Central Dakota Humane Society shelter closed to public and volunteers

The Central Dakota Humane Society shelter will be closing to public visitors including volunteers for the foreseeable future based on the CDC recommendations to practice social distancing.

If you are serious and committed to adopting a pet at this time, please call the shelter at 701-667-2020 and the shelter will set up an individual appointment for a visitation.

Staff will continue caring for shelter animals during this time.

Watch their Facebook page and website for any updates.

Fundraiser rescheduled

Central Dakota Humane Society has postponed its annual Bene-Pet 2020 Great Catsby Gala Dinner & Auction fundraiser scheduled for Saturday due to increasing concerns about the public health risk of COVID-19.

The organization plans to gather and enjoy a meal, fundraising games, and live and silent auctions on Aug. 1.

If you purchased tickets, they will be honored at the rescheduled event on Aug. 1. The organization is working out all the refund procedures. If you would like a refund, you can contact CDHS at 701-667-2020 or cdhsvolunteers@midco.net.

