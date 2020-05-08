Bis-Man Transit resuming normal service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bis-Man Transit is resuming all CAT bus and paratransit services on Monday.

Paratransit hours will be Monday to Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CAT bus hours will be Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

Bis-Man Transit is implementing the following safety guidelines for operators, staff and riders:

• Each staff member will be screened prior to each shift.

• All operators will be required to wear cloth face masks.

• Contact surfaces on all buses will be disinfected throughout the day, in addition to nightly deep cleaning and disinfecting.

• Capacity on CAT buses will be limited to adhere to federal guidelines.

• Portions of each CAT bus will be blocked off to promote social distancing for riders and operators.

• Paratransit buses will be limited to three passengers per vehicle.

• All riders are encouraged to wear cloth face masks.