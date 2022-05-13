Bismarck-area jury trials far surpass other judicial districts

Jury trials last year in the judicial district encompassing Burleigh and Morton counties far surpassed those in other districts in North Dakota.

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick said he's "very perplexed" by the district's 100 jury trials in 2021, especially compared to the Fargo-area East Central Judicial District's 41 jury trials, despite similar numbers of criminal filings in the two districts.

"That just seems out of whack in my perspective," said the longtime judge, adding that he couldn't point to a specific reason for the difference. Judicial districts should have similar percentages of cases going to trial, he said.

Morton County's top prosecutor said what cases proceed to trial are determined individually and involve many factors. A longtime defense attorney said another factor is the nature of attorneys themselves.

Jury trials

South Central encompasses Burleigh, Morton, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. For years, the district has logged the most civil, criminal and total case filings of the state's eight judicial districts, according to annual court reports.

The state's district courts had 285 jury trials last year, surpassing the 176 jury trials in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic emerged and disrupted daily life.

Other districts "are doing a better job" at plea bargaining or resolving cases than South Central, according to Romanick.

"All the court can do is resolve the cases if the parties bring them to the court, or try them," he said.

He spoke with two other judges and recalled more "not guilty" verdicts or hung juries last year than he remembered in his 25-year career.

"Should those go to trial? Better decisions maybe need to be made before taking them to trial. I don't have that answer. I can't pull that rabbit out of the hat," Romanick said.

A Tribune analysis of South Central trial outcomes counted 20 acquittals or "not guilty" verdicts and four mistrials last year -- together accounting for nearly one-fourth of the 100 jury trials.

Morton County State's Attorney Al Koppy said the 100 jury trials might be the result of a bottleneck of cases due to pandemic restrictions.

He said comparing South Central and East Central is "apples and oranges" because of their geography. Each district has populous twin cities -- Bismarck-Mandan and Fargo-Moorhead -- but Moorhead is in Clay County, Minnesota, and trials there aren't represented in the North Dakota data.

He said cases have "a lot of moving parts."

"Next year could be entirely different than last year or this year. Everything just kind of happens on its own terms," said Koppy, who cited the "dynamic" nature of crimes as a factor in prosecuting decisions.

"There's just so many factors that go into what cases will go to trial. It is very anecdotal and case by case to decide whether a case should go to trial or not," he said.

Cases "come in through a fire hose and they leave through a garden hose," he added.

Bismarck defense attorney Tom Dickson said South Central historically has had "way more (jury trials) than anybody else." He's been practicing for 40 years.

He cited an aggressive criminal defense bar -- "The younger generation here are trying more cases than they are in other parts of the state" -- as well as "a pretty strong and capable public defenders' office."

South Central's difference in trials with East Central could be that East Central judges, prosecutors and public defenders are all assigned together, according to State Court Administrator Sally Holewa.

"I think they negotiate out things a lot sooner," she said.

East Central is the only judicial district in the state with enough resources -- full-time public defenders and full-time state's attorneys -- for the courtroom assignments, which streamlines cases, she said.

"They're very familiar with the charging practices and the plea arrangements that happen," Holewa said.

South Central has more counties to cover and "catch-up" work to do, whereas East Central comprises mostly Cass County and has fewer offices involved, she said.

Remote proceedings

Various court proceedings switched from in-person to remote attendance due to the pandemic, and many have continued to be held remotely in the South Central district, such as defendants' first appearances and hearings for guardianship reviews and mental health, though in-person requests are accommodated.

The result has been beneficial, saving people's time in traveling to court, whether from jail or from another state, Romanick said.

"I think it's great. I try and take a poll after every hearing ... and I ask, 'Do you prefer this?' and they go, 'Absolutely,'" he said.

Divorce cases and jury trials are held in person. Romanick holds criminal cases' motion hearings remotely unless a party requests it be in person.

"I'd call us hybrid right now, and we're going to go more and more to in-person, but we're still reviewing" what cases don't have to be in person, Romanick said.

Use of remote technology varies by district, according to Holewa. South Central became a leader in remote technology; other districts have different comfort levels, she said.

The Supreme Court began livestreaming in-person oral arguments from its courtroom last year.

Filings

Statewide district court case filings last year rose 2.8% to 159,127 civil, small claims, criminal, traffic and juvenile cases.

South Central logged 29,789 total filings, up nearly 4.4% from 2020. The district had the most criminal, traffic and total filings in the state last year.

Romanick and Holewa have said South Central's geography is largely why the district matches or surpasses East Central. South Central encompasses the capital city, nine counties and several major highways.

About 163,000 people live within the South Central district; about 196,000 live within East Central.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.