City of Mandan mulls Renaissance renewal

The city of Mandan will conduct a public information meeting July 21 regarding renewal and expansion of its Renaissance Zone program. The meeting will begin at noon at Mandan City Hall, 205 2nd Ave. NW, in the Veterans Conference Room.

Mandan received state approval for its Renaissance Zone in 2005. The program is 15 years in length with an option to extend for five years. Mandan’s deadline to renew is Aug. 31.

Comments about the potential renewal and expansion of the Renaissance Zone may be submitted at the meeting. Written comments and suggestions may also be sent by July 24 to the Business Development and Communications Office by email to bizdev@cityofmandan.com or by mail to 205 2nd Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

