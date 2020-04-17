Dacotah Speedway cancels April racing events

Dacotah Speedway cancels April racing events

{{featured_button_text}}
Truck & Tractor Pull

John Yantzer, right, shows Ken Hoff the workings of the 1,500-horsepower engine that produces 1,050 pounds of torque in his 2008 Ford F-150. It was among the 100 vehicles competing in the National Truck Pullers Association's Championship Truck & Tractor Pull in Mandan on July 20, 2019. Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has canceled its racing events for the month of April. The 2020 season was slated to open with the annual Test and Tune on April 19 and the opening program of the year on April 24.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has canceled its racing events for the month of April.

The season was slated to open with the annual Test and Tune on April 19 and the opening program of the year on April 24.

Track officials were monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the region and with the state policies set by Gov. Doug Burgum, the decision was made to delay the opening of the season.

At this time, there is no set date for the Test and Tune or season opener. Track officials will make decisions regarding the 2020 season on a week to week basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News