Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils grant program details

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced some 2022 details for a grant program aimed at boosting events that attract people from out of town.

The Partner Event Grant Program provides financial help to qualified groups or organizations that host meetings and events that provide economic benefits to Bismarck-Mandan. The events must attract out-of-town attendees who stay overnight. Funds may be used for marketing, hospitality or operations.

“Our mission is to promote engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place," bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said. "This grant program aligns well with our mission and is a great extension of the services that we already provide to meeting and event planners.”

The community hosts 500 multiday meetings and events each year, drawing more than 378,000 people who spend an estimated $32.6 million locally.

To view the full grant information for the first half of 2022 and obtain an application, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/meetingplanning/eventgrants/.

