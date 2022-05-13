Deer disease in North Dakota cuts into hunter success, license numbers

An outbreak of disease in western North Dakota deer last year cut into the success of hunters during the fall season, and it's reducing the number of licenses being offered for this year's hunt.

The state Game and Fish Department is making 64,200 licenses available, down 8,000 from last year -- a drop of 11%.

Any-antlered licenses decreased by 150 from last year, any-antlerless by 350, antlered whitetail by 4,150, and antlerless whitetail by 3,700. Antlered mule deer licenses remained the same, and antlerless mule deer licenses increased by 350. Muzzleloader licenses declined by 168, and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.

“Epizootic hemorrhagic disease dramatically reduced white-tailed deer numbers along the Missouri River and parts of some western hunting units” in 2021, department Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said. “As a result, license allocations in some units were dramatically reduced.”

The state issued 72,200 deer gun licenses last year. A total of 57,086 hunters killed 32,793 deer during last November’s deer gun season, according to a Game and Fish survey.

Overall success fell sharply from 68% in 2020 to 57% in 2021, and was below the state's threshold for a “good” season for the 13th consecutive year. Game and Fish generally considers 70% to be a successful season, though the threshold is not an absolute.

Last year, about 10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters requested a refund of their license due to a surge of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in the wild. The disease commonly called EHD surfaced in late August, and the state received more than 1,200 reports of dead deer.

"Those (hunting) units where we had EHD, where we had the die-offs, success rate was considerably lower in those units," Anderson said. "Those units that didn't have EHD were much closer to 70%."

Drought and disease

The impact of the disease stretched over most of western and central North Dakota, with the heaviest concentration of reports along the Missouri River, especially to the north and south of Bismarck-Mandan.

EHD is a viral disease that's transmitted by biting gnats. It's present in North Dakota at a low level most years, but sometimes environmental conditions such as drought last year create perfect breeding areas for the insects, and outbreaks occur. The disease impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer, due to the makeup of the animals. It’s not considered a danger to people.

EHD outbreaks end once a hard freeze kills off the midges.

"The drought conditions were kind of the prime story for EHD, and the lengthening of warm weather," Anderson said. "Usually we get that first frost the last week of September in Bismarck, but it didn't happen until late October. The midge is propagating itself on the landscape much longer."

The recent moisture in the region from April storms could help stave off environmental conditions that could lead to another outbreak this year. Also, "Deer that survive and were exposed have a very strong immunity to the disease," Anderson said.

"Usually, it's not as bad as the first year when you have a naive herd, like along the Missouri River last year," he said.

Determining licenses

Harvest rates are one of many factors in the decision on annual deer licenses, along with winter population surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

North Dakota has experienced a loss of wildlife habitat in recent years due to oil development and reduced grassland areas resulting from changes in farming practices. That has resulted in annual license numbers essentially being cut in half from the heyday of deer populations in the mid-2000s.

The department's recent five-year goal of getting annual licenses to the 75,000 mark expired last year. Officials are revisiting the goal given things that weren't factored into it, such as an increase of chronic wasting disease, according to Anderson.

"In the five-year goal we had, we were fairly conservative with deer licenses, on the cautious side; with CWD that's not necessarily the case," he said.

Officials don't want deer density to get high enough in CWD areas that deer begin moving into new areas and spreading the disease.

"The more habitat we can get on the landscape, the more deer the landscape can handle," Anderson said. "Our big push now is how do we get more habitat on the landscape."

The number of licenses that are issued is important to the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for about five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.

2021 season

Hunter success last fall for antlered white-tailed deer was 40%, and for antlerless whitetail 48%. Mule deer buck success was 72%, and antlerless mule deer was 80%. Success rates typically are higher for mulies, which are generally not as cagey as whitetails.

Hunters with any-antlered or any-antlerless licenses generally harvest white-tailed deer, as those licenses are predominantly in units with mostly whitetails. Buck hunters had a success rate of 63%, while doe hunters had a success rate of 57%.

Game and Fish issued 12,113 gratis licenses in 2021, and 9,311 hunters harvested 4,713 deer, for a success rate of 51%.

A total of 1,336 muzzleloader licenses were issued, and 1,049 hunters harvested 492 white-tailed deer -- 258 antlered and 234 antlerless, for a success rate of 47%.

A total of 29,762 archery licenses (26,251 resident, 3,511 nonresident) were issued, with 23,466 bowhunters harvesting 7,251 deer -- 6,144 whitetails and 1,107 mule deer -- for a 31% success rate.

2022 season

North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season opens Nov. 4 at noon and continues through Nov. 20.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader licenses can apply online through the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. The deadline is June 8.

A general game and habitat license is required when applying for a deer license. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if his or her deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description carried forward to this year’s application. But any changes with land descriptions from last year must be made before submitting the 2022 application.

Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. Under state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.

“Last fall, 26 deer were harvested during the hunting season that tested positive for CWD, including three in new units,” Anderson said. “This has consequently altered deer management strategies in those and surrounding units.”

Hunters harvesting a deer in Units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3E2, 3F2, 4B and 4C can't transport the whole carcass outside the unit, with the exception that they can transport the whole carcass between adjoining CWD carcass-restricted units.

It's unlawful for a person to hunt big game over bait, or place bait to attract big game for the purpose of hunting, in Units 1, 2B, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

