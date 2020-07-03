Counties to distribute leafy spurge-eating flea beetles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People interested in acquiring flea beetles to eat leafy spurge, an invasive weed, will have several opportunities in upcoming weeks.

Several counties' weed boards, in conjunction with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, are hosting field days to distribute the beetles.

"Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota's most difficult-to-control noxious weeds," Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. "Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combating leafy spurge infestations."

Participants should bring a cooler with ice packs to carry the beetles, as well as sweep nets if they own them.

The field days for Morton County are to be determined.

Contact Cody Schnabel at 701-391-8006.

