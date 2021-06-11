Buggies-N-Blues rolls back into town

Thousands are expected to fill Main Street in Mandan this weekend as Buggies-N-Blues returns after being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Hosted by the Mandan Progress Organization, the two-day event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday with live music, food and retail vendors, and a beer garden in Heritage Park and along Main Street.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, the classic car parade will depart from Mandan High School, continue down Sixth Avenue Northwest and proceed east on Main Street.

After the parade, the public is invited to attend the evening concert and street dance, featuring the band Moments Notice. Admission is $5. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Sunday activities include a free classic car show, the Buggies-N-Blues swap meet and music performances. Food vendors will be available at 11 a.m.

This year's theme is "American Graffiti." The event features a Wolfman Jack impersonator and cars from the 1973 film.

For more information visit www.buggies-n-blues.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0