Construction on Mandan raw water intake project to start in spring, with funding finalized

The city of Mandan's raw water intake project will begin construction this year now that funding has been squared away.
The $36.6 million project will build a new water intake facility on the Missouri River downstream from the existing one. The current facility's location is susceptible to sand settling in front of the intake pipes, which makes it difficult for the plant to pump in water.
Construction will start "as soon as spring allows," City Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth said. The project should be finished by late 2022 or early 2023.
The city first opened bids for the intake facility in 2019, but the sole bid received was 60% higher than the $20.8 million cost estimate. The project was broken up into phases and rebid in spring 2020 with a $30 million cost estimate, but the low bids for various project phases totaled $36.6 million.
The project is so pricey because the work is not something a lot of contractors do every day, Froseth said.
The city commission did not accept the new bids until Nov. 3, 2020, because it was waiting to hear if the State Water Commission would cover 60% of the project cost. The water commission had agreed to fund part of the project, but that commitment was based on an initial cost estimate of $20.8 million. The city put in an additional funding request last summer.
The water commission decided at its Oct. 8 meeting that it will cover 60% of the $36.6 million project, and the city and Marathon Petroleum will split the remaining costs equally. The current intake facility supplies water to Marathon's Mandan Refinery, and Marathon will use the new facility, as well.
The city received a $7.5 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to help finance the new facility. City utility bills were increased for 2020 and 2021, in part to fund the intake project.
The city will be reaching out to residents on River Drive who will be affected by the construction, Froseth said. The road is the only route to and from the project site.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.