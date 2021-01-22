City commission extends sale of alcohol with to-go food orders

The Mandan City Commission on Tuesday extended its resolution allowing the sale of alcohol with to-go food orders.

Businesses will now be able to sell alcohol with to-go orders as long as an executive order from the governor puts restrictions on business hours and capacity.

Gov. Doug Burgum amended an executive order Monday to rescind enforced business capacity limits and to encourage businesses to follow the ND Smart Restart Guidelines. Burgum in December lifted an order that restricted bars and restaurants to curbside, takeout and delivery after 10 p.m.

Mandan City Attorney Amy Oster said the city resolution still applies.

All members present voted to extend the resolution. Mayor Tim Helbling was not at the meeting.

