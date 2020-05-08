Bis-Man Transit resuming normal service

Bis-Man Transit is resuming all CAT bus and paratransit services on Monday.
Paratransit hours will be Monday to Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
CAT bus hours will be Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Bis-Man Transit is implementing the following safety guidelines for operators, staff and riders:
• Each staff member will be screened prior to each shift.
• All operators will be required to wear cloth face masks.
• Contact surfaces on all buses will be disinfected throughout the day, in addition to nightly deep cleaning and disinfecting.
• Capacity on CAT buses will be limited to adhere to federal guidelines.
• Portions of each CAT bus will be blocked off to promote social distancing for riders and operators.
• Paratransit buses will be limited to three passengers per vehicle.
• All riders are encouraged to wear cloth face masks.
• People who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked not to ride. People who need transit to get help are asked to wear a mask, cough into their elbow and minimize touching surfaces.
• Fare suspension will be extended to June 1.
The Bis-Man Transit Facility will be open to the public Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on an appointment-only basis. People can call the administrative office at 701-258-6817 to schedule an appointment.
Paratransit and the temporary bus service will continue to provide scheduled rides from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the resumption of full service. Questions can be directed to 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.
