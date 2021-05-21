Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Custer Health has scheduled a shot clinic for adolescents age 12-15 from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at 1100 32nd Ave. SE, off the Strip near Midway Lanes. People are asked to sign up at www.ndvax.org, though walk-ins are welcome. Anyone under 18 must provide parental consent.

“We are optimistic that opening COVID vaccination availability to adolescents will help push us towards the ultimate goal of herd immunity,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.

The state Health Department last week reported that 13% of children in the 12-17 age group in North Dakota had tested positive for COVID-19, with 20 hospitalizations and one confirmed death.

The Pfizer vaccine initially was approved for people age 16 and older. The other two available COVID-19 vaccines -- the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- are federally recommended for people 18 and older.

