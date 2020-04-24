Class of 2020 grieves loss of senior year traditions

“Mandan High loans iPads to every student at the beginning of the year, so we are using those iPads at home to video conference with teachers, submit online assignments and take tests,” Hurley said.

“I think (online classes) are easier, but I do miss seeing my classmates,” Klein said.

Students aren't the only ones adjusting to online classes, however, with teachers on much of the same learning curve.

“I never realized how much I needed and liked in-person instruction until it was not an option,” said Mandan High School English Teacher Hannah Cahoon. “Some of my favorite days with my students have been when a question out of left field actually led to an incredible learning moment. There's so much less opportunity for that now.”

As of right now, districts are looking into postponing or holding online graduation ceremonies, but solid plans are still murky.

In addition to concerns about how this school year will end, some seniors are worried about their plans for the future.