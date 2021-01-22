County holding commodity elections

Morton County will elect representatives to the North Dakota Corn Council and the North Dakota Oilseed Council at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Current representatives are Woody Barth for the Corn Council and Shane Tellman for the Oilseed Council. These representatives work with Morton County producers and share input to these state councils.

Anyone who grew corn or oilseed in 2020 or plans to in 2021 is eligible to run as a representative or to participate in the elections. If you would like to be placed on the ballot, call the Extension office at 667-3340.