Legislature "can only do so much with the COVID money" for the deferred maintenance, due to other priorities, he said.