Bis-Man Transit suspends CAT Bus service

Bis-Man Transit suspended CAT Bus service starting Monday. Additional paratransit vehicles will be placed in service to accommodate fixed route riders who are going to essential locations such as grocery stores or doctor appointments.

More information on the changes can be found at: https://bismantransit.com/route-changes/.

The Bis-Man Transit Facility began restricting public access Monday. Staff will remain on site to answer phone calls and handle trip reservations.

People wishing to buy transit tickets or CAT bus passes can do so with a credit card by calling the office at 701-258-6817. Passes will be mailed out and cannot be picked up on location. Tickets also can be purchased at Cash Wise Foods and Dan’s Supermarket locations.

