Complete your spring yard to-do list

Spring is in the air, the birds are chirping and the weather is warming up. Many of us want to spend time outdoors working on our yards and gardens as were tired of being cooped up all winter. However, it is important we don’t get too ahead of ourselves as an April snowstorm is always a possibility like we saw last week. Below is a list of things you can do in your yard that will benefit your lawn and garden this year.
Lawn Care
- Pick up trash and leaves that have blown into your yard
- Gently rake the grass surface to open up the matted grass and increase sunlight penetration
- Prune summer flowering shrubs
- Take your lawn mower in for routine maintenance, sharpen the blades and change the oil
- If you are thinking about planting new trees and shrubs, prepare the ground and order good quality planting stock
- Apply crabgrass preventer in late April
- Wait until fall to apply herbicides to perennial broadleaf weeds like dandelions
- Start mowing once grass reaches 3”
- Apply fertilizer in late May
Garden Care
- Rake and clean up flowerbeds so they can dry out
- Sanitize garden pots and tools
- Start vegetable and herb seeds indoors
- Late March: start pepper, eggplant, marigold and snapdragon seeds
- Mid April: start tomato, basil, dill and zinnia seeds
- Late April & Early May: start cucumber, cantaloupe, winter squash seeds
- Consider growing vegetable, herbs and flower varieties for the NDSU Home Garden Variety Trials
- Map out what vegetables and flowers you plan to grow this year and their location. This is a great way to get the kids involved.
- Divide summer blooming perennials
- Get your soil tested to determine the right amount of fertilizer to apply before planting
Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.
