Court hearings returning to in-person

The South Central Judicial District is gradually returning to in-person court hearings.

The court in January returned to remote hearings for all trials and many other criminal and civil proceedings, as COVID-19 cases spiked due to the omicron variant wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases have since plummeted, and judges have reviewed procedures and decided on a gradual movement back to in-person hearings.

The court no longer requires masks for in-person hearings but “strongly suggests” their use.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties. It has judges chambered in Bismarck, Mandan and Washburn.

