Brothers arrested in Glen Ullin depot theft

Two brothers who police allege stole a piece of antique railroad equipment from the Glen Ullin depot were arrested Saturday in Dickinson, and authorities are trying to determine if other railroad items in their possession might also be stolen.

Philip Martin, 28, of Missoula, Mont., and Timothy Martin, 31, of Oxford, Wis., fled after a BNSF Railway employee confronted them about 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the depot, according to a police affidavit. The two allegedly used tools and took an antique crossing arm that was bolted to the wall of the depot. The crossing arm is valued at $8,000.

Philip Martin, an employee of Missoula-based regional railroad Montana Rail Link, allegedly told a Morton County deputy he used a master key to open a lock box that held a key to the depot.

The two men were traveling from Wisconsin to Montana and their trailer “was full of railroad equipment,” Morton County spokeswoman Maxine Herr said. The sheriff’s office and railroad police are investigating to see if any of the other items in the trailer were stolen, she said. No other items were missing from the Glen Ullin depot, according to BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace.