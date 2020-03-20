Custer Health, Morton County and Mandan officials monitoring coronavirus updates

The Morton County Commission has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19 while Custer Health, Morton County and Mandan officials continue to monitor COVID-19 updates.
Custer Health officials advise the public to call the state hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for questions related to COVID-19. Individuals who need medical advice should call their health care provider.
Morton County offices
The Morton County Courthouse, Highway Department and Law Enforcement are limiting access to the public, effective immediately. These facilities are open for business, but the buildings will be locked and visitors will be let in by appointment only. People should call ahead and attempt to complete their business via phone. If that is not possible, then they should make an appointment and the department staff will allow them into the building.
Fillable forms are available on our website’s home page at www.mortonnd.org/forms and the public is encouraged to complete various applications and permits online.
Court proceedings will continue, however, only necessary parties and witnesses will be allowed to attend the court hearings.
The county is working on procedures to limit physical attendance at board and commission meetings while still allowing the public to participate as necessary. That information will be forthcoming.
Morton County employees will still report to work unless alternate arrangements have been made with department leaders.
For a list of all departments and contact information, please go to www.mortonnd.org/departments.
Public services
If you have business to conduct with the city, check to see if the application, permit or payment can be handled online. Other methods may include email, over the phone or through the mail.
Utility billing customers are encouraged to avoid making payments in person. Here are other options:
- Make payments online at www.cityofmandan.com/payments.
- Drop payments off in the box located on the north side of the City Hall building. From First Avenue Northwest, enter the parking area between City Hall and Bethel Presbyterian Church. The box is to the left or on the driver’s side. There is also a drop box location at Dan’s SuperMarket.
- Mail payments to the Utility Billing Department, Mandan City Hall, 205 Second Ave NW, Mandan, ND 58554.