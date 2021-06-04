Deferred maintenance targeted at North Dakota state parks

Arnie and Donna Hatzenbuhler are no strangers to state parks.
The retired Bismarck couple moved back to North Dakota three years ago after living 30 years in Hawaii, bought a recreational vehicle and stayed at all 13 state parks in a summer. Amid the coronavirus pandemic last fall, they camped in several Western states from Montana to California.
"The parks here are the best. They are," Donna Hatzenbuhler said, sitting outside the RV in their recent camp at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan. "There's a lot of nice parks, but these parks in North Dakota are really, really nice."
Millions of dollars aim to keep them that way.
Parallel to a record 1.3 million state park visitors last year amid the pandemic, the 2021 Legislature budgeted $7.9 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid for North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department for deferred maintenance and capital projects the next two years. The $74 million deferred maintenance backlog comprises roadways, buildings and shorelines.
Some state parks rank consistently in the top 15-20 attractions in the state, according to Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman.
Overall in 2021, the months of January-April saw 14.5% more total park visitors than the same period last year, though some camping and overnight facilities were briefly closed in the pandemic's early days in 2020. Last year, some western parks saw jumps of nearly 50% in camping over 2019.
State Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek expects "very strong visitation numbers again this year."
"Still, the trends with the nice weather, people still looking to recreate, get outside, whether that's for that physical break, mental break, being able to camp with family and friends -- we're seeing people that came out right away in January right off the bat," she said.
Gov. Doug Burgum had proposed $10 million for deferred maintenance and $9.9 million for upgrades such as broadband technology and greater electrical services, which the Legislature did not approve, despite major infrastructure funding this session. But the $7.9 million was a "great" result, Travnicek said.
"I think it expressed a need and the importance of the parks, just the fact that we were in a lot of those conversations," she said.
North Dakota's state parks comprise 130 miles of roadway, 331 buildings and more than 1,300 campsites.
"We have to think of them almost like small communities," the state parks chief told Senate budget writers.
The deferred maintenance backlog breaks down to:
- Paved roads: $52.3 million
- Shoreline repairs: $10.7 million
- Park buildings: $6.5 million
- Gravel roads: $4.3 million
Parks and Recreation will use guidance from the state Office of Management and Budget for prioritizing deferred maintenance, Travnicek said. Repairs to Fort Stevenson State Park's breakwater are one example, but the department will hone a list of critical projects.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has $8 million to $9 million of deferred maintenance, including repairs to its trolley line. Recent projects at or near completion include an earth lodge at the On-a-Slant Village and the park's picnic shelter, Travnicek said.
The Legislature also used $816,400 of the federal money for a matching grant program for park projects, to match dollar-for-dollar donations from nonstate entities. Travnicek said one example is replacing the Depression-era hillside shelter at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park that burned down last fall.
Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who worked on the Parks and Recreation budget, expects the Legislature every two years will continue discussing state parks' deferred maintenance, an issue usually dictated by the overall budget outlook. The Legislature "can only do so much with the COVID money" for the deferred maintenance, due to other priorities, he said.
"Like anything out there, it takes time and money to fix these buildings and these facilities, so I think we started addressing some of that with this COVID money," Nathe said.
State parks aren't the only outdoor attractions getting face-lifts.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is set for $39 million in repairs to a 6-mile section of roadway that has seen slumping and other failures due to the Badlands' erosive geology. Repairs are prioritized for funding from the federal Restore Our Parks Act of 2020.
Related federal legislation is covering upgrades at some U.S. Forest Service sites in North Dakota, including a rebuild of the CCC Campground south of Watford City and improvements at the Buffalo Gap Campground near Sentinel Butte. Deteriorating national grassland roads also are set for repairs and improvements.
North Dakota has been a haven for outdoor recreation amid the pandemic, when bicycles and kayaks have been hard to find, according to Otte Coleman.
"This pandemic is going to change people's lifestyles and travel patterns and interests for a long time," she said.
This summer the Hatzenbuhlers are gearing up to stay at all the state parks again. At Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, they enjoy fishing, bicycling, barbecuing and being close to town. And the park showers and spacious campsites are comfortable, too, they said.
"We've traveled to them all. This is one of our favorite ones," said Arnie Hatzenbuhler, who had caught six walleye in two days on the Missouri River.
Doug and Debby Dixon recently were on the second of three midweek stays at the park, their yard ornaments spinning in the wind in the campground near the Heart River's mouth.
The retired Bismarck couple enjoy the quiet, riding bicycles and kayaking. They have other state parks on their summer agenda, and have been to all of them but Turtle River State Park near Grand Forks.
"I don't think there's a bad one that we've ever been to," Doug Dixon said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.