Custer Health, Morton County and Mandan officials monitoring coronavirus updates

The Morton County Commission has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19 while Custer Health, Morton County and Mandan officials continue to monitor COVID-19 updates.

Custer Health officials advise the public to call the state hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for questions related to COVID-19. Individuals who need medical advice should call their health care provider.

Morton County offices

The Morton County Courthouse, Highway Department and Law Enforcement are limiting access to the public, effective immediately. These facilities are open for business, but the buildings will be locked and visitors will be let in by appointment only. People should call ahead and attempt to complete their business via phone. If that is not possible, then they should make an appointment and the department staff will allow them into the building.

Fillable forms are available on our website’s home page at www.mortonnd.org/forms and the public is encouraged to complete various applications and permits online.

Court proceedings will continue, however, only necessary parties and witnesses will be allowed to attend the court hearings.

