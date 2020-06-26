Cost of Mandan's water intake project keeps rising

Mandan city commissioners heard a presentation Tuesday on the bids received. Multiple bids were received for each phase of the project.

Phase 1A bids were opened on May 19, and the lowest came in about 20% more than the engineer's estimate. Phase 1B and Phase 2 bids were opened on June 3, with the lowest phase bids coming in at about 19% and 50% over the engineer's estimate, respectively. The total estimated cost of the project stands at $36.6 million based on the lowest bids for each phase.

"Obviously those amounts over are concerning," Froseth said.

Commissioner Dennis Rohr was troubled that AE2S was so far off with its estimates.

"That seems a little problematic to me, given the fact that we paid them a pretty good amount of money and then they come up with that miscalculation on the engineering costs there," Rohr said.

Mayor Tim Helbling echoed those concerns but said he didn't think AE2S intended to mislead anyone. He said there is "some pretty good rationale" behind the higher price of the joint project with Marathon's Mandan Refinery.

"There’s some things happening in the marketplace today that nobody anticipated. I think we need to give them a chance to sort things out," Helbling said.