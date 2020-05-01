Congress amends CARES Act economic to include aid for farm businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congress has amended the CARES Act economic rescue package to enable agricultural businesses with 500 or fewer employees to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The bill includes an additional $60 billion for the program, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

“Despite economic setbacks, our farmers and ranchers are continuing to produce food and feed during this health crisis,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Allowing small agricultural businesses to access EIDL grants and loans is one way to help support them and sustain their businesses.”

The program will provide low-interest loans and $10,000 emergency grants administered by SBA. Agriculture businesses will need to show they have been affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. They should go to the SBA website at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance to find out how to apply.

