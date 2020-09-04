Carbon capture, Dakota Access hot topics during energy secretary visit

MINOT -- The U.S. energy secretary heard from coal and oil leaders during a visit to Minot on Tuesday, as they described financial challenges facing carbon capture technology and uncertainty posed by the legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The state’s highest-profile carbon capture effort, Project Tundra, is seeking investors following years of research into the feasibility of isolating carbon dioxide emissions from Minnkota Power Cooperative’s coal-fired Milton R. Young Station and storing them underground.
“The reality is we can technologically figure out how to make this work,” said Mac McLennan, president and CEO of the cooperative. “It’s just fundamentally getting people comfortable with the idea that we can take a resource called coal, make it better, turn around and put the waste product back in the ground and end up with a carbon-free resource.”
He spoke about the project during a roundtable discussion with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette during an event hosted by Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
Brouillette inquired about whether the Project Tundra has encountered resistance amid the rise of the “environmental, social and corporate governance” movement. Investors and corporations are increasingly adopting principles into their business practices that take into account climate change and human rights, for example.
McLennan said Project Tundra has faced “a mixed bag.” In one instance, project leaders were working toward signing with a large international bank for financial consulting services when word came that the bank was pulling out.
“They decided they were not going to invest in coal anymore, period, whatever the project may be,” McLennan said. “We spent months and months working on a bank relationship that backed out right before we signed the documents.”
Project Tundra leaders have estimated the cost of a carbon capture and storage system to be $1 billion. Not many coal-fired power plants around the world use the technology, and the system at the Milton R. Young Station in Oliver County would be a first-of-its-kind project, which would likely make it more expensive than a future iteration at another facility.
The project involves a lot of explaining as its leaders court potential investors. If the plant were to convert to natural gas, for example, it would emit substantially more carbon dioxide than if it were to operate with coal and a carbon capture system, McLennan said. Project Tundra aims to capture at least 90% of the facility’s carbon emissions.
“Capture is better from an environmental perspective,” McLennan said. “But it’s going to be to convince people that it’s safe to invest in, convince them that you have an asset that can survive what is a challenging set of economics right now.”
He and others in attendance also addressed what they described as distortion within power markets, which have been flooded with cheap natural gas and renewable energy in recent years.
Coal-fired power plants operate most efficiently when they run all the time, an attribute often referred to by the state’s coal industry as “baseload” power. Coal can ensure a constant, steady stream of electricity even when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.
“The markets are missing the attributes of resilience and the dispatchability of baseload energy,” Lignite Energy Council President and CEO Jason Bohrer said.
The state’s coal industry is looking at new revenue streams for lignite, such as extracting rare earth elements to make products such as cell phones or using carbon emissions in commercial greenhouses, he said.
Those applications “rest on the ability to continue to produce electrons first,” Bohrer said.
Brouillette said he and President Donald Trump believe in an “all-of-the-above” energy landscape that includes fossil fuels in the nation’s energy mix.
He pointed to recent blackouts in California amid a heatwave, saying that they were “the result of choosing the wrong energy policy.” California has aggressively pushed to build solar and wind farms.
Brouillette said the U.S. energy mix needs to be balanced.
“We should have a diversity of choice,” he said.
During a separate discussion with oil leaders, Brouillette stressed the importance of pipelines such as Dakota Access.
“Our challenge in America is no longer production,” he said. “Our challenge is getting products to market.”
Efforts to litigate pipelines are “a tactic to shut down fossil fuel development here in the United States,” he said, adding, “We have to look at it and address it very squarely.”
Tad True, vice president of Wyoming-based Bridger Pipeline, said the pipeline industry has become a “very risky” business in recent years.
When embarking on a new pipeline project, his company must weigh whether it’s going to receive its necessary government permits and whether they could be revoked if someone challenges the project.
“The uncertainty we’re facing right now is really incredible,” he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
