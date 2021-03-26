Custer Health opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics to general population

Mandan-based Custer Health has opened COVID-19 vaccine clinics to the general population.

“We are excited to make the move to the final phase of COVID vaccinations,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said in a statement. “If you did not previously qualify for vaccine, please sign up, as it will now be available to everyone within the qualifying age range.”

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

North Dakotans also can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

