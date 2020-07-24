Carpool Cinema announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Progress Organization announced "Sonic the Hedgehog" will be the first movie to debut Carpool Cinema Saturday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center. There will be two showings.

The 6 p.m. event includes the option to add on dinner prepared by Harvest Catering & Events. The second starts at 9 p.m. Both will feature concessions.

Admission is $10 per car and registration is required in advance.

Movie-goers may visit MandanProgress.org to access tickets, watch the movie trailer and review driving directions. There is a limited number of space available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0